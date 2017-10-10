Amazon: Growth Vs. Value

The current value of Amazon’s EV/Revenue at the level of x3 looks overpriced.

There is a consistent interdependence between the values of EV/Revenue multiple and the revenue growth rate of Amazon.

Among the various indicators characterizing the development of the company, revenue growth rates have the greatest impact on the market price of Amazon.

Investment Thesis

The current Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) revenue growth rate suggests that the company is close to overpriced.

This article continues the cycle of my publications in which I explore the nature of interdependencies between a company's growth rate and its value. It is interesting to note that, based on this analysis, I concluded that Apple is overvalued, while Microsoft is not, and so far both predictions seem to materialize. This time we'll take a look at Amazon.

Let me briefly recall the essence of my hypotheses which I use to analyze the value of the company. In my opinion, the market value of a publicly traded company is primarily defined by the growth of its key indicators: revenue, profit, EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, etc. I mean, over time, the relationships between the growth of the key company's performance indicators and its market value are formed. Having measured and modeled this relationship, one can judge, whether a company is overvalued or undervalued at a given point in time.

Let's begin.

First of all, I considered what influence does the growth rate of Amazon's EBITDA have on the EV/EBITDA value. I would like to note that I deliberately do not analyze the growth of the company's net profit because relatively large Amazon's "Appreciation and amortization" costs make this indicator not representative.

As it turned out, in the case of Amazon, the annual growth of EBITDA (TTM) shows the average impact on the EV/EBITDA value. At the same time, within the framework of this interrelation, the current value of the EV/EBITDA nearly matches the balanced level (i.e. the level predicted by the linear model based on the formed interdependence between the EV/EBITDA multiple and the growth of EBITDA).

It is interesting to note that if we consider the EV/EBITDA and the longer-term EBITDA growth rate, we can see that the observed interdependence vanishes.

For example, the following model illustrates the linear interdependence between the EV/EBITDA multiple, and compound annual growth rate of EBITDA over the 3-year period:

As you can see, the interdependence between the indicators is negative (that is basically a nonsense in this case) and not statistically significant (R^2=0.12). Perhaps this indicates that investors of Amazon are mainly focused on the company's short-term growth results.

So, you can make an interim conclusion: the annual EBITDA growth rate of Amazon has a moderate impact on the company's market price and cannot serve as a quality basis for the prediction.

As the next step, I analyzed the relationship between the values of the EV/FCF multiple and the growth rate of Free Cash Flow (TTM).

I reviewed the Free Cash Flow growth rates for different time periods - from year-over-year to 4-year CAGR and did not find a consistent dependency between the variables. The impression is that Amazon's investors simply don't care how fast or slow the Free Cash Flow of the company is growing.

My attempt to find a stable relationship between the growth rate of Cash Flow from Operations (TTM) and the EV/OpFCF multiple was not successful either. There is an interdependence, though, and it is positive, but its quality is very low (R^2=0.29).

And, finally, I identified the most qualitative relationship between the values of the EV/Revenue multiple and the 2-year CAGR of revenue. The determination coefficient of this model is 0,85 that categorizes the interdependence between the variables as "very high".

At that, the last quarter's result deviates from the simulated level nearly by the size of a standard deviation. This means that the current value of the EV/Revenue multiple is above the balanced level and corresponds to the current rate of the company's revenue growth. In other words, judging by the average revenue growth rate over the past two years, the capitalization of Amazon is close to overvalued.



Putting It All Together

So, based on the conducted analysis, I make the following conclusions: (1) the rate of growth of EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow from Operations do not have a significant impact on the company's share price; (2) the revenue growth rate is a key driver of capitalization of Amazon; (3) in terms of the current revenue growth rate of Amazon it is appropriate to say that the company's capitalization is close to overrated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.