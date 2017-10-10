Tesla Shorts Finally Gonna Rally?

Tesla (TSLA) could be facing an uphill battle in terms of producing Model 3 units, however it hasn’t had much impact on the stock price. Investors/analysts had very low expectations to begin with, so the impact isn’t substantial when measured by investor sentiment.

However, our underlying investment thesis doesn’t change by much. Tesla still carries a questionable debt burden on the balance sheet, FCF metrics suggest another recapitalization before the end of the current FY, and long-term growth targets, while reachable, are challenging. The underlying valuation cannot be sustained. Furthermore, we don’t anticipate Tesla Inc. to release strong enough near-term guidance to sustain share price momentum.

In other words, we’re expecting Elon Musk to reduce expectations on production even further, capital constraints will worsen, but not too severely.

Source: TC2000

Source: TC2000

We’re expecting Tesla Inc. to drop in price over the next several weeks. Near-term support at around $320, i.e. 200-day Moving Average. We think the stock will trend lower, as it tends to move in boom bust cycles that are around eight months long, and recent news makes it difficult to hold onto shares.

Source: Tesla Inc.

The Model 3 continues to experience delays, as Elon mentioned on Sunday that the Model 3 line slowed to 1/10th the speed. What this indicates is that the production lines aren’t fully optimized for the new body configuration, or they’re running the line slower due to a shortage of parts. It’s not exactly clear which of the two problems we’re encountering in the latest episode. However, we do know that the Model 3 production delays will be in aching pain on the side of Tesla for a couple quarters, as investors were optimistic primarily because Elon conveyed that they could ramp production at a much quicker pace.

Given the set-up of the charts, and the direction the news has flowed at Tesla’s production plant, we must wonder if now is the most appropriate time to initiate a short position. Even if Tesla were to ramp production volume at a quicker pace, it’s unlikely that the stock price would easily recover, as it’s still trading at an inflated growth premium that’s not sustainable over the next three years. Even so, we still like the underlying product, vision and brand of Tesla, but valuation and poor near-term sentiment puts it in the dog house for now.

We continue to reiterate our sell-short recommendation and $200 price target.

