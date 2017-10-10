Amerigo Resources: De-Risked And Strongly Undervalued Base Metals Play

Amerigo does not carry typical mining risks; for example, tailings dams are owned by Codelco so any environmental disruption will not affect the company.

According to my valuation model, one share of Amerigo is worth $2.02; at current price of $0.63 a share, Amerigo offers significant upside potential.

Currently, the company is upgrading its processing facility. As a result, in 2019, the annual copper production should go significantly up.

Amerigo Resources (OTCQX:ARREF) is a small company involved in the copper processing business. Due to the fact that Amerigo’s business model is closely related to one of the world’s biggest copper producers, it can be considered as a long-term, safe bet on copper prices. Interestingly, the company is a relatively unknown and unpopular play, poorly covered on Seeking Alpha website.

Investment thesis

Over the years, Amerigo has been steadily growing its business but now the company wants to increase its copper production radically (from 63 – 67 million pounds of copper now to 90 million pounds in 2019). To reach this ambitious target, the company is upgrading its processing facility at a capital cost of $35M. According to my own calculations (refer to the section “The project’s economics”), the project’s net present value is $397M, which means that the fair value of Amerigo shares is $2.02 a share. Today, the company’s shares are trading at $0.63 a share so the upside potential is significant. What is important, the company does not carry typical mining risks. For example, tailings dams are owned by Codelco so any environmental disruption should not affect the company.

Business model

Tailings

Amerigo is not a typical mineral mining company. Instead of running an open pit or underground mine, the company is focused on processing copper tailings under a long-term contract with Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer. The model is quite simple:

Codelco mines copper; the miner is not interested in processing copper waste.

the waste (tailings), resulting from the process of extraction, is stored in tailings dams.

tailings contain marginal amounts of copper (0.11% - 0.27%, in the case of the El Teniente mine).

Amerigo processes Codelco’s tailings to extract these marginal amounts of copper.

Once the tailings have been reprocessed, they are transported to the Caren tailings impoundment (owned by Codelco).

Over its history, Amerigo was processing the tailings coming from Codelco’s El Teniente mine located in Chile. To remind my readers, El Teniente is one of the world’s largest copper mines, operating since 1905. In 2016, El Teniente produced 475 thousand tons of fine copper; the mine is expected to be online for another fifty years, at least.

Amerigo conducts its operations through a 100% owned subsidiary called Minera Valle Central (MVC). Since 1992, MVC has been processing El Teniente tailings coming from three deposits: fresh tailings, Colihues and Cauquenes. The chart below shows historical amounts of copper extracted from these deposits:

Source: Simple Digressions

As the chart shows, in 2015, the company temporarily finished the processing of the Colihues tailings and commenced a contract at the Cauquenes tailings. The latter tailings are to be processed until 2030.

Now, the major problems encountered at copper tailings are low copper grades, low recovery ratios and costs of production. In other words, the grades demonstrated by copper tailings are so low that is very difficult to squeeze any metals from them. The same thing is with recovery rates. Fortunately, Amerigo is an expert in metallurgy so, despite very low grades and recovery ratios, the company is able to extract the residual copper at a very low cost.

Cost structure

It is not easy to understand Amerigo. Apart from typical costs of production, the company has to pay a special royalty charge to Codelco. This charge, although not classified as a typical cost, has a significant impact on the company’s results. Let me discuss these issues in detail.

Tolling revenue

First of all, tailings processed by Amerigo and the copper concentrate produced by the company (a final product), are owned by Codelco. Amerigo earns the so-called “tolling revenue” defined as

Tolling revenue = gross revenue (the amount of copper in the concentrate produced x copper market price) - treatment and refining charges - copper royalties - transportation costs

Treatment and refining charges and transportation costs are easy to define. For example, the copper concentrate produced by the company is a well-known product to the smelter and refinery processing it. Due to its high quality, no contamination fines are charged.

On the other hand, copper royalties (called DET royalties; DET is a Codelco’s subsidiary operating the El Teniente mine) are variable costs depending on copper market prices. According to the company (2016 annual report, page 20):

Notional royalties for copper concentrates produced from fresh tailings are determined through a sliding scale formula tied to copper prices ranging from $1.95/lb (13.5%) to $4.80/lb (28.4%). Notional royalties for copper concentrates produced from Colihues historic tailings are determined through a sliding scale for copper prices ranging from $0.80/lb (3%) to $4.27lb (30%).

The parties are required to review costs and potentially adjust notional royalty structures for copper production from Colihues tailings if the copper price remains below $1.95/lb or over $4.27/lb for three consecutive months.

Notional royalties for copper concentrates produced from Cauquenes historic tailings are determined through a sliding scale for copper prices ranging from $1.95/lb (16%) to $5.50/lb (39%).”



Summarizing - DET royalty is the biggest cost item reducing the tolling revenue. For example, in 2Q 2017, DET royalty amounted to $7.8M and the second biggest cost item was “Smelting and refining” ($5.4M):

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: the company also extracts copper and molybdenum from other sources but these operations are of marginal importance (one contract had expired and the second one will expire in the middle of 2019).

Tolling and production costs

This item is easy to comprehend – it comprises all direct costs related to the core business: staff salaries, costs of reagents, energy expenses etc. As I have mentioned above – Amerigo is an expert in the copper processing, which means that it strictly controls tolling and production costs. In other words, Amerigo runs a low margin operation – if the company is not able to keep costs as low as possible, it will not survive. Looking at historical costs, I am confident that Amerigo’s management team controls the costs. For example, in 2015, to produce one pound of copper equivalent the company had to spend $1.35 per pound of copper equivalent. However, in 2Q 2017, this cost was cut to $1.17 per pound of copper equivalent.

Well, it may seem that this difference is negligible but nothing can be further from the truth. In 2Q 2017, the tolling revenue per pound of copper equivalent was $1.66. Assuming the same revenue for 2015 (for comparison reasons), the company would generate a gross margin of $0.31 per pound of copper equivalent ($1.66 less 2015 tolling and production cost of $1.35 per pound of copper eq.). In 2Q 2017, a gross margin was $0.49 per pound of copper equivalent ($1.66 less the cost of $1.17). In other words, a small decrease of costs of production lifts up a gross margin significantly (in my example the 2Q 2017 gross margin was 58% higher than the hypothetical gross margin reported in 2015).

Summarizing – costs of production are crucial for Amerigo and history teaches that the company’s management controls these costs very efficiently.

The project

Copper resources

In 2015, Amerigo commenced its operations at the Cauquenes tailings. These tailings comprise the largest amount of copper (and the highest grading material) to be processed over next twenty years:

Source: Technical report, page 10

As the table shows, Cauquenes tailings comprise 305 million tons of copper grading 0.267% of copper, which is equivalent to 847 million pounds of copper (58% of total copper stored at El Teniente tailings). There are also 38 million pounds of molybdenum classified as inferred resources (most of the molybdenum is stored at Cauquenes tailings).

Main idea

Now, the company’s idea is to process tailings coming from these three deposits at higher recovery rates than today. To do it, Amerigo plans to upgrade its copper mill. It means that the company does not want to increase the mill capacity (as I am explaining below such investment would make no sense at all). In other words, a new project is about increasing the efficiency of the current operation, not about expanding the scale of production (which is going to stay at the current level of 185 thousand tons per day). Being more specific (technical report, page 9), through installing new additional flotation cells, cyclones, a concentrate regrind mill and a concentrate thickener the company plans to increase copper recovery in the following way:

Fresh tailings recovery rates should go up from the current 21% to 24%.

Cauquenes tailings recovery rates should increase from the current 31% to 49%.

At Colihues tailings, recovery rates should remain at the unchanged, high level of 37%.

The business plan assumes total capital costs of $35M. The upgraded operation should process tailings until 2037 when the current contract with Codelco expires. However, El Teniente is going to operate for at least fifty years from now so I am pretty confident that the life of the project can be extended. Anyway, all estimates are based on a conservative presumption that the project will operate until 2037 only.

The chart below shows the sources of tailings processed at an upgraded mill:

Source: Simple Digressions

Project’s economics

According to the company, the processing facility should continue operating at a low cost of production. The table below lists all costs to be incurred by the company:

Source: Technical report, page 106

Using the methodology discussed in the section “Business model: tolling and production costs”, between 2018 and 2019, tolling and processing costs should stand at $1.22 per pound of copper (the subtotal cost of $1.62 less transportation costs of $0.04 less smelting and refining expenses of $0.36). Then, between 2019 and 2028, the cost should be even lower ($1.07 per pound of copper). At the final stage of the operations, due to lower throughput and recommencing the processing of Colihues tailings, the cost should go up to $1.42 per pound of copper.

Now, the company prepared a feasibility study for the project. To be honest, the valuation model is a little bit unorthodox. Contrary to the industry standards, Amerigo assumes variable copper prices. For example, this year the company estimates the average copper price of $2.40 per pound (up to now, the 2017 average copper price is $2.72, 13.3% higher than the company’s estimate). Then, the copper price goes up slightly for a few consecutive years and reaches its maximum in 2023 ($3.95 per pound). Starting from 2026 the price of copper remains unchanged at $3.30 per pound.

Another thing – to find the net present value of the project, the company applies a discount rate of 7%. In my opinion, it is not the correct discount rate. According to Aswath Damodaran, a Professor of Finance at New York University, a correct discount rate for Chile is 5.86%.

Now, applying the company’s estimates, the net present value of the project is $480M (base case):

Source: Technical report, page 108

I have made my own calculations using a discount rate of 5.86% and a fixed copper price over the life of the project of $3.0 per pound. Applying my estimates, the net present value is $397.0M (a decrease of 17.3%, compared to the company’s base case).

Now, at the end of June 2017, Amerigo held cash of $20.1M and had a debt of $63.4M. It means that the equity value is $353.7M (NPV of $397M less debt of $63.M4 plus cash of $20.1M) or, on a per share basis,$2.02 a share (share count of 175.4 million). Today, Amerigo shares are trading at $0.63 a share so they are strongly undervalued.

Project financing

Amerigo needs $35M to upgrade its mill. According to the announcement dated August 4, 2017, the company closed the loan facility of $35.3M to finance the mill expansion. It means that the project is fully financed.

Main shareholders

The largest shareholder in the company is Ross Beaty, a notable Canadian resource investor and a founder of Pan American Silver (PAAS). Mr. Beaty holds a 15.5% stake in Amerigo:

Source: Simple Digressions

Risks

Debt

As of the end of June 2017, the company held a debt of $63.4M:

Source: Amerigo, 2Q 2017 financial report, page 11

I have made a simple simulation to check whether the company is able to repay its debt. The simulation comprises the period 3Q 2017 – 4Q 2018 (at the end of 2018 the mill should be upgraded resulting in higher cash flow from operations) and is based on the data disclosed by Amerigo in its 2Q 2017 financial report:

Source: Simple Digressions

Main assumptions: cash held: $20.1M (the end of 2Q 2017); cash flow from operations assumed as in the financial statement ($4.5M per quarter)

According to the simulation, the company should not face any problems to pay off its debt.

Growth constraint

Generally, it is not a risk factor but a growth constraint. Unfortunately, it is not possible to expand the company’s mill above 185 thousand tons per day (or 65 million tons per year). The waste produced at the company’s mill is finally stored at the Caren tailings, which have a regulatory cap on their capacity. It means that it could be extremely difficult to get an environmental permit to expand the Caren capacity over the current 185 thousand tons per day, maximum. In other words, Amerigo operations are limited to process up to 185 thousand tons of tailings per day.

Opportunities and catalysts

Jump in production

The mill should be upgraded until the end of 2018 so, very quickly (within one year), the company will increase its production from 63 – 67 million pounds to 90 million pounds in 2019:

Source: Simple Digressions

Higher grades probable

According to the company (technical report, page 115):

“Higher grades: Cauquenes grades could be higher than estimated because the Cauquenes resource grade estimate of 0.267% Cu is lower than the historically recorded grade of 0.31% Cu. MVC’s experience with the Colihues deposit has shown that actual grades have been 8% higher than historically recorded grades. Cauquenes grade could be as high as 0.32% Cu”

If Amerigo is correct, higher grades may lift up the level of production, improving the project’s economics and the company’s results.

Higher copper recovery

For the time being, there are only laboratory estimates of future recovery rates at Cauquenes tailings. It is possible that these rates may be higher. If that is a case, the project’s economics could improve. However, it may be also a risk factor – recovery rates may lower.

Summary

In my opinion, Amerigo shares offer an excellent, medium-term buying opportunity for investors interested in base metals producers. The company is currently upgrading its copper processing facility, which should increase copper production from 63 – 67 million pounds now to 90 million pounds, starting from 2019. If that is the case, one share of Amerigo is worth $2.02. Today the company’s shares are trading at $0.63 a share so they offer a tremendous, medium-term (1.0 - 1.5 years) upside potential of 221%.

What is important, the company’s business model is stable and safe. Let me list a few factors:

Amerigo operates in Chile, which is considered as the so-called “safe jurisdiction.”

Business model is based on a long-term contract with Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo is not a new entity in the processing business – it has been in a close partnership with Codelco for twenty-four years.

Copper resources that will be processed are well explored and should not disclose any negative surprises.

Amerigo is not facing any typical mining risk (for example, ecological problems – tailings are owned by Codelco).

That is why I think that Amerigo is one of the best buying opportunities in the base metals sector.

Final note:

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, CEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold a long position in gold futures

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.