Suncor Energy Stock Will Continue To Do Well

Suncor Energy (SU), Canada's second-largest oil and gas producer, should have been struggling in a weak oil price environment since the company mainly produces oil sands which is a high-cost operation. But the Calgary - based company has established itself as one of the lowest-cost operators that can not only generate decent profits but also free cash flows in a weak oil price environment. Moreover, I believe the company's production, earnings and cash flows will likely surge from the second half of the year which may fuel the stock's outperformance.

Suncor Energy's production primarily consists of oil sands, which is generally considered a high-cost operation. But the company has delivered a blowout performance this year in a low oil price environment, even though it experienced production disruptions, and has established itself as a low-cost operator that can generate strong levels of earnings and cash flows.

In the first six months of this year, Suncor Energy produced 631,600 boe per day, almost 80% of which was oil sands. This includes the impact of 30% drop in oil sands volumes seen in Q2-2017 from Q1-2017 which was attributed to a blaze which tore through one of the company's key facilities. But in this period, Suncor Energy managed to remain profitable. The company posted a net profit of C$1.35 billion for Q1-2017 and C$435 million for Q2-2017. Its adjusted profit (operating profit) was C$812 million for Q1-2017 and C$199 million for Q2-2017. Note that Suncor Energy's oil sands business swung to a loss of C$277 million in Q2-2017 from a profit of C$302 million in Q1-2017, but the company received support from other units, particularly its refining division, which pushed it to a net profit. On a trailing twelve months basis, Suncor Energy has reported C$2.71 billion of net profit on a GAAP basis and C$1.99 billion of profit on an adjusted basis.

At the same time, Suncor Energy also generated almost C$3.3 billion of cash flows from operations in the first six months of this year, which was enough to cover the capital expenditure of C$3.24 billion. On a trailing twelve months basis, Suncor Energy has generated C$1.57 billion of free cash flows or operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure. With a little more than 1.67 billion of common shares, the free cash flow figure comes down to C$0.94 per share. This translates into a strong free cash flow yield of 2.15%.

I think Suncor Energy has delivered a far superior performance than some of its US-based, large-cap shale oil producers who are supposed to be lower-cost operators than the Canadian company. For instance, Suncor Energy has reported four quarterly profits in a row which is something which the major, low-cost shale oil producers ConocoPhillips (COP), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Anadarko Petroleum (APC) and EOG Resources (EOG) have failed to achieve. In addition to this, Suncor Energy's free cash flow yield also shows that it is generating one of the strongest levels of cash flows in the industry, considering that most of its large-cap US-based peers, including Anadarko Petroleum, EOG Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), have lower free cash flow yields. And remember, Suncor Energy delivered these results while witnessing significant operational issues. If it weren't for those, I think the company's performance would have been even better.

Still, what I like about Suncor Energy is that it is about to get a whole lot better from the second half of this year. That's because firstly, Suncor Energy's production will likely climb significantly as it has already completed the repair and maintenance work at Syncrude and oil sands producing facilities. Suncor Energy is also expecting strong volumes from its non-oil-sands business which may completely offset the negative impact of production disruption seen earlier this year. For the full year, Suncor Energy expects to produce between 680,000 to 720,000 boe per day. This means that the company's production may climb by more than 20% in the second half from the first half of this year to record levels 768,400 boe per day. I think the company may even break the psychological threshold of 800,000 boe per day. That should fuel strong earnings and cash flow growth.

I am also expecting significant improvement in the company's free cash flows. That's because Suncor Energy has spent C$3.24 billion of capital expenditure in the first six months of this year. That's roughly 60% of this year's guidance of between C$5.4 billion and C$5.6 billion, which implies that the spending levels will likely drop by a third from H1-2017 to C$2.2 billion in H2-2017. At the same time, its cash inflows will climb as production ramps up. Consequently, with lower levels of cash outflows as CapEx and higher levels of cash inflows, the company's free cash flows will likely improve meaningfully.

Also remember, the crack spreads have improved substantially in the second half of the year which will likely have a positive impact on Suncor Energy's refining margins. The company's operating profit from the refining and marketing business - which was C$821 million in the first six months of this year - will also likely improve. That's also going to have a positive impact on Suncor Energy's earnings and cash flows.

So far, Suncor Energy has delivered a blowout performance, with its shares rising almost 6% on a year-to-date basis at New York, easily outperforming its peers who have tumbled almost 19% in the same period, as measured by the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). I believe the company will continue to outperform on strong production, earnings, and cash flow growth. Its long-term outlook is also looking positive.

Suncor Energy's production will likely continue growing in the coming years. In the short-term, the company will benefit from the start-up of two major projects - the Suncor Energy operated oil sands project called Fort Hills and the Exxon Mobil (XOM) - led offshore project called Hebron - by the end of 2017. This may lift Suncor Energy's volumes by 130,100 boe per day on an annualized basis.

In the subsequent years, Suncor Energy has said that it will develop small-scale projects, each of which can produce around 30,000 to 40,000 boe per day following an investment of roughly C$2 billion. The company has proposed to gradually develop 10 such projects and could take the final investment decision on the first by as early as next year. Individually, a ~35,000 barrels per day project can't make a big impact on Suncor Energy's volumes, but together, 10 such projects can make a huge difference. The company believes that on an annualized basis, they can lift its output by roughly 360,000 once they become fully operational. I think these projects can easily push Suncor Energy's volumes to more than a million barrels per day in the long term.

