What Is The Best Consumer Staple Stock At The Moment?

Investment Thesis

Consumer staples are probably one of the most defensive stocks out there as the demand for their products is very stable. A stable business model usually translates into a lower stock price volatility and more consistent dividend. Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Procter & Gamble (PG), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Clorox (CLX), Church & Dwight (CHD) and Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) are all wonderful consumer staples that each have their own billion dollar power brands. Out of these six companies, I consider the UK-based Reckitt Benckiser to provide the best dividend growth potential, mainly due to the Mead Johnson acquisition.

Introduction

1. CL operates currently through two business segments:

Oral, personal and home care segment manufacturers for instance Colgate toothpaste, toothbrushes and additional other products such as dental floss and tooth whiteners. Personal care items include deodorants, shampoos and soaps. Household products include among other Palmolive and Ajax brands.

Pet nutrition segment focuses on dog and cat food under the Colgate-Palmolive brand.

2. CHD, founded in 1846, is the leading producer of baking soda. CHD's main brands include ARM & HAMMER, Trojan, OxiClean, Spinbrush, Nair and Xtra just to name a few. The company operates mainly in the U.S. and is divided under three segments:

Domestic consumer segment (77%) utilizes the above mentioned brands in the U.S. market.

International consumer segment (15%) focuses on international

markets.

Specialty products segment (8%) sells baking soda, animal nutrition, cleaning products and other specialty chemicals.

3. The Oakland-based CLX is well-known for its bleach and cleaning products. CLX is operating under four business segments:

Household segment (38%) consists of charcoal, cat litter, wraps and containers.

Cleaning segment (31%) manufacturers home-care, laundry and auto-care products.

Lifestyle segment (16%) includes food products and water-filtration systems and filters.

International segment (16%) sells the above mentioned products outside the U.S.

4. PG is by far the biggest company in this comparison and it is reporting five different segments:

Fabric and home care (32%). Some of the billion dollar brands in this segment include Ariel, Dawn, Downy, Febreze, Gain and Tide.

Baby, feminine and family care (28%). Billion dollar brands include Always, Bounty, Charmin and Pampers.

Beauty segment (18%) sells hair care products, antiperspirants, deodorants and personal cleansing and skin care products. Head & Shoulders and Pantene are one of the best known brands.

Health care segment (12%) sells products for instance under Crest, Oral-B and Vicks brands.

Grooming (10%) segment relies on Fusion, Gillette and Mach3.

5. In 1928 incorporated KMB is the second largest company in this comparison. It reports three segments:

Personal care segment (50%) sells among others disposable diapers, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products under Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little GoodNites, Plenitud and Poise brands.

Consumer tissue segment (33%) relies on Kleenex, Scott, Neve and Viva brands when selling tissue, paper towels and napkins.

K-C professional segment (17%) consists of for instance Scott, Kimtech and Kleenex brands. Wipers, soaps, sanitizers, tissue and towels are sold under this brand.

6. The British multinational consumer good company Reckitt Benckiser was founded in 1814. It was formed as a merger in 1999 by Reckitt & Colman and Benckiser. It is focusing on four segments:

Health segment (48%) offers pain and flu OTC medicine, Durex condoms, foot care, vitamins and supplements and the newly acquired Mead Johnson business.

Hygiene segment (32%). Lyson, Cilit Bang, Veet, Harpic and Clearasil are examples of power brands in this segment.

Home segment (14%). AirWick, Vanish, Woolite and Calgon are sold under this segment.

Portfolio segment (5%) consists of laundry and fabric softener business, as well as food brands.

Return Potential

When looking for new investments, an investor should look for quality as cheaply as possible. Even though all of the previously mentioned companies are well-managed, it is still a good idea to look a bit more closely at the quality component from a quantitative point of view first.

All of the previously mentioned companies operate more or less in identical market segments. This makes it rather easy to compare their financial performance. In order to have a meaningful comparison, we will be focusing on historical and estimated margins and growth when assessing the quality of the companies. The 2017 and 2018 estimates were taken from 4-traders. The 2013 and 2016 values were taken from respective company financials. From margin point of view, especially return on sales and assets are the most interesting ones. The higher and more stable the figures the better. The below figures were calculated using free cash flow instead of net income because free cash flow is a much more reliable metric.

Table 1. Return on sales

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017e 2018e RB 20.50% 21.80% 18.60% 20.50% 20.10% 20.00% PB 13.60% 15.40% 18.50% 14.30% 15.10% 12.50% CL 14.50% 14.70% 14.00% 16.70% 15.40% 16.60% KMB 10.60% 9.20% 6.70% 13.50% 11.70% 12.20% CHD 13.50% 14.30% 16.00% 17.30% 15.30% 15.60% CLX 11.40% 13.20% 10.50% 10.60% 11.60% 12.90%

Table 2. Return on assets

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 RB 12.50% 12.40% 10.80% 11.20% 12.70% 10.10% PG 7.00% 8.30% 9.50% 7.70% 8.80% 7.60% CL 18.10% 18.80% 18.90% 21.00% 22.30% 24.00% KMB 11.00% 11.60% 8.40% 16.80% 16.00% 16.70% CHD 10.10% 10.70% 12.80% 13.90% 13.50% 13.20% CLX 14.70% 17.90% 13.40% 13.90% 15.40% 16.90%

As can be seen from the above two graphs R&B sports consistently the highest product margins (table 1) while CL has the best overall margins (table 2). In addition, both of these companies have the most stable margins.

When it comes to growth component, the companies cannot be directly compared to each other. This is because CHD and CLX operated mainly in the U.S. while RB reports in British Pounds and KMB, CL and PG have suffered recently from strong dollar. Still, looking at 10 year revenue growth should to some extent remove the effect of currencies.

Table 3. Revenue growth for the last 10 years

RB 7.2% PG -0.4% CL 2.1% KMB 0.8% CHD 6% CLX 2.1%

RB has shown the best growth characteristics together with CHD and CL. PG and KMB have not been able to grow as much as CL outside the U.S., which translates into lost market share and weaker brand portfolio and operational performance. CHD has been taking market share away from CLX in the U.S. quite aggressively.

Looking purely at margins and growth, R&B and CL seem to excel when compared to the rest. However, in addition to quality, an investor should as well focus on valuation. This is because even the most wonderful company is not worth purchasing at any price. Lets look at next what kind of growth and return could be expected for each of these six stocks. The below growth figures were extracted from respective company annual reports.

Table 4. Expected FCF per share growth rates

Growth target 5-year historical growth RB 7% 6% PG 5-7% 5% CL N/A 6% KMB 5-9% 6.5% CHD 8% 13% CLX 6-10% 6%

Even though management growth targets are always uncertain, comparing them to historical values provides a good framework when assessing how realistic these targets are. From the above table we can see that the growth targets are pretty much in line with historical averages.

Now that we have some estimates in place for what kind of growth could be expected, we can calculate what kind of FCF per share could be possible after five years, in 2021. For PG, I will be using a 6% growth estimate, which is the average of the target ranges. For CL, I will be using a conservative 4% estimate since the management has not provided any targets. For KMB I will be using the 5-year historical average growth of 6.5%. For CHD, the growth target of 8% sounds reasonable to use. For CLX, a 6% growth, which is more aligned with 5-year average, sounds reasonable. R&B is a bit different situation because of the Mead Johnson acquisition. In 2016, Mead Johnson generated around £400 million in FCF. Even though R&B expects this acquisition to grow 4-6% annually, the FCF can grow much faster because the current level is already rather low. For instance, just a few years ago FCF was around £500 million. This is why I would add an additional 1 percentage point to the 7% growth target. The 2016 FCF per share of 315p does not include the Mead Johnson acquisition yet. This is why the growth will be stronger than 8%.

Table 5. Estimated FCF per share in 2021.

2016 2021 growth R&B 315p 500p 9.64 % PG $3.43 $4.6 6.00% CL $2.84 $3.45 4.00 % KMB $6.8 $9.3 6.50 % CHD $2.3 $3.38 8.00 % CLX $4.85 $6.5 6.00 %

Now that we have guesstimated 2021 FCF per share, we can guesstimate what kind of near term dividend increases could be expected.

Table 6. Dividend estimates

KMB RB CL PG CHD CLX 2017 $3.85 167p $1.62 $2.81 $0.76 $3.38 2018 $4.05 187p $1.69 $2.97 $0.88 $3.55 2019 $4.31 204p $1.8 $3.16 $1 $3.66 2020 $4.6 224p $1.87 $3.25 $1.12 $3.8 2021 $4.9 244p $1.94 $3.35 $1.24 $4 2022 $5.2 265p $2.1 $3.45 $1.36 $4.15 Payout in 2022 55.91% 53.00% 60.87% 75.00% 40.24% 63.85% Payout in 2017 63% 47.7% 61.6% 73.2% 34.4% 61.8% Dividend growth 6.20% 9.67% 5.33% 4.19% 12.34% 4.19%

I would expect CL, PG and CLX to pretty much maintain their current payout ratios. CHD has plenty of room to grow it from current levels. With KMB I was rather conservative and the company could boost dividends much more than I estimated. RB I would expect to increase its payout ratio as it is currently much lower than historically. For instance just a few years ago the payout ratio was close to 60%. The current low payout ratio could be due to Mead Johnson acquisition. As its debt levels start to decrease, payout ratio can be expected to increase.

Table 7. Dividend income in 2021 based on table 6 with a $20.000 initial investment made in 2017, a 25.5% dividend tax and when dividends are re-invested

KMB R&B CL PG CHD CLX $751 $629 $471 $625 $453 $528

KMB seems to offer the best value for money which can be explained by its cheap valuation. RB and PG are close second. The rest are far behind. Since I originally considered R&B and CL to be the highest quality companies in this group, I would consider RB to be currently the best stock to invest in.

Summary

Reckitt Benckiser has demonstrated stable and exceptionally high margins historically, and this is expected to continue in the future. Its increased focus on the highest growing healthcare consumer segment provides it the best growth prospects in this comparison group. Reckitt Benckiser's current payout ratio is only 48%, P/FCF is slightly below 22 and dividend yield 2.3%. Even though these values do not sound very tempting, the Mead Johnson acquisition should significantly boost R&B's bottom line in the near future. Once the debt load starts to decrease to more suitable levels, the payout ratio can be expected to increase significantly. The combination of rising payout ratio, increasing margins and growing business provide a strong foundation for superior near-term and long-term dividend growth. Therefore, Reckitt Benckiser is the best consumer staple to own at the moment.