Gold Weekly: Enjoy The Rally!

Why am I long GLD instead of GDX to play the current bull market in gold?

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I analyze closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers cut their net long position for a third straight week over the reporting period (September 26-October 3) while spot gold prices weakened 1.7% from $1,294 per oz to $1,272 per oz.

The net long fund position - at 508.72 tonnes as of October 3 - dropped 46.87 tonnes or 8% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven mainly by long liquidation (-41.88 tonnes w/w) and reinforced further by fresh selling (+4.99 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold remains substantially up 385.77 tonnes or 314% in the year to date.

My view

Gold's spec positioning deteriorated over the reporting period due to a bearish macro backdrop for the precious metals ((NYSE:PM)) complex. Indeed, the dollar and US real rates - key macro variables of PM's spec positioning - moved higher due to 1)supportive US macro data releases, 2)a slightly hawkish tone in the speech by Fed Chair Yellen on September 26, and 3)growing expectations for the US administration tax plan after US president Trump's speech on September 27. Against this backdrop, expectations for a Fed rate increase in December pushed strongly higher, as the chart below illustrates.

Source: Credit Suisse.

Looking ahead, I stick with my view that the risks to the dollar and US real rates are skewed to the downside in the final quarter of the year in so far as 1) a Fed move in December is now fully priced in (~90%) and 2) the market has unwound its excessive optimism over the Trump's tax reform. As a result, specs should start rebuilding long positioning to gold. The recent rebound in gold prices since October 6 corroborates my conjecture.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors liquidated 7.80 tonnes of gold last week (September 29-October 6), marking the first weekly outflow into gold ETF holdings in 10 weeks, according to my estimates.

Gold ETF holdings rose 60.99 tonnes or 3% in September, the largest monthly increase since February (+93.71 tonnes or 5%).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of 172.44 tonnes of gold (i.e. an increase of nearly 9% in gold ETF holdings).

As of October 6, 2017, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,123 tonnes, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

My view

I believe that ETF investors remain in a "buy on the dips" spirit. But after accumulating a substantial quantity of gold in September to take advantage of the 3% fall in spot prices (the largest monthly fall since November 2016), ETF investors are likely to await an even larger dip in spot prices before allocating more funds into gold ETFs.

In this context, the flat performance of gold prices (-0.3%) last week did not convince market players to boost their buying; rather some investors adopted a more conservative approach by cutting some long exposure to gold.

Against this backdrop, while gold ETF demand should prevent gold prices from falling too much due to the presence of "buying on the dips" behavior, it is unlikely to exacerbate the uptrend in prices because the ETF market place is not dominated by momentum-based buyers as it was the case in the 2000s.

Source: MikzEconomics

Having said that, we may see a surge in bullish sentiment among ETF investors in case of a sudden wave of risk aversion, prompting investors to reduce substantially their risk-friendly positions (like equities) and protect their portfolios by boosting their exposure to safe-haven assets (like gold). But for now, macro investors seem to be extremely calm in spite of intense geopolitical tensions over North Korea and prefer adopting a risk-friendly approach to investing. So far so good, the "complacency" mode has proven extremely rewarding (think about vol sellers) but believing it will last forever is a undeniable ineptitude.

Trading positioning

As I mentioned in my previous note, I decided to build a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) this summer to express my bullish view on gold. The first position was built on June 5 and the second one on Aug. 31. The total risk of my long GLD exposure represents about 4% of my portfolio.

Interestingly, I have received a large number of critics due to my preference for GLD over GDX to play the bull market in gold.

Although I concur that gold equities may outperform gold prices in a bull market, I have remained skeptical about building a long position in GDX due to the absence of positive technical confirmation.

In my trading approach, I need a triple confirmation to enter a trade: the fundamentals, the technicals, and the tone. As a result, I may need to wait a little bit further before playing GDX because I do not see a clear bullish breakout pattern in motion, as the chart below illustrates.

Source: Trading View.

Let's turn to GLD.

Source: Trading View.

Although I was disappointed by GLD in September (-3.5%), I have been cheered up by the rebound since the start of October since the start of October (+1.4% as I type).

Although the current GLD strength could be short-lived before another downleg, it is encouraging to see the presence of a strong support at $120, slightly above the 200 DMA (~$119) and the downtrend line from the all-time high (~$118.5).

So far, my "courage" to hold on my very long GLD position has been rewarded so far in October, which could be seen as a kind of "birthday gift". More seriously, I continue to trust the bullish breakout pattern that began this summer and as such, I prefer to maintain my position and more importantly, my stops. What is the most important to my trading approach is the risk management. As a result, I make sure that I always set a stop-loss before entering a trade and also make sure that the reward to risk ratio of the position is skewed in my favor. This is why I refrained myself from locking in profits too soon. As Stanley Druckenmiller said, "it takes courage to be a pig".

Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller.

To sum up, I stick to my view that GLD should perform well in the last quarter of the year, leading me to maintain my very long GLD position. In the worst case scenario, my stops will protect me against uncontrollable losses.

Final note

My dear friends, thanks for all your constructive feedback. Even if I do not respond to all the comments, I take the time to read them carefully and I try to take them into account in my weekly reports. Thank you so much for showing your support by pressing the "Follow" button and/or sharing this article.

