Wal-Mart Stock Is Going To All-Time Highs

Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) is doing everything right. Their core brick and mortar business brings in an astounding amount of cash, $31.5 billion last year and over $87 billion over the past three years. Their same store sales have been positive for three consecutive years. They are growing their e-commerce division at rates in excess of 60% annually.

Wal-Mart is funding huge growth, raising their dividend, buying back tons of stock, giving pay raises to employees, all while simultaneously decreasing debt. They have a physical footprint broad enough to be the first retailer to offer same day delivery to nearly everyone. All of this is fueled by operating cash flow. Cash is king, Wal-Mart rules the world, and its stock is going to all time highs.

WMT data by YCharts

To be honest, I cannot believe Wal-Mart's stock isn't already at all time highs. Wall Street loves a growth company. A few years ago however, the stock got swept under in the negativity that still permeates the retail sector today. Fortunately for shareholders who didn't sell, the stock has recovered nicely. This is typically the case when entire sectors go down, it's usually the best of breed companies whose share prices recover first. Let me highlight a few of the attributes that I am certain will drive this stock to all time highs, and this time, smash right through them and keep going.

Last quarter marked the twelfth consecutive quarter in which same store sales were positive. Obviously the company is doing things right in the eyes of the customer or these numbers would not be growing. Free grocery pick up is being rolled out across the country and grocery comps are growing at their best rate in five years. In addition, food inflation has resumed after a multi-year period of deflation. This aided grocery comp growth by 30 basis points in the most recent quarter. Finally, currency has been somewhat of a headwind, meaning that comp sales would have been even higher had currency not been unfavorable. This is something to think about as the DXY US Dollar index weakens as it has done this year.

^DXY data by YCharts

It isn't just online grocery that's making customers happy. Discounts for picking up online orders in store are benefiting both customers as well as the company, who saves on shipping costs and brings more traffic into the stores. Wal-Mart is testing countless ways to make customers happy and gain efficiencies that allow them to further lower prices for customers. The proof that this is working is not only in the total same store comp, but in the e-commerce comps as well. Last quarter e-commerce sales growth exceeded 60%, a number that Wall Street should love.

Source: Business Insider

Growth is not limited to existing stores either. After all these decades, the company is still building out its footprint, opening or expanding 520 stores in the first half of this year. The company has more than 11,600 stores in 28 countries, and they are still expanding. Online growth through acquisitions is booming also, with a string of recent transactions in the e-commerce world.

Those acquisitions include:

The most recent acquisition of Parcel puts Wal-Mart in a position of being able to soon offer same day delivery in New York City, which because of its density, is already the top market for both Walmart.com and Jet.com.

One thing that I think investors in brick and mortar retail have been missing is the fact that same day delivery is actually easier to implement for retailers that already have a huge network of stores. Somehow, the excitement around Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has led investors to believe that Amazon will beat everyone in this area. I, for one, cannot imagine a world where Wal-Mart is not going to come out the winner.

They have been, since the time of their inception, one of the most innovative retailers on earth. Anything that Amazon does, Wal-Mart can do, perhaps better. And at the end of the day, two huge things that Wal-Mart has going for it that Amazon does not are an existing real estate footprint that is within minutes of 90% of the U.S. population, as well as that earlier mentioned $31.5 billion of operating cash flow.

On the issue of the dividend, Wal-Mart is a clear winner. Dividends have increased every year since the company first began paying them in 1974, and considering the amount of cash flow that Wal-Mart brings in, that 44-year streak will most certainly become 45 in a few months when the board meets to declare 2018 dividends.

Share repurchases are the other means to return cash to shareholders, and Wal-Mart is currently finishing up on a $20 billion program and just authorized a new $20 billion program. For those who like to keep track, Wal-Mart has repurchased $34 billion of stock over the past six years. One interesting fact about Wal-Mart's buyback is that they are purchasing so many shares that their total dividend payment decreased last year even as the dividend per share increased. We also can see on the cash flow statement that Wal-Mart is actually reducing debt while they pay increased dividends and buy back tens of billions of dollars of their stock.

Of course, all of the above mentioned attributes are meaningless if the stock price is not a good value to begin with. On that subject, Wal-Mart has a forward P/E of just 17 and is expected to grow its earnings at over 5% annually going forward. This is not a difficult number to achieve, in my opinion, and they are already halfway there with their comparable sales growth. The continued expansion of the physical footprint and the buyback alone easily get you to 5% growth in earnings per share.

The negative headwinds of currency are fading, which should give investors more confidence in Wal-Mart's ability to grow faster than 5%, and the earlier mentioned food inflation will help as well. In my opinion, with all of the potential levers working in their favor, Wal-Mart could easily grow faster than analysts are expecting. In this case, it becomes even easier to see the stock going to all time highs.

Finally, don't forget about JD.com (NASDAQ: JD). Wal-Mart owns over 12% of JD.com, the second largest online retailer in China. From looking at selected financial data from JD's SEC filings, we see this company has increased its revenue 535% over the past five years. The partnership and equity in JD is a very real value and in my opinion, isn't being reflected in the current Wal-Mart share price, even as JD's share price has doubled since Wal-Mart made its initial investment in June 2016 and evidence is building that the partnership had been a huge success.

I believe almost any investor can find something to love about Wal-Mart stock. Short-term investors will appreciate that the company has significant positive momentum in both brick and mortar retail as well as e-commerce. Long-term value investors will appreciate Wal-Mart is generating an incredible amount of cash flow and that the stock is not expensive considering the expected growth rates, stability of cash flows, and the blossoming investment in JD.com.

Income investors love the 44 years of dividend increases and the giant share repurchases. Being that Wal-Mart is the most well-run omnichannel retailer in the world, with significant momentum coinciding with what will be an inevitable shift in sentiment, I believe Wal-Mart stock will soon break through all time highs. I would buy this stock today, adding on any price weakness. Enjoy the ride.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.