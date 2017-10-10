22nd Century Group Is Down But Could Quickly Recover

There are risks, both industry-wide and company-specific, but none are insurmountable with favorable regulatory tailwinds

Given the current regulatory backdrop in the US, the dip might be an opportunity to pick up some cheap shares

On October 6, 2017, 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) closed out the session at $3.41 a share. By market close on October 9, the following Monday, the company was trading at $2.99 – a close to 13% discount.

The decline comes on the back of the company announcing a registered direct offering (RDO) that will see it gross $54 million from institutional investors and that, according to the press release outlining the offering, will take its cash balance to more than $60 million – enough to meet all regular operating expenses for more than five years. The company is selling 20.57 million shares in order to raise the cash and is doing so at a little over $2.66 a piece.

That $2.66 is figure why it took a hit.

RDOs always involve discount-to-market pricing but will often also involve warrants that serve as a sweetener for the investors buying the shares. In this instance, there are no warrants associated with the deal, meaning that while the discount isn't something investors will be cheering about (the $2.66 pricing represents an around 23% discount to open market at close prior to the RDO announcement), it could've been worse. Further, it's likely a far more attractive option than raising through the open market by way of a public offering.

What's my point here?

That no shareholders like to see others pick up discounted shares, but given the implications of the raise from a cash runway perspective and taken against a backdrop of this company's positioning in its target market right now, it could have set up 22nd Century Group for a longer-term upside revaluation. In turn, and if this is the case, the dip seen over the last couple of days could be a nice opportunity for an investor to pick up some discounted shares of his or her own in anticipation of said long-term growth.

The key to understanding why this might be the case is rooted in a recent regulatory policy shift announced by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). At the end of July, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. gave this speech at a White Oaks conference.

I won't waste readers' time by going into the speech in too much detail here, but the gist of it was how the FDA, as directed by Gottlieb, intends to tackle the health problems and associated costs brought about by tobacco consumption in all its various forms in the US.

Specifically, and as turned out to be something of a surprise for many, Gottlieb focused his speech on something that has long been presented as a potential way to reduce smoking-related health issues in the US but that, until now, hasn't really been acted on from a policymaker perspective – the reduction of nicotine to non-addictive levels in cigarettes and tobacco products.

Here are a few of the speech's key snippets:

"We must do more to help these Americans and their families to lead healthier lives, and to avoid or break free from harmful cigarette addiction. The key lies in taking a new and comprehensive approach to the regulation of nicotine." "Because nicotine lives at the core of both the problem and, ultimately, the solution to the question of addiction, and the harm caused by combustible forms of tobacco." "… we need to envision a world where cigarettes lose their addictive potential through reduced nicotine levels."

And here's the money shot:

"And that’s why today I’m directing our Center for Tobacco Products to develop a comprehensive nicotine regulatory plan premised on the need to confront and alter cigarette addiction… to begin this process, we will develop an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to identify the issues FDA would need to address to use our clear authority under the product standard provisions in the Tobacco Control Act to regulate nicotine in combustible cigarettes and render them minimally or non-addictive."

So, the FDA has finally landed on what it refers to as a comprehensive approach to the reduction in associated healthcare costs by way of a fresh method of regulation of tobacco products in the US and this method necessitates the replacing of currently available products with minimally or non-addictive tobacco options.

Here is why 22nd Century Group is up since Gottlieb gave his speech, even taking into account the recent raise driven correction: the company has been providing the US government with tobacco products that contain a level of nicotine below that which is generally regarded as being addictive (around 0.5 mg nicotine per cigarette) since 2011.

That year, 22nd Century Group shipped more than 9 million of its so-called SPECTRUM brand low nicotine cigarettes to the US government for independent research purposes and has been doing so ever since.

The company has created a proprietary technology that allows it to regulate the biosynthesis of nicotinic alkaloids in plants through genetic engineering. This allows it to grow tobacco plants that contain up to 97% less nicotine than standard tobacco plants without having to alter other leaf compounds important to a tobacco product’s characteristics, including taste and aroma, as would be the case if you were using a genetic engineering technology, for example.

I'm not suggesting that this is the only company in the world that has the technological capability of producing very low nicotine tobacco plants without altering taste and aroma (although I haven't been able to find another one based on my research). I'm also not suggesting that big tobacco wouldn't be able to come up with an alternative technology, one that doesn't infringe on 22nd Century Group's patents, eventually.

What I am suggesting, however, is that right now, 22nd Century Group is a leader in this regard. That this is the company that the US government goes to buy its low nicotine research cigarettes positions it at the top of this space in terms of production capability and product quality. Historically, this hasn't really meant much – this is a very niche industry, after all. In light of the fresh FDA regulatory approach, however, it means a lot.

Combine this with the fact that any efforts by big tobacco to create its own alternative of the technology are going to take time and there is a real opportunity here; not just for 22nd Century Group to get a jump on its competitors by bringing a product to market that falls in line with fresh regulatory requirements but also to license its technology for use by larger companies until they are able to come up with something in-house.

In line with the first opportunity, just last week, the company announced preliminary results from a 1,250-patient study being conducted in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh. The results look strong.

It was a phase 3 study that compared smokers who were assigned to: i) an immediate reduction to very low nicotine cigarettes; ii) gradual reduction in reduced nicotine content cigarettes; or iii) normal nicotine content cigarettes, and was designed to determine which approach produces the most optimal outcomes for smokers.

The data is still under peer review but the lead investigator on the trial reported that “an immediate approach [to nicotine reduction] is most likely to lead to less harm” and that there was a “greater likelihood of more rapid smoking cessation” with the immediate approach to nicotine reduction.

There was also no evidence of compensatory smoking, which is an important validation of the suggestion that the plants produced using 22nd Century Group's technology don't produce inferior tasting tobacco.

In other words, it looks as though the technology works towards its aim and, as government policy shifts to accommodate this aim as part of a regulatory framework, 22nd Century Group could be positioned for considerable benefit.

This is far from a risk-free play.

There are numerous risks associated with picking up an exposure in line with the above-outlined thesis, both company-specific and as relates to the industry and its regulatory environment.

First, while we saw a degree of urgency in Gottlieb's speech, there is almost certain to be a large degree of resistance to any change in regulatory policy from the tobacco industry. I'm not under any illusion that lobbyists don't have substantial influence in this sort of environment and I believe this influence is going to draw out the time it takes for any policy change to be implemented.

This extended period might give some of the larger players in the space some time to create their own versions of 22nd Century Group's technology.

A follow-on risk from this is rooted in brand loyalty. If a larger company can get its product to market in time for regulatory upheaval, 22nd Century Group is going to have a tough time persuading smokers to change to its own product, even if the taste is superior.

Much longer-term, but very much still noteworthy, it can't be ignored that the point of 22nd Century's product, and that of the FDA's policy shift, is to reduce public consumption of said product. In other words, 22nd Century Group is making cigarettes that are designed to make people smoke less cigarettes. This doesn't mean that there aren't revenues to be had but it does imply a likely long-term downward trajectory for said revenues from an industrywide perspective.

Looking at company-specific risks, while it's positioned to take on some big names in the space, 22nd Century Group is a small-cap stock with limited resources. Market capitalization at last count was $307 million with an employee count just shy of 50. When you're going up against companies with market capitalization in the tens of billions of dollars and more, however good your technology, success is far from guaranteed.

This is also a company that is yet to turn a positive bottom line. Revenues during the second quarter of this year came in at a little over $3.8 million against an operating loss of $3.2 million and a net loss of $3.35 million. Revenues primarily derive from the above-discussed government supply contracts and a small amount of sales of a low nicotine cigarette in Europe and, before the recent offering, these sales were all that was keeping the company ticking over.

The $60 million cash balance (subsequent to the RDO) removes a large degree of near-term dilution risk but if the company has to expand in order to accommodate any increase in demand for its technology or its product, $60 million spread over five years quickly becomes seemingly insubstantial.

With all that said, however, I still believe that this one is still an intriguing exposure right now. The company is in a unique position brought about by special circumstances and, while it's got an uphill battle ahead of it, regulatory tailwinds could serve to help it win out in the end.

