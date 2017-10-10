Abcann Global Puts The 'Green' In Green Rush

Canadian Cannabis Market Is Set To Explode

Public support for recreational cannabis is at an all-time high. This support will lead to the passage of legislation legalizing recreational cannabis across all of Canada. Deloitte estimates the size of the the Canadian legal cannabis market at $8 billion.

Cannabis Will Be In Short Supply

Demand for cannabis in Canada, both recreational and medical, is expected to top 1.32 million pounds. Currently, the entire industry produces roughly 20,000 pounds annually. There is around 1 million pounds of annual cannabis production that needs to be accounted for.

In order to meet this growing demand, Abcann Global (OTCQB:ABCCF) is increasing production capacity at a rapid pace. While their current facilities total only 40,000 sq. feet of growing space, multiple new facilities are under construction that will boost total growing space to over 200,000 sq feet. The company is in the process of developing the land for a future facility with 1.2 million square feet of growing space.

Abcann Global is a Literal Growth Stock

When it comes to cannabis producers, I believe the most important differentiator between companies is their growing technique. This is where Abcann Global sets itself apart from its competitors. According to Network News Wire, the proprietary growing technique, which is totally controlled by computers, used by Abcann Global is estimated to yield over 250 grams/sq. ft/year and is expected to reach over 400 grams/sq. ft/year after further refinement. The largest cannabis producer in the world, Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF), is estimated to yield between 100 and 150 grams/sq. ft/year. The industry average is generally accepted to be below 200 grams/sq. ft/year.

The same report details how, in addition to being the industry leader in yields, Abcann Global is also the industry leader in product consistency. While most of their competitors have been subjected to recalls for inconsistent product and illegal pesticides, Abcann Global is organic, pesticide free and enjoys over 90% consistency between crops. Such consistency is important for the recreational market, but is especially important for the medical market. With more and more medical applications for cannabis being identified, there is a great need to produce consistently high quality cannabis for use in various medications.

Risks

Publically traded companies that are valued between $50 million and $300 million are considered micro-cap stocks. These stocks, given their small market cap and share price, tend to have volatility much higher than larger companies. As such, investors can expect to see relatively large upswings and downswings in the share price. This is a long-term play in a burgeoning industry, so buy the dips and plan for gains over the coming years.

Abcann Global also operates in an industry that is heavily reliant on positive legislative momentum. Should the Canadian legislature fail to legalize recreational cannabis, or even if legalization is delayed, expect Abcann Global to take a hit.

Conclusion

As it becomes increasingly likely that Canada will legalize recreational cannabis, the opportunities for the world-leader in cannabis growing are immense. Look to them to use their superior growing technique to capture an increasingly large share of both the recreational and medical cannabis markets. With Europe and the United States expected to follow in Canada's footsteps, look for Abcann Global to provide massive returns for years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABCCF, TWMJF, ACBFF, APHQF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.