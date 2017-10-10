Physical Balance Tightening Offsetting Bearish Weather Forecasts For The End Of October

Physical balance for the week of Oct. 13 has materially improved, but bearish weather for the end of October continues to weigh on storage balance.

Welcome to the "offsetting" edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Mother nature has not been helpful to natural gas demand, but physical balance materially tightened this week. Due to bullish physical facilities data, we expect a +88 Bcf change in storage for the week ended Oct. 6. A storage report of +88 Bcf would be compared to +79 Bcf last year and +87 Bcf for the five-year average. Our estimate is 5 Bcf lower than our forecast last Friday.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast is currently in line with the ICE settlement report of +88 Bcf.

The physical balance this week was materially tighter than we forecast. For the week ending Oct. 13, we had to revise lower our injection forecast by 20 Bcf. Shoulder season forecasts are usually hard to pinpoint from afar, so as we get more data, the revisions can be quite volatile. Over the last two weeks, we've had midweek revisions totaling almost ~45 Bcf swinging in both directions.

So, why aren't natural gas prices materially higher, you ask?

The bullish revisions we've observed over the last two days have been perfectly offset by bearish revisions for the end of October. Mother Nature has not been on the side of natural gas bulls. While we wrote last week that the bearish weather revisions for the end of October have been priced in, there are still concerns over what the November weather forecasts will look like.

In summary, the physical balance has been trending bullish. However, weather for the end of October remains bearish, making the total net changes to storage effectively neutral.

