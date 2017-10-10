Costco: A Buy After Evaluating Concerns

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) recently turned in solid operating results for the recent quarter and fiscal year in the company’s latest earnings release. Despite a beat on both revenue and earnings, the stock price fell yet again. At the time of writing this, the closing stock price represented a 7% pullback.

Costco continues to fall under heavy scrutiny, mainly induced by concerns involving Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), coupled with the company’s premium valuation. The threat of Amazon and Whole Foods has become somewhat of a broken record for me, but the market continues to be on high alert for any small signs of weakness from retailers. In following the stock after the previous dip in stock price, I was hesitant to initiate a position due mostly to the fact that I remained uncertain on how the market would react to the upcoming company earnings release, even if it was considered “good news” in relative terms. Also, I remained not totally convinced that expectations would be met; wondering whether short-term expectations needed to be further tempered. The recent selloff does somewhat justify my decision to “sit on the sidelines” based on the recent selloff reaction; however, the company exceeded my expectations as it relates to operating results. In reviewing the fiscal year in total, the company remains financially strong. When evaluating the concerns presumably driving the selloff (e.g. margins and memberships), I do admit there is a slight going concern for memberships and renewals. That being said, in reviewing the operating results and potential growth prospects, I felt comfortable in initiating a new position in the stock just recently. I looked to provide my perspective with a closer look at investor concerns.

Costco Business: Focus on Membership Fees and Margins

Costco Wholesale continues to be an efficient business with operating profits driven primarily by membership fees, and low but consistent margins. Besides the highlights of comparable sales and growth numbers provided by Management in its earnings release and reiterated in recent news, I looked to focus on the base data from the unaudited financial statements in a comparison to past performance from prior fiscal years.

In evaluating the total year, Costco's gross profit margin was relatively consistent. Per the table below, the fiscal year-end annual gross profit margin was only slightly lower than prior year. Gross profit margin for the first three quarters ended was 13.31%; however, lower profitability in the fourth quarter as shown below caused a slight overall decline of three basis points to 13.29% in comparison to prior fiscal year. Management cited gas inflation as having an impact on margins in recent quarters.

(Source: Table created by Author derived from Company's Reported Earnings, and Company's 10-K Filings)

With gross profit margin slightly lower, I looked to operating income for a clearer picture. In the case of evaluating Costco, I specifically isolated membership fee revenue, and netted sales against total operating expenses. For this comparison, I allocated all operating costs to the company’s sales. Obviously, there are operating expenses and overhead associated with generating and “maintaining” membership; however, it would be safe to assume a large portion of operating costs such as labor and energy costs would be appropriately associated with sales. This offers another perspective of looking at operating income; segregating out the business between operations excluding membership fees and membership fees.

(Source: Tables and Chart created by Author derived from Company's Reported Earnings, and Company's 10-K Filings)

From this perspective, we see strong growth in total operating income 11.96% year-over-year, driven by impressive growth from operations excluding membership fees of 22.61%, and membership fee revenue 7.82% for 2017.

Concern Regarding Membership and Renewal Rates

As we have seen above and per the chart below, membership fees contribute significantly to the company’s underlying operating income. In 2017, membership fees account for 69% of total operating income. Thus, membership numbers and renewal rates should and has been heavily scrutinized by investors.

(Source: Table created by Author derived from Company's Reported Earnings)

With concerns to memberships, Management indicated in the company's earning call:

In terms of number of members at Q4 end, at year end, at Q3 end, we started with Gold Star of 37.8 million and at the end of the quarter, at the end of the year, we had 38.6. Business primary was 7.4 at each period; business add-on, 3.4; total member households, 48.6 at third quarter end and 17 weeks later at fiscal year-end, 49.4 million. All told, cardholders were 88.9 million a quarter ago. And fourth quarter year end was 90.3.

Taking the numbers provided above in comparison to membership numbers disclosed in the Company's recent 10-K Filing, we see that business membership remained flat, while gold star memberships increased by 4.9% from prior year.

(Source: Table created by Author derived from Company's Reported Earnings, and Company's 10-K Filings)

This would indicate that new memberships have slowed in comparison to prior years. This is slightly concerning given the growth in memberships shown in the past two years. Management has addressed the concern and attributed the perceived slowdown in new membership sign up to timing of new locations opening in the past two fiscal years, leading to year-over-year comparisons being skewed.

Management further indicated in its recent earnings call that membership renewal rates were slightly down overall from prior year; however, more importantly, and on a positive note, executive membership was up.

At year end, paid executive memberships totaled 18.5 million, an increase of 274,000 since third quarter end, which is about 16,000 per week increase in the quarter. Executive members are about 38% of our member base and about two-thirds of our sales. In terms of renewal rates, at year end, business members renewed at 94%, Gold Star members at 89.3%, these are numbers for the U.S. and Canada combined, which is over 80% of our company and total U.S. and Canada 90.0%, and worldwide, 87.2%, a slight tick down of a tenth or two from the last quarter.

This is in comparison to renewal rates disclosed in the company’s recent 10-K filings for the prior three fiscal years:

Membership Renewal Rates 2016 2015 2014 U.S. and Canada 90% 91% 91% Worldwide 88% 88% 87%

(Source: Table created by Author derived from Company's 10-K Filings)

In comparison, and per Management, Costco exhibited a slight decline in renewal rates from the prior third quarter, and a 0.8% decline in worldwide renewal rates from 2016. Investors were also concerned with Management’s statements that the company expects a continued downtrend in renewal rates for the next one or two quarters before a rebound.

A lot of that, as I mentioned earlier, we believe relates to -- in the U.S., the conversion last June to the new credit card program and with auto rebuild and again, we expect that to continue to downtrend a little bit in the next quarter or two.

All in all, we see a perceived slowdown in number of new memberships, coupled with renewal rates slightly down worldwide, and management's word of caution related to membership renewal rates in the next two quarters. Management has given reasons of year-over-year comparisons being skewed because of new locations, and the effects related to changes in its credit card program still being felt by the company. Despite these negatives, executive memberships are up, paid memberships still increased overall, and operating profit generated from membership fees has significantly grown due largely to fee increases.

Concluding Thoughts

Amid the pressures of Amazon, the stock currently trades at a premium valuation of 27x earnings. This valuation has caused current stockholders to remain cautious and potential investors hesitant. According to Reuters, current consensus analyst estimates for revenue for 2018 and 2019 are $136.57 billion and $145.57 billion, respectively. This represents a 5.8% and subsequent 6.6% year-over-year increase for 2018 and 2019. Similarly, according to Reuters, current consensus analyst estimates for EPS are $6.44 and $7.03 for 2018 and 2019, respectively, and represent a year-over-year increase of 10.7% and 9.2%. These are substantial growth expectations; however, given the company’s consistent performance, and appealing growth prospects, I believe Costco can meet expectations. Growth for the company can be further driven by improvements in e-commerce, expansion into online delivery options, and an entry into China. Despite a slow start, e-commerce has shown significant improvements as disclosed in the earnings release:

17 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended Sept. 5 Weeks Ended E-Commerce 21% 13% 30%

Also disclosed in the earnings report were two new delivery options offered by Costco.

In terms of what's new, three days ago, we rolled out two new online delivery related offerings. The first, Costco grocery, which consists of nonperishable food and sundries items. This offers two day delivery on dry grocery and a second, an expanded white label same day grocery delivery offering through our partnership with Instacart that includes both dry and fresh grocery. You can find both sites by going to costco.com and then clicking on the Grocery tab. You'll then be taken to a page offering and explaining both of these new online delivery options.

And finally, a potential push into China could provide substantial growth. In the earnings call, Management said “we’re looking” into opening stores in China, but no announcement would take place until the proper legal requirements are met. However, as reported on CNBC, some analysts are already predicting Costco will make the push to enter China.

Given these potential growth catalysts, along with the company’s consistent growth in operating profits, near 12% in the past year, and discipline in maintaining its margins, I believe the company is justified in having a premium valuation. There are going concerns as discussed previously in this article; however, I believe these concerns may be slightly overblown based on perceived pressures from Amazon. I remain cautiously optimistic. The recent operating results and the new initiatives taken by the company make me more confident in initiating a new position in the stock today.

