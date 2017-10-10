'Praemonitus, Praemunitus': The XIV Event Acceleration Clause

We claim that CS is unlikely to exercise its right, even in the event that such a large drawdown eventually transpires.

There are three different major avenues along which CS could (or would be required to) accelerate repayment of the Notes.

The popular VelocityShares ETN known as the XIV has a famous clause that allows the sponsor, Credit Suisse, to prepay the note and effectively shut down the product.

By David Lajeunesse

Thesis:

(Part I): There are several avenues for acceleration of the notes associated with the popular ETN product known as XIV. Holders of XIV should be prepared for such an eventuality, but we deem the likelihood of CS prepaying the Notes to be quite low due to profit considerations.

(Part II): we explore the past distribution of drawdowns to get a sense of how probable an "Event" that could trigger the famous Acceleration Clause is.

Currently trading near all-time highs, the popular inverse volatility product XIV has increased considerably over a variety of time intervals:

Understandably, such strong performance has attracted the attention not only of traders, but also the media. A large segment of articles written about the product share essentially the same message: that it is far more dangerous than people often give it credit for. CNBC, for example did a TradingNation piece on XIV on July 7th, 2017 titled 'Unusual Volatility Bet Could Be The Most Dangerous Trade.'

Source: CNBC.

On July 24th, Forbes issued a piece warning traders about an aspect of the product that could potentially cause it to lose all of its value: the dreaded 'Acceleration Event'. In reading this article and others like it, we've noticed that XIV's acceleration clause can be miscommunicated.

In Part I of this paper we will try to clear up some of the misconceptions surrounding the clause.

The spirit of this paper is to provide clarity about the inner workings of XIV, especially as it pertains to various occasions for acceleration; our goal is not to scare you or dissuade you from taking positions in XIV. Rather, the key intention of this article could be expressed as 'Praemonitus, Praemunitus: Forewarned is forearmed".

The Base Case Maturity:

As you may already know, XIV is an exchange traded note (ETN). This means that holders of XIV have effectively loaned money to the sponsor, Credit Suisse ("CS"), who will repay ETN holders based on the inverse performance of an index of VIX futures (More detail about the index can be found here, and current index weights here).

The Prospectus has this to say on Page 2 (emphasis added):

The ETNs are senior medium-term notes of Credit Suisse AG, acting through its Nassau Branch, maturing December 4, 2030 (the "Maturity Date"). The Maturity Date will be postponed if such date is not a Business Day or if the scheduled Final Valuation Date is not an Index Business Day or if a Market Disruption Event occurs and is continuing on the Final Valuation Date. No interest or additional payment will accrue or be payable as a result of any postponement of the Maturity Date. See "Specific Terms of the ETNs-Market Disruption Events.

In the context of an ETN, acceleration means that the fund sponsor is calling the note. As such, the concept of acceleration does not pertain to ETF products such as SVXY, a competing inverse volatility product. If acceleration were to occur, the issuer would pay holders of the note its closing value on a date that would be specified according to the terms found in the product prospectus.

In the case of XIV, the prospectus outlines three types of acceleration.

Event Acceleration - The Biggie

The first form of note prepayment is "Event Acceleration," which refers to a specific event that would enable Credit Suisse to close out the ETN on the same day the event took place. As written in the prospectus (Prospectus PDF pg 7, emphasis added):

An Acceleration Event includes any event that adversely affects our ability to hedge or our rights in connection with the ETNs, including, but not limited to, if the Intraday Indicative Value is equal to or less than 20% of the prior day's Closing Indicative Value.

One very important clarification regarding acceleration events is explained in the prospectus as follows:

If an Acceleration Event occurs at any time with respect to any series of the ETNs, we will have the right, but not the obligation, to effect an Event Acceleration of the ETNs of such series.

From this we can surmise that even if XIV dropped below 20% of the previous day's closing value, it is entirely possible - we argue as the base case - that Credit Suisse would decline its right to accelerate the note.

Optional Acceleration

Event Acceleration is only one of three forms that the prospectus outlines for early prepayment of the Note. The second type is referred to as "Optional Acceleration," and it allows for the acceleration of XIV for any reason, so long as Credit Suisse gives its holders prior notice of at least five business days (Prospectus PDF pg. 7):

We will have the right to accelerate the ETNs of any series in whole but not in part on any Business Day occurring on or after the Inception Date (an "Optional Acceleration")...In the case of an Optional Acceleration, the "Accelerated Valuation Date" shall be an Index Business Day specified in our notice of Optional Acceleration, which Index Business Day shall be at least 5 Business Days after the date on which we give you notice of such Optional Acceleration.

Scenarios abound where XIV plunges lower at an alarming velocity. In a large subset of these instances, suddenly Credit Suisse would find itself not only making much less money from the product due to lower AUM, but they also might consider its sponsorship to pose significantly higher risk than before from a hedging and liquidity standpoint. Such a circumstance may prompt CS to accelerate in as little as five days.

In the conclusion we will discuss the reasoning behind our assertion that these forms of prepayment are possible but not probable. This clause ensures that CS has complete freedom regarding the circumstances under which it may deem the risks of continued sponsorship to outweigh the rewards.

Trader Takeaway: Do not get hung up on the notion that there is one acceleration event. CS enjoys great flexibility in determining the early termination of this product.

"If CS Does Prepay, What Do I Receive?"

An important misconception we have come across as it relates to Event Acceleration is that if the ETN experiences early termination, its holders will end up with nothing. Here's what the prospectus says (PDF pg. 2, originally stated in bold):

..upon acceleration you will receive a cash payment in an amount (the "Accelerated Redemption Amount") equal to the Closing Indicative Value on the Accelerated Valuation Date.

To illustrate, if Credit Suisse decides to accelerate XIV upon it falling below 20% of the previous day's Closing Indicative Value, but then the futures fall back down before the end of the day, they will be obligated to pay holders whatever the underlying index is worth as of that day's close (the accelerated valuation date). This amount could very well be zero, but it could also be significantly higher.

While We're At It…

It is worth mentioning that because the ETN is a long instrument, the holder's max loss exposure is just the value of the ETN. That is to say that if the ETN is trading at $100/share, for instance, it is impossible for the holder to lose more than that amount. More on this below as it relates to potential risk to CS as the sponsor.

Obligatory Acceleration

Freeze in the Underlying:

Potential acceleration events other than dropping below 20% of the previous day's closing indicative value center around legislation that might hinder their ability to manage the ETNs, such as if the government " makes it illegal to hold, acquire or dispose of the applicable underlying futures (Prospectus PDF pg. 53)." While we do not find this eventuality to be likely, we do harken back to Fall 2008 when it became illegal to short the banks, or the Summer of 2015 where China put severe restrictions on shorting stocks or even taking new short futures positions.

As we mentioned previously, Credit Suisse is not obligated to take the positions in VIX futures that the performance of XIV or any of the other ETNs in the series are based on. In other words, we cannot be certain as to what Credit Suisse's overall volatility positioning looks like, and in the event of a VIX spike, acceleration could certainly be to their benefit.

Placement Breaks

A different form of potential type of acceleration has to do with a contract between Credit Suisse and Janus Henderson Distributors who assists them with the placement of VIX related ETNs. Here's how it is worded in the prospectus (pdf pg 54):

..if JHD exercises their right to cause an early acceleration due to a termination of our agreement with them in certain circumstances, we will be obligated to accelerate all of the outstanding ETNs within ten (10) calendar days of such termination.

Again, the likelihood of this happening is probably not significant, but it is worth knowing that XIV could be accelerated even if Credit Suisse has no desire to do so.

CS Product Exposure and Current Profit Profile

Risk Exposure

We assert that the decision as to whether or not to accelerate would boil down to whether CS sees the continuation of XIV as having favorable risk/reward tradeoff. As pointed out in the Forbes article we mentioned earlier, if XIV's underlying index looks like it is going to decrease more than 100% in a single day, " having a trigger mechanism that leaves them plenty of buffer (20%) to unwind their hedges is prudent risk management."

As discussed above, the maximum drawdown for a holder of XIV amounts to a 'mere' 100%; it is certainly not impossible that the index to which XIV is inversely tied could increase by more than 100%: CS may or may not carry net short exposure to F1 and F2 VIX futures. In other words, if the value of the implied underlying futures should double, XIV would go to zero and any losses beyond that would theoretically be shouldered solely by Credit Suisse.

In reality, CS's overall net volatility exposure is considerably more complex than what is indicated by XIV's underlying index. In furtherance of this notion, CS manages several ETNs in the volatility space (nine total for US equity), most of them long. This means that the sponsor very well may consider some of these products to be naturally offsetting in terms of the company's short-term exposures.

While it is safe to assume that CS has hedges in place to protect themselves in the event of a VIX spike, we maintain that their decision to accelerate could go either way on the sole dimension of risk.

Profit Profile

To assess the likelihood of CS exercising its prepayment right, it is imperative to put the hefty revenues associated with this note in perspective.

Considering the amount of money Credit Suisse is earning from XIV, we do not think they are very likely to arbitrarily exercise acceleration in the near future. XIV's AUM as of October 9th was just shy of one billion:

Source: VelocitySharesETNs

With an annualized cost of 1.35%, if the market AUM stayed constant (not likely), the ETN would bring in approximately $13.5 million per year in revenue.

Clearly, Credit Suisse would not just arbitrarily elect to rid themselves of such an income stream for what might amount to a severe but temporary headache. As such, we believe that the decision to accelerate would occur only under a market environment of great and extended distress, where clean and liquid hedging was rendered next-to-impossible.

Conclusion

No matter the exact cause of acceleration, the key point to keep in mind is that XIV carries no guarantee of longevity. Whether holders of the product are given an advance notice of one day, five days, or ten days, determining the best way to handle acceleration on your instrument of choice probably is not something you would want to be doing on the spot.

Therefore: if you regularly employ XIV in your trading or investment tool kit, it is worth your while to consider (and document) how you will handle acceleration. Our suggestions include looking into other volatility related products such as SVXY, as well as evaluating strategies such as shorting VXX or taking positions in VIX futures. We emphasize here that the convexity profile of shorting VXX is quite different from going long XIV.

Part II of this piece will look at previous drawdowns in XIV (both one-day and multi-day), and consider the potential nature of the return distribution, especially as it concerns periods of high volatility.

