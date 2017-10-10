W.W. Grainger: Short-Term Catalysts, Long-Term Fundamentals

W.W. Grainger (Grainger) (GWW) has had an interesting year, having traded above $260 and below $160, but there is little reason to sell the company after its recent rise back to near $180. In fact, there are several short-term catalysts that may propel the stock upward while long-term investors can find comfort in the solid fundamentals of this Dividend Aristocrat.

Regarding the long term, Grainger is clearly a high quality company deserving of core holding status in our “quality at a good value” products. High levels of return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) are evidence of the company’s quality, but even more impressive is their stability through time and market cycles. The company has material barriers to entry through its scale, broad product offering, cost advantages, long-term relationships, inventory management solutions, reputation and strong online business. The dividend profile is also a key attraction of the investment opportunity, offering safe and growing dividends backed by a solid financial basis, which is evidenced by 46 consecutive years of annual dividend increases. Despite new threats and the pricing turbulence created by the move to online procurement, Grainger will remain an industry leader producing attractive return levels while it takes market share from smaller competitors. The company should be easy to own given the desired valuation and/or dividend profile can be achieved.

Regarding the short term, there are a number of catalysts that combine with the strong long-term fundamentals to make for an interesting investment case. We will walk through some of these in detail, but they include restructuring of the Canadian business, progress/acceleration on the rollout of new pricing strategies, strong growth from small to mid-size customers, hurricane recovery and recognition of a relatively attractive valuation.

After a brief company and industry introduction, we will go into detail on the short-term catalysts as well as the long-term fundamentals and investment case of the company.



Company background & description

W.W. Grainger, incorporated on December 27, 1928, is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The company offers a selection of maintenance, repair and operating supplies, and other related products and services through sales representatives, catalogs, e-commerce and local branches. Products offered by the company include material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other items focused on the facilities maintenance market. The services offered primarily relate to inventory management solutions. Its customers range from small and medium-sized businesses to large corporations, government entities and other institutions.





Industry background

The maintenance, repair and operations market is highly fragmented, with the top 50 distributors only representing about 30% of the North American market, which was estimated to be $150 billion in 2016. It typically grows in-line with industrial production, or approx. 1.0 - 1.5x GDP growth, and exhibits some defensive characteristics relative to the broader industrial sector due to the large share of replacement/aftermarket sales.

MRO is an often-overlooked business function that is integral to the supply chain. It’s the critical supply of parts, materials, equipment and consumables necessary to keep plants and facilities operating safely and productively. Continuity of production or service is critical to any company’s success. In today’s competitive global marketplace, leading manufacturers are finding more and more that they must address and optimize their MRO supply chain in order to minimize risk and better compete.

While the MRO supply market remains attractive for suppliers like Grainger, Fastenal (FAST) and MSC Industrial Direct (MSM), customers continue to evolve using digital channels. The ease of finding products and pricing them online has pushed distributors to meet higher customer expectations with increasing transparency and pressure on pricing. The shift to an online marketplace is evidenced by the fact that more than 65% of Grainger’s orders originated digitally in 2016. Their investment in more robust e-commerce solutions and their focus on a single channel online business are signs that the e-procurement platforms will continue to attract more and more customers.

The move to online procurement and pricing transparency have also made it more difficult for smaller companies to compete that don’t have a niche market position. Without the proper scale, companies are simply not able to defend margins and manufacturers are moving to companies like Grainger, MSC and Fastenal as they can provide competitive pricing with more purchasing efficiency and reduced costs. Consolidation will likely continue in the industry as customers themselves look to consolidate suppliers (and purchase orders/invoices) while reducing stock-outs and improving inventory management at larger one stop shops.

MRO companies like Grainger that have been able to successfully shift to online procurement have been able to reduce the number of brick and mortar locations while still enabling customers to gain inventory visibility and drive profitability. But all major companies such as Grainger, MSC and Fastenal report facing emerging competitors in the online distribution space that compete with price transparency. Amazon Business is an example. Consolidation is a likely outcome of the changing competitive environment as only lower cost companies with superior service levels or companies with a niche position will be able to effectively compete.

Ultimately, the industry should see a continued shift to online procurement with increased pricing pressure in the short term, but companies with a strong service and product offering or a strong position in a niche market will emerge as leaders with enviable profitability as they take market share from smaller participants that cannot compete in the face of new industry dynamics.

Source of some industry background: State of the Industry: A shift towards eProcurement in the Industrial Supply Space



Short term catalysts investors should track

The Grainger stock price has declined significantly from its high point even considering the recent recovery. Profitability and growth have been impacted negatively from a number of angles partially related to a shift in the online competitive landscape (including Amazon) (NASDAQ: AMZN)) and partially from more traditional industry headwinds. We will discuss a few of the recent challenges, why they may now represent short term catalysts for the stock and remind long term investors not to worry.

Canadian business: a faster than expected profitability recovery

The Canadian business may not be huge at about $0.7 billion or about 7% of sales in 2016, but it has recently been loss making due primarily to strong headwinds from the energy related business in Canada which is critical in that market. If the Canadian business was the only issue, the stock price likely would not have reacted so negatively, but remember that it has been one of many challenges hitting the company at the same time.

The challenges in the Canadian business have now been addressed by the management, which has taken material steps to eliminate its drag on overall profitability and eventually make it an attractive business again. The measures include the closing of 59 of the 144 branches and adjusting the cost structure to accommodate a challenging business environment by taking $20 - $30 million of annualized cost out of the business in 2017. It might not be a huge short-term catalyst on its own, but eliminating the profitability drag will certainly help the company post better margins. Management is now guiding for an operating margin of 2-4% in 2019 which would be a material swing in profitability. If the Canadian business achieved company average operating margins, the swing from a negative result in 2016 to normal profitability could mean more than a $100 million swing in operating income to the positive. Not huge, but meaningful and every bit counts.

Management comments point to improving trends in Canada, and they state, “Our long-term guidance for Canada of 2% to 4% [operating margin] is not good enough, we know that. We’re working towards returning to double digit operating margins on a faster path.” A quicker-than-expected return to higher margin levels in Canada could certainly be a short-term catalyst for the stock price. It could be driven by management performance or simply a turnaround in end markets such as the energy related business.

Progress on new pricing strategies / unexpectedly strong growth from small and mid-sized customers

The major recent event at Grainger has been a new pricing strategy in response to competitive dynamics and pricing transparency in the online space. Grainger’s bread and butter has long been the larger customers searching for one-stop shopping and a strong level of service regarding reliability, delivery time and inventory management. Grainger historically utilized sizable discounts from higher prices to incentivize larger clients to use their service and drive volume to their platform. Larger customers more and more want lower, simpler pricing that also means they can pick up spot buys at competitive prices. Grainger’s move to generally lower “online” pricing, which is simpler and more transparent, has largely been to retain these larger clients and pick up more of their spot buys. It also makes Grainger appear more price competitive as online searches now display competitive spot prices from Grainger instead of old pre-discount prices.

Implementation of the new pricing strategy has resulted in reassured large customers that are more than satisfied with the new pricing structure which is evidenced by protected volumes and increasing spot buys by these large customers. Grainger generally offered competitive pricing to these large customers after discounts were factored in, but the new pricing strategy offers more transparency and simplicity which makes it easier for customers to stay with Grainger and also to execute special purchases with Grainger as they can now feel confident that even spot buys are made at competitive prices. The main goals of the pricing strategy for larger clients were retention and increasing spot buys, both of which seem to be working.

The bigger impact may very well come from small and mid-sized customers. Previously, these smaller customers were faced with Grainger’s generally higher prices and did not have access to the volume/contractual discounts of larger customers. Increased pricing transparency has made it harder for these customers to buy from Grainger and has resulted in market share loss in recent years. Grainger’s new pricing strategy means that these smaller sized customers can return to Grainger. When they search for pricing online now, they see competitive prices from Grainger instead of the significantly higher prices of the past. Considering the brand and the superior service levels, these customers often prefer to buy from Grainger if prices are at least competitive. The company’s recent quarter made it clear that the new pricing strategy has started working as declines in business from this segment of customers have reversed into growth. Midsized customer volume was positive in the latest quarter which was the first time that had happened in more than five years, and management stated that volumes were accelerating throughout the quarter. It would certainly be a short term catalyst if growth in small and mid-sized customers surprised to the upside following the effective new pricing strategy – something that may not be unlikely considering the company’s positive comments and excitement on the last results call. It’s also important to note that all medium customer volume was competitively priced as of August, and the company also launched additional digital marketing in August to drive medium customer acquisition so there is certainly scope for medium sized customer growth to surprise to the upside in the coming quarters. Here is an excerpt from what management said on the call regarding how effective the new pricing strategy has been:

When we look at the pricing actions, we see growth that is significantly higher than we see in the past in areas that are directly affected by pricing and that’s what gets us comfortable, particularly midsized customers, where we were double-digit negative last year and that were positive. Large local customers that are not on contracts, which have turned positive and have been negative for a long time, and then just the spot buy with manufacturing commercial customers, which have turned positive as well. And so we see very strong growth in those areas and that gives us confidence that what we’re doing is working. And we’ve estimated the market to be growing a couple of percent this year with volume of 5% in the U.S. Certainly, we feel like we’re gaining volume share and most of that is probably reaction to our pricing at this point.

Hurricane recovery

Hurricanes and natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey or Hurricane Irma are tragic and destructive events. In Texas alone, Hurricane Harvey alone inundated tens of thousands of homes, left more than 300,000 people without electricity and caused billions of dollars of property damage. Catastrophic events such as Hurricane Harvey remind people that they need to prepare for such occurrences, and lead to massive response and recovery efforts. Products such as generators, batteries, flashlights, pumps, dehumidifiers and tools of all kind are required for these response and recovery efforts. Grainger acts as a one stop shop for such items, and the company provides advice and helpful information for people in need.

The company even has a dedicated setup for emergency preparedness and recovery. They have an emergency preparedness catalog and an emergency preparedness capabilities guide and are strategic partners with the Red Cross. Rebuilding from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will be an enormous effort that will dwarf any short term economic hit from the storms, and companies like Grainger that have experience dealing with disaster relief and the products needed from such efforts will see a significant bump in demand for their business in affected regions. To be prepared, Grainger increased inventories of key items such as cleaning supplies, pumps and related hurricane gear in areas such as its Dallas distribution center. While turbulence should be expected, growth in coming quarters may see a boost as Grainger helps affected areas recover from these disasters.





Source: Company website



Valuation opportunity: short and long term

We hesitate to refer to Grainger’s stock as “cheap” at current levels, but we do find meaningful upside using a relatively conservative discounted cash flow model (DCF). We argue that such a high-quality company may not require a margin of safety as large as for companies that don’t provide such a steady and high level of value creation. As such, we are happy to own the company at the current price.

We primarily use our DCF model to derive a fair value of USD 215 per share for the company. But we also note that Grainger ranks extremely well in our screen, which combines quality with valuation, generally using ROE and ROIC for quality purposes and multiple value indicators including enterprise value to EBIT and EBITDA. The screen may not provide an absolute valuation level, but it essentially indicates that it’s hard to buy the level of value creation that Grainger offers for a better price just about anywhere. On a higher level, it’s hard to rationalize why such a high-quality company with decent growth prospects is trading at a price to earnings ratio below that of the market average. And let’s not forget the strong dividend profile as a bonus. The company should also benefit if the corporate tax rate in the US is reduced (which would also increase the upside in our DCF model).

This generally points to an attractive valuation opportunity for long term investors, but it could also be a short term catalyst should the US corporate tax rate be reduced or if investors decide to close the gap between current valuation multiples and long term historical averages. We offer the below charts which show that there could be a significant valuation gap to fill should investors find a reason to be more bullish such as improving margins or continued impressive volume growth.



Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon



Now that we’ve had a look at some of the short-term catalysts that investors should track, let’s remind ourselves of the long-term fundamental strength of the company.



Competitive position & barriers to entry

Grainger has historically focused on serving large customers with parts, tools, safety equipment and a variety of supplies. The focus on large customers has led to the company becoming a specialist in optimizing difficult and versatile orders. Large customers expect a certain amount of service and cooperation from their suppliers. In Grainger’s case, this has led to establishing intelligent tracking systems and reduced costs for customers. Grainger also has an advantage due to its well-located distribution facilities. These distribution facilities are located close to industrial parks where the majority of their large customers are located and are difficult and expensive to replicate. It also gives key customers little reason to change supplier. Ultimately, it results in increased cooperation, better service possibilities and pricing and shorter delivery times to the customer, which translates into high switching costs. Large customers with contractual delivery agreements account for about 75% of total revenue. Medium size customers (10-99 employees) account for around 20% of total revenue. Grainger has attempted to increase market share with small and medium customers in recent years by leveraging its strong online offering and more recently its price competitiveness. The company has been able to successfully integrate its online channel, which is growing rapidly and represents more than 65% of orders. Interest from smaller customers has grown through these online platforms, which also helps Grainger improve its network effect. More online customers are turning to the Zoro online channel, which is also set up to recognize purchasing habits and remember previous orders by customers helping to retain those customers and grow orders.

A close look at the peer group also provides additional insight into competitive advantages. Although Grainger is the largest by revenue amongst the immediate peer group, it is interesting how each of the companies caters to various end markets. Grainger’s focus is in safety, security and lab equipment (making up 18% of their sales). Other large product categories include material handling, metalworking and cleaning & maintenance. The largest end markets they sell into are heavy machinery, commercial, governmental and light manufacturing. Fastenal as a comparison is more focused on manufacturing fasteners, screws, nuts, bolts and tools, but they do cater the same end markets. MSC Industrial Direct has a similar product portfolio, but is more focused on the metalworking industry. So from a product perspective, there is definitely some overlap, but each company has found a specialized niche within the larger market. Considering this, we argue that Grainger has some competitive advantage from their product portfolio focused on safety, security and lab equipment, which is also less cyclical than other end markets, but overall the company is more of a general/diversified distributor than some of its main peers.



Source: 2017 company factsheet



As far as barriers to entry are concerned, they are material. Although the MRO market is very fragmented, it will require a lot of time and money to aggressively compete with the likes of Grainger. As a specialist in their field, they have lasting customer relationships and pricing advantages that arise not only from their scale, but also their strategic positioning within the market. Grainger also offers inventory management solutions to customers that increase switching costs and improve “stickiness”. Grainger can and does, however, face competitive difficulties in the market for smaller customers, but barriers to entry remain high and will only increase with the network effect provided by increasing scale.

Despite the material barriers to entry, there are a select few companies that have the scale and distribution network to threaten Grainger. Amazon has recently been mentioned as one such threat. While Amazon is often the face of the “online” threat, much of the turbulence in the industry is simply driven by the transition to online purchasing where price transparency is high. Grainger is growing online sales admirably, so Amazon is certainly not destroying Grainger through share gains in that sense. The bigger issue is on margins as Amazon and other online retailers price for essentially zero profitability. That means Grainger will need to cut prices in areas where it can’t win on more of a service offering level. The pricing pressure is real in the short term, but it is not a threat to Grainger’s strong market position. In the longer term, Grainger will be able to adjust cost levels and product offerings and continue to operate as a leader in the industry with attractive return levels. In fact, one can argue that Grainger will gain market share in the industry as smaller players simply aren’t able to offer the same online service and that pricing will improve as large players like Amazon eventually seek to make a profit with their business. We view the shift to online purchasing (due to Amazon or not) as a transition creating pricing and cost base turbulence in the short term, but also as a long term opportunity for the company to strengthen its position as the industry consolidates.





Source: Company standard presentation



Fundamental profile

Profitability, capital efficiency, and returns on investment:

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon



Grainger has been a highly value creative business for many years with extremely stable margins. They were also able to maintain their excellent margin profile throughout the financial crisis. The more recent increase in ROE is largely due to the increase in debt levels as margins have remained essentially stable. Going forward, there might be some temporary pressure on all margin levels as the transition to online purchasing continues and the new pricing strategy is rolled out, but volume / market share gains and cost adjustments should more than make up for the adjustment in pricing strategy. As an example of cost adjustments, management plans to take $100 - $125 million of cost out of the business by 2019 which will help maintain margins even with lower pricing.

We would like to remind investors concerned about profitability levels that the company has a long history of dealing with competitive threats while maintaining long term value creation. Current margin weakness obviously creates some uncertainty, but the company remains highly value creative and without balance sheet concerns meaning long term investors can comfortably hold the stock even if short term margin pressure extends longer than expected. We accept the current margin pressure as a consequence of the company investing for the long term and as a short term outcome of a solid strategic pricing plan. We prefer to reward companies for effective long term strategy/investment even if it creates short term volatility.



Growth:

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon



Grainger has grown the business nicely over the long term with earnings per share (EPS) growing faster than the mid-single digit sales growth partially due to share buybacks. Growth has been challenging in the recent past as weakness in mining/oil/gas and in Canada in general pressured 2015 while 2016 EPS growth suffered largely from pricing pressure and restructuring charges. We expect long term growth to remain in the historical range as the company has success with its online platform and consolidates the industry.

Cashflows:

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon



Cash conversion from net income to CFO is impressive with the jump to FCF generally good also. The business is inventory intensive, but the management has done a good job of controlling inventory and has generated very competitive metrics compared to peers.



Financial position

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon



The company maintains a reasonable balance sheet for such a steadily profitable and cash producing company despite recent debt levels being toward the upper end of the company’s historic range. Debt has been increased substantially over the last few years to support large buybacks and some acquisition activity. We do not view the new debt levels as a red flag, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on. A large part of the debt isn’t due for almost 30 years which makes it less of a concern, and we are comforted by the fact that management clearly maintains discipline regarding debt levels. Here is an excerpt from the company’s 2016 annual report regarding debt strategy:

On April 16, 2015, Grainger announced plans to issue $1.8 billion in long-term debt over the next three years, to partially fund the repurchase of $3 billion in shares. The remaining amount is expected to be funded from internally generated cash. In June 2015, Grainger issued $1 billion in long-term debt, which was the first of three expected debt issuances. The debt is payable in 30 years and carries a 4.60% interest rate, payable semiannually. In May 2016, Grainger issued $400 million in long-term debt, which was the second of three expected debt issuances. The new debt is payable in 30 years and carries a 3.75% interest rate, payable semiannually. With the new long-term debt, Grainger expects to maintain a debt to EBITDA ratio in the 1.0–1.5x range. The Company ended 2016 with a Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.7x, slightly beyond its targeted range of 1.0-1.5x. During 2017, the Company plans to reduce its share repurchase target to $600 million from the 1800 million planned repurchases originally announced in 2015 to reduce short-term debt. This action, along with the performance indicated by the Company’s 2017 guidance announced on January 25, 2017, should help the Company improve its Debt/EBITDA ratio.





Dividend

Grainger has increased annual dividends for 46 consecutive years and is an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat. We consider the dividend to be extremely safe and set for continued growth, but we do note the recent increase in the debt level. Still, flexibility on share buybacks combined with steady profitability levels and good cash production will support the dividend. The payout ratio is also quite low (around 50%). While dividend growth is likely to slow going forward, the 10 year CAGR around 15% is impressive.



Source: Company standard presentation



Risks & red flags

E-commerce competition: The transition to e-commerce is both an opportunity and a challenge. New competitors such as Amazon Business are likely to take market share in parts of the industry. Competitors such as Amazon that currently operate at low to no margins also put pricing pressure on Grainger. On the opportunity side, Grainger has a very successful and fast growing online business that is difficult for smaller competitors to match. It is highly likely that Grainger will continue to take market share from small and mid-size competitors that simply cannot compete with Grainger’s online services and pricing. E-commerce developments do currently make it hard to predict future margin levels however.



The transition to e-commerce is both an opportunity and a challenge. New competitors such as Amazon Business are likely to take market share in parts of the industry. Competitors such as Amazon that currently operate at low to no margins also put pricing pressure on Grainger. On the opportunity side, Grainger has a very successful and fast growing online business that is difficult for smaller competitors to match. It is highly likely that Grainger will continue to take market share from small and mid-size competitors that simply cannot compete with Grainger’s online services and pricing. E-commerce developments do currently make it hard to predict future margin levels however. Pricing transparency: E-commerce has dramatically increased pricing transparency. It is unclear if Grainger can operate at historic margin levels considering the new level of pricing transparency. But implementation of the new lower and more transparent pricing strategy has been successful so far and is driving volume growth. Growth combined with cost savings should be enough to protect attractive margin levels.



E-commerce has dramatically increased pricing transparency. It is unclear if Grainger can operate at historic margin levels considering the new level of pricing transparency. But implementation of the new lower and more transparent pricing strategy has been successful so far and is driving volume growth. Growth combined with cost savings should be enough to protect attractive margin levels. Non-niche status: Grainger does not have the same niche positioning as many of its peers and skews toward routinely purchased items which are more vulnerable to competitive pricing. If Grainger cannot leverage its service offering and remain a low cost competitor in the industry, it will struggle to create value at similar levels as in the past.



Grainger does not have the same niche positioning as many of its peers and skews toward routinely purchased items which are more vulnerable to competitive pricing. If Grainger cannot leverage its service offering and remain a low cost competitor in the industry, it will struggle to create value at similar levels as in the past. Debt and capital allocation changes: Grainger has a solid history of capital allocation, but new higher debt levels and pricing pressure may affect the ability of the company to allocate capital as desired. Share repurchases may need to be reduced to protect and grow the dividend and maintain debt related targets. The debt is largely very long term, but covenants can potentially create shorter term restrictions on capital allocation.

Grainger has a solid history of capital allocation, but new higher debt levels and pricing pressure may affect the ability of the company to allocate capital as desired. Share repurchases may need to be reduced to protect and grow the dividend and maintain debt related targets. The debt is largely very long term, but covenants can potentially create shorter term restrictions on capital allocation.

Cyclicality: While the company has performed well through cycles, it does have exposure to cyclical end markets. The Canadian business, for example, is highly exposed to oil and gas and has experienced financial challenges following the downturn in those industries.



Conclusion

Grainger is clearly a high-quality company deserving of core holding status in our products which focus on sustainable quality (value creation) at reasonable valuations. High levels of ROE and ROIC are evidence of the company’s quality, but even more impressive is their stability through time and market cycles. The company has material barriers to entry through its scale, broad product offering, cost advantages, long term relationships, inventory management solutions, reputation, strong online business and pricing competitiveness. The dividend profile is also a key attraction of the investment opportunity, offering safe and growing dividends backed by a solid financial basis, which is evidenced by 46 consecutive years of annual dividend increases. Despite new threats and the pricing turbulence created by the move to online procurement and pricing transparency, Grainger will remain an industry leader producing attractive return levels while it takes market share from smaller competitors. The strong long-term fundamentals combine nicely with several short-term catalysts that could propel the stock price in the coming quarters. We feel the current reasonable margin of safety is attractive enough to own an average-sized position in such a high-quality company and suggest long-term investors consider the company should their own desired valuation and/or dividend profile be achieved.

