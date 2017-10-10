Conduent: 30% Upside From This Spin-Off

Conduent is an undervalued spin-off that could return 30% over the next 12 months as both margins and valuation multiples expand.

Conduent (CNDT), a leading business processing outsourcing firm, trades at a 25% discount to fair value, despite competitive strengths in attractive verticals and multiple levers to expand margins. I consider management’s guidance for 5-6% EBITDA growth in 2017 as imminently achievable and anticipate EBITDA to accelerate in 2018. My target price is $20-22 for 25-35% upside over the next 12 months as the market gains comfort with management’s ability to deliver on the business plan.

Conduent share price

Source: Bloomberg

Business overview

Conduent was spun off from Xerox (XRX) in December 2016. In 2009, Xerox acquired Affiliated Computer Services, at the time the world’s largest BPO firm. The goal of accelerating Xerox’s growth in services and realizing synergies never really materialized; under Xerox ownership, growth appears to have been recklessly prioritized over profitability, and the business saw margins decline from mid-teens to high single digits. The BPO business is now again the master of its own destiny, with a new management team in place. As is so often the case with spinoffs, I believe CNDT is a neglected business that is likely to flourish as a standalone enterprise.

Conduent offers a range of services, some commoditized and some highly specialized, across a variety of industries. CNDT reports three primary segments – Commercial, Public sector, and Other:

Commercial : Full suite of outsourced services spanning call centres, HR, payment processing, legal etc. In particular, Conduent enjoys a strong presence in the healthcare vertical where it services providers, payers, employers and pharma companies, providing a range of services such as claims processing and pharmacy benefits management.

: Full suite of outsourced services spanning call centres, HR, payment processing, legal etc. In particular, Conduent enjoys a strong presence in the healthcare vertical where it services providers, payers, employers and pharma companies, providing a range of services such as claims processing and pharmacy benefits management. Public Sector : Support services to transportation systems, including electronic toll collection, public transit, parking etc. Payment services to Federal, State and Local government including electronic benefits such as food stamps.

: Support services to transportation systems, including electronic toll collection, public transit, parking etc. Payment services to Federal, State and Local government including electronic benefits such as food stamps. Other: Medicaid management information systems, student loan business in run-off, and corporate costs

Segment Sales and Profitability

LTM Revenue LTM adj EBITDA Adj EBITDA Margin Commercial* 3,658 311 8.5% Public Sector 2,247 370 16.5% Other 337 (27) -8.0% Total 6,242 654 10.5%

Source: CNDT Earnings Call Presentation

*Prior to FY17 Healthcare was shown as a separate segment, but is now included in Commercial

At a high level, there are a few very attractive characteristics to the portfolio of business. The addressable market is large and fragmented – across the segments CNDT operate in, the company estimates an addressable market in excess of $250bn. For Conduent, approximately 90% of the revenue base is recurring in nature with 3-5 year contracts in place, and 89% contract renewal rates. Additionally, much of the revenue base is linked to per-transaction payments, allowing CNDT to grow with its customers. CNDT does not compete in IT outsourcing.

More granularly, the strong position in electronic toll collection is particularly interesting. This business enjoys structurally higher margins than the rest of the portfolio due to the duopolistic nature of the industry, and the intellectual property involved. It is one of the reasons the Public Sector segment margins have remained high, and warrants a premium multiple in my view.

A credible path to margin expansion

Conduent aims to grow EBITDA by 5% in FY17 and 10% in FY18, implying an adjusted FY18 EBITDA of ~$735m. It aims to get there through delivering ~$700m in cumulative cost savings between FY16 and FY18; of this, $170m will be passed on to customers, while the balance will be available for margin expansion, strategic investments and fund costs associated with being a standalone public company. So far, things appear on track.

Source: CNDT Investor Event Presentation

Conceptually, the targets appear doable. Xerox did not manage the business for profitability, and the non-healthcare commercial segment in particular bears the consequence of aggressive historic pricing and poor operating efficiency. A number of contracts, particularly in customer care, are loss making. As these roll off, they can be renegotiated at appropriate rates or just not renewed, avoiding future losses. In addition, management has identified a number of areas where costs are out of line and will be addressed over the next 2 years through a combination of infrastructure rationalization, workforce savings and increased levels of automation. Similarly, the loss making run-off businesses of the Other segment will naturally exit the income statement over time.

The savings targets are spread evenly over the three years – expect ~$200-250m additional savings over each of the next year. Put in context, to deliver the EBITDA targets for FY18, and assuming a stagnant top-line, management need to deliver $100m of the targeted $700m in the form of margin improvement; given the specific nature of the initiatives already communicated to the market, I am comfortable that there is sufficient margin of error in the forecasts to have a few stumbles along the way and still reach the targets.

There are additional levers to pull beyond cost reduction

Conduent came to market with $2bn of debt funded at fairly punitive rates. For instance, the $510m 2024 notes carry a coupon of 10.5%, but currently yield 5.7%. Early redemption costs prior to December 2020 are punitive (I estimate it would cost 130% of par to redeem currently); however, over time debt refinancing is a clear lever available to management to drive earnings growth ahead of EBITDA growth.

M&A remains a viable mechanism to create value as well. Management has stated that they will look for bolt-on acquisitions to drive incremental growth. Conversely, some observers have suggested that there may be opportunities to monetize hidden assets such as BenefitWallet, CNDT’s health savings account offering. I have no point of view on the likelihood of that happening, but note the positive optionality.

Valuation is undemanding

My 12-month price target is $21, ~30% upside from current levels. This is based on an 8.8x EV/EBITDA multiple, a 1x discount to peers to account for the current high cost of debt. Based on a targeted FY18 EBITDA of ~$730m, CNDT should have EBITDA margins broadly in line with the peer group, and after a period of clean-up, consolidation and reinvestment, be in a position to resume growth at least in line with the sector. Given the high cost of debt currently, the stock may not screen as inexpensive on a P/E multiple, but this should normalize over time.

Peer group valuations

Name EV/EBITDA NTM P/E EBITDA Margin Convergys Corp 7.5 13.8 12.7 Teletech Holdings Inc 11.8 24.3 12.0 Sykes Enterprises Inc 7.5 16.1 11.2 Teleperformance 12.3 21.7 14.6 Capita Plc 9.9 11.1 13.1 Average 9.8 17.4 12.7

Source: Bloomberg

CNDT valuation

FY 2018 Adj EBITDA 730 EV/EBITDA 8.8 EV 6,424 Net Debt (1,941) Equity 4,483 Share count 210.2 Target Price 21.33 Current Price 16.00 Upside 33%

Source: Bloomberg; author’s estimates

While I won’t try pin-point the exact catalyst, I believe the market is likely to systematically re-rate the stock as it becomes apparent that the cost savings targets are being met, and that in turn EBITDA margins start expanding again.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNDT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.