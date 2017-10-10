Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Excellence In Cystic Fibrosis, Strong Potential Ahead

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) was founded the same year the CFTR gene was discovered - 1989. That’s a strange coincidence because although Vertex did not begin life as a CF (cystic fibrosis) specialist, that is what it is, today. Vertex is by a large margin the one major company that is exclusively about CF, just like Gilead (GILD) was once all about HIV/HCV. But today, with an aging pipeline and low R&D outside its core focus area, Gilead took a huge leap sideways and acquired Kite Pharma (KITE) for its CAR-T therapy in onco-heme. A similar question arises for Vertex: How does it want to grow in future? Vertically or sideways?

The problem with vertical growth is that there are only about 75,000 CF patients who can afford to pay - or their governments can - the $2-300,000 price tag for Vertex’s CF therapies - Kalydeco, Orkambi, the T/I product, the triple therapy, the deuterated Kalydeco thing, even the up-and-coming sextuplet therapies (meaning six drug combos, okay? right). So many therapies, so few patients. Frankly, though, I don’t see this as a problem right now. Just like, about a decade ago, HCV wasn’t Gilead’s problem - it was an opportunity. I keep comparing with Gilead, But there are many similarities, except one crucial one - Gilead’s drug “cures” HCV, reducing patient count. Vertex’s current treatments do not exactly do that.

This is what Kalydeco does: “It works by targeting certain abnormal chloride channels and opening them to allow chloride ions to move in and out of the cell. This leads to an increase in water levels in the airways helping to thin the mucus.” It needs to be taken for as long as your doctor tells you to - not 12 or eight weeks, as in Gilead’s HCV drugs. There are studies in patients who have taken Kalydeco for five years.

So, unless competitors come in - this isn’t happening anytime soon- Vertex’s cash cow isn’t going to die off - or, in this case, isn’t going to get rid of the disease. So, until patents expire, some time in 2027 for Kalydeco, Vertex can continue milking it. Another angle here is that Kalydeco only covers about 5% of the entire CF population, ones with the G551D mutation. There are 2,000 different mutations causing the disease, and different kinds of CFTR drugs are necessary to get at them all - patients with homozygous mutations are more difficult to treat. Meaning, patents are not going to expire for its entire pipeline anytime soon. At least that is what I understand.

However, only mostly caucasians have CF. The market is quite limited. So, after maximum penetration is reached, what’s going to happen is Vertex’s sales will become stagnant. That is when the company has to take the leap that Gilead is taking today - sideways. But we will cross that bridge when we come to it.

Meanwhile…

VRTX stock showed impressive growth, registering more than 106 percent increase in its price this year so far. The hike was mainly fueled by a slew of positive news regarding the company’s product pipeline. The momentum is expected to continue as Vertex goes ahead with commercialization plans for its recently approved products. The stock is currently trading close to its highs while the company’s future prospects make it an attractive investment candidate. Despite the highs, Vertex has a long, long way to go.

The company is on its way to consolidate its position in the cystic fibrosis market. Recently, Vertex reported the FDA approval for its Kalydeco therapy for the condition in people who have one of five residual function mutations that result in a splicing defect in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene. Vertex had another cystic fibrosis portfolio boosting moment with the FDA accepting its application for reviewing its tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination treatment (the T/I treament) in people with cystic fibrosis ages 12 and older who have two copies of the F508del mutation or one F508del mutation and one residual function mutation that is responsive to this combination. The FDA is scheduled to announce its final verdict in February next year. This should be a decent catalyst because of how difficult it is to treat these patients.

The application is backed with positive results from two global Phase 3 studies EVOLVE and EXPAND and thus has a very strong possibility of receiving an approval. Concomitantly, the company also has filed the MAA application in the EU as well. Vertex will have a robust marketing opportunity ahead with the approval of the combination in the US and in EU. The upcoming FDA decision also is important as it will validate the company’s other efforts to expand the use of this combination. Tezacaftor/ivacaftor also is being tested in a triple combination regimen and is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 for various CF mutations. Vertex is in the process of collaborating with regulatory agencies to initiate pivotal development of one or more triple combination regimens in the first half of 2018. Apart from growing organically, the company is taking a strategic approach to growth as well. Recently, Vertex completed its previously announced asset purchase agreement with Concert Pharmaceuticals. The purchase will allow the company to use CTP-656 in its future developments. This is the deuterated version of Kalydeco. Deuteration is Concert Pharma’s IP which adds heavy water to a drug and that makes the drug longer lasting, increasing its period of availability and making for better dosage regimens. Recently, this phase 2 trial was terminated, and per an Adam Feuerstein article, this was not good news. The stock went down after the article. This wasn't good news, sure, but I fail to see how this is a major bad news, either.

Following the strong performance shown by the company this year so far, management also has upped its guidance for Kalydeco. The company now expects its FY2017 product revenue to be in the range of $1.87 billion to $2.1 billion, while Kalydeco is expected to contribute between $770 million and $800 million. The company’s other top performer Orkambi is expected to generate between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion this financial year. Apart from the guidance, the company reported robust overall quarterly numbers. Vertex announced its net income for the second quarter at $98.9 million, up from $58 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, showing stupendous 70 percent growth on year over year basis. The company’s revenue showed 20 percent growth to touch $514 million. With its net income growth rate significantly outpacing the revenue growth rate, the company seems to be managing its business in a more efficient manner, leading to better margins. This is further underscored by the company’s stronger liquidity position. Vertex ended the quarter with $1.67 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $1.43 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2016.

Vertex is a growing company and seems to be on a steady path of capturing the entire CF market. However, among a couple of red flags for this company is its reliance on a relatively small product portfolio, which currently consists of only two products including Orkambi and Kalydeco. Both the drugs have done well in the market and the company is working on expanding the scope of these drugs for additional conditions. It also has a strong pipeline which will help Vertex in diversifying the portfolio, reducing its dependence on these two drugs. The stock is currently trading barely 9 percent below its all time high of $167.85, making it an expensive stock at the current price point, despite its upcoming catalysts and future potential.

