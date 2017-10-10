GM: Should You Be Bullish?

Over the past year, I have not had a bullish stance in General Motors (NYSE: GM). Last month, my view on the stock was neutral as it outperformed the U.S. domestic light truck and auto sales for the first time. However, my view is now bullish, and I believe that GM now offers a plausible investment prospectus. GM outperformed the domestic auto and light truck sales as posted by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Moreover, GM is cheap relative to other automakers, and it offers a safe distribution.

The macro environment

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported increasing vehicle sales on a SAAR basis by 4.8% for September 2017 YOY. Auto sales declined by 4.7% while light trucks jumped by 11.4%.

In the auto section, the domestic automakers fared better than the foreign manufacturers. Domestic car sales only declined by 4.7%, while foreign car sales fell by 8.9%. My thesis is that a weak dollar against other major currencies will favor domestic products. However, regarding light trucks, the import vehicles were preferred over domestic light trucks as import light truck sales soared 22% compared to an 8.7% jump in domestic light truck sales. Presently, I cannot think of a reason why imported light trucks would be preferred over domestic ones.

The good

GM posted stellar sales for the Silverado truck. Sales increased to 55,236 units, or 21.7% YOY far outpacing the domestic light truck sales. The sales increase was also at the same pace as the Ford’s (NYSE:F) F-series. It is evident that GM continues to enjoy a strong presence in the light truck market despite heavy competition from Ford.

The demand for Chevrolet cars was also high. Sales for the Chevy Malibu jumped by 11% from 21,521 units to 23,989 units YOY.

Lately, I have noticed a strong demand for GM’s SUVs, mainly the Chevy Equinox. For September 2017, Equinox sales increased to 27,512 units or 80.3% YOY. The Buick Encore and Envision also saw surging sales by 13.2% and 39.6% respectively.

Overall, the light truck and the SUV sections are performing nicely. The demand for cars is steady, but not increasing as rapidly as for the former categories.

The bad

Buick continues to struggle. Total vehicles sold by Buick dropped by 20% for September 2017 YOY. Everything except for the Buick Envision and the Encore, which I have already discussed before, saw falling sales YOY. I hope that management is considering overhauling the brand or exploring the possibility of selling it.

Overall, GM’s performance was impressive for this month. If you have exposure to GM, make sure that GM continues to outperform the domestic auto and light truck sales in October and November.

GM’s valuation compared to its peers

GM offers an attractive investment potential as it is cheaper than most of the automakers. Two commonly used ratios for valuating companies are the EV/EBITDA and the P/E. The enterprise value to EBITDA ratio is a useful tool to compare valuation among a group, and it is arguably better than comparing the Price-to-Earnings ratio because it is capital structure neutral. According to the EV/EBITDA (TTM) ratio, GM is the second cheapest stock among the major automakers. GM is the cheapest stock comparing its P/E ratio to its peers.

Dividend Payout

GM distributes $0.38 per share quarterly, yielding 3.38% at the current stock price. Regarding dividend coverage according to cash flows, the company has generated $7.4 billion in cash from operating activities for the first six months of 2017. Capital expenditures amount $4.1 billion. Lastly, the company has paid $1.14 billion to common shareholders. Therefore, the company has a dividend coverage of 2.89. This cushion should provide a piece of mind to any investor.

My conclusion

I have had a bearish and neutral view on General Motors over the past year. However, as the facts change, I also change my opinion. I believe that GM’s outperformance regarding auto sales is genuine, and you may consider a long position in GM. Furthermore, GM is the cheapest stock compared to other automakers, and it offers a safe 3.8% dividend distribution. A long position in GM is something to consider. Always consider your tax situation and risk tolerance before investing.