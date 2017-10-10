Allison Transmission: Buy For Future Dividend Increases

Although the shares of Allison Transmission (ALSN) are up about 30% over the past twelve months, I think there's more upside ahead for long term investors. I'll go through my reasoning below by focusing on the financial history here, and by modeling future price by the dividend. In addition, I'll comment on the stock in a relativistic context. Although there's obviously volatility here, the shares still represent good relative value.

Financial Snapshot

Although the topline has been choppy over the past several years, net income has been generally growing. This is the result of a net income margin that has grown nicely (from about 8.5% in 2013 to 16% in the most recent period), which suggests a level of scale efficiency here. The firm seems able to eek larger profits out of a single share of revenue, which suggests to me that we should care less about revenue in this instance.

More importantly than generally rising net income, earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of about 21% over the past six years on the back of an aggressive share buyback program. Share count has dropped at a CAGR of about 3.75% over the past six years. In that time, management has returned about $1.3 billion to shareholders ($911 billion from stock buybacks, the balance from dividends). This is a management that seems intent on treating shareholders well, which I consider to be critical.

In terms of the capital structure, I'm not that concerned about the debt level here for a few reasons. First, the interest expense has been declining at a nice rate over the past few years (it's down at a CAGR of 11% over the past three years from $139.3 to $101.6 in 2016), and the weighted average cost of debt is only about 4.7%, which I don't consider outrageous. Second, the company has been aggressively paying down debt over the past few years (debt is down about $568 million over the past few years). Finally, the debt is due either in 2022 or 2024, which is sufficiently far in the future for me to not concern myself too much with it.

The Dividend

Investors are obviously more concerned about the future than the past, so I must spend some time trying to forecast what will happen to shares. When I perform a forecast, I find it easiest to focus in on the most relevant variable, while holding the others constant. In my view, the dividend is the best variable to determine what will happen to future price. I'll hold everything else (i.e., yield) constant.

Although it's been flat over the past few years, the dividend has grown roughly in line with EPS over the past few years (dividend per share is up at a CAGR of 22% since 2012). Given the low payout ratio of 26%, I think there's room for a dividend raise in the near future, but I'll model a much lower number than 22%. I think 8% growth is a reasonably conservative forecast for the dividend to rise from here. When I perform a forecast using these parameters, I infer a 9.5% return. I consider this to be a very reasonable return in light of the relatively low risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for ALSN would turn bullish with a daily close above $37.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle pattern which we view as a bullish continuation pattern. From here we see the shares climbing to the $39.00 level over the next three months.

We will buy ALSN call options when the shares post a daily close above $37.00. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $36.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $39.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe ALSN is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

Investing is a relativistic process, and in my view it makes most sense to buy companies that are cheap. When we do that, we're less likely to suffer a massive lost of capital. At the moment, the shares of Allison Transmission are trading at a significant (14%) discount to the overall market, which makes them a (relatively) good bet in my view. The fact that Allison Transmission grows nicely, while its shares trade at a hefty discount is a very positive development. Investors with a long time horizon would do well to buy at these levels, in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALSN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.