Tesla Can Still Pull Out A Q4 Ramp

Most of you know I'm bearish on the stock of Tesla, Inc ( TSLA) but that does not mean I want to see Tesla fail or not see movement toward a cleaner/greener automotive environment. While some people envision an all BEV future, I do not because there are certain applications where BEVs are just not suitable and may never be due to BEV charging limitations.

But for many drivers on this planet, BEVs are a viable option. But where luxury BEV choices may be limited today, that picture is rapidly changing and by 2020 there will be dozens of BEVs to choose from. In order for Tesla to survive and grow, the success of the Model 3 is their "do-or-die" moment. Like it or not, the market for high-end luxury BEVs is limited, and while Tesla has owned this market for years, they still cannot achieve profitability. No one has because the battery technology is still too expensive.

The Model 3 must break into the mass market of buyers, but as of today, the Model 3 price point is still way too high. Tesla is only building one price point model. A mid-size four-door sedan that starts at $45,000 (black only, including destination charge) is not a mass-market car and cannot achieve the volume of sales Tesla is looking for. We have clear evidence of that already.

Tesla was clear on their distribution agenda. Starting in California and expanding out to the east from there to save transportation costs and get units delivered quicker. They also planned a three-tier U.S. delivery agenda. Employees and certain investors first. Second would be previous owners, and third, first-time Tesla buyers. Last would be expansion outside the U.S.

That plan already hit a snag. As we have seen reported, Tesla built and delivered 260 and 220 units, respectively, in Q3. But VIN 000259 was delivered in Austin, Texas, as seen in a YouTube video (here). This would indicate that Tesla may already have exhausted all employee buyers in California willing to pay $45,000 or more for the Model 3. Well-paid Tesla employees are the exact market segment Tesla needs to penetrate. I believe given the opportunity many employee buyers opted to delay their orders (which anyone can do) until the less expensive, smaller battery model is made available in the next few months. I do not believe Tesla was anticipating running out of California buyers this soon. The extensive press coverage Tesla has received for the "$35,000 Model 3" is having an impact. That is a long way from $45,000 and up.

Tesla had the right idea in keeping initial deliveries close to home in California so that any problems identified could be handled quickly and cheaply. Electrek has recently reported (here) that Tesla so far has been having to replace headlights, taillights, seats, and battery packs. Typical bugs, or perhaps replacements of non-production parts used in the initial deliveries? Probably. But as the deliveries spread across the U.S. so do the costs of shipping replacement parts and the repairs will now have to be done by technicians in the service centers. Employee-buyers have a vested interest in helping Tesla work the kinks out of the car.

But as Tesla moves into the ranks of former owners paying $50,000 or more for their Model 3, many will not be as obliging. Tesla needs to work out these "kinks" before they run out of employee buyers.

Can 5,000 units per week still be achieved by 12/31/17?... Yes!

As of today, Tesla has 12 weeks left in Q4 and 2017. Anything is possible. So what would it take? Assuming Tesla can build 100 units this week, the goal is achievable at a steady growth rate of 45% per week as illustrated below. Employees could actually get a few days off that last week for R&R.

The resulting numbers for Q4 would be less than 19,000 total units. That is very far off Elon Musk’s projection of 100,000-200,000 units in 2017.

Looking ahead if Tesla can maintain a 50% quarterly growth rate through 2018 we can see where Model 3 deliveries could be by the end of 2018. The annual production would be 231,563. I have included the first six quarters of Model S and Model X production for comparison.

As we can see, what Tesla is hoping to accomplish is unprecedented in their 14-year history. To be honest I'm not sure anyone has ever ramped car production this fast but someone has to be the first. The 50% growth rate used in the above chart results in production 42% short of Tesla's projected 400,000 Model 3 deliveries in 2018.

So can they hit 400,000 in 2018?

I do not believe so, nor do I believe they need to. Tesla buyers are a proven dedicated group of owners. Look how long reservation holders already have patiently waited to see their prize. Waiting a little longer will not bother most of Tesla reservation holders.

In a related article covered by Montana Skeptic here, he linked an article from Edward Niedermeyer on applications filed with the Office of the Treasurer for the State of California requesting sales and use tax exemption for the equipment, tooling and other items needed for the Model 3 production. In that application, Tesla clearly stated that their planned production rate was less than 230,000 annual units on average over five years from their facilities in California. As far as the public is aware Fremont is the only city where the production of the Model 3 is occurring or will occur in 2018. So based on formal documents, Tesla has never intended to build 400,000 annual units of Model 3. Where Elon Musk got that idea is anyone's guess. The 500,000 number is what the press has repeated ever since Musk stated he was advancing that production quantity from 2020 to 2018. That 2018 figure includes 100,000 units of Model S and X.

As we are already seeing the vultures are circling. The Wall Street Journal posted three articles (here, here, and here) yesterday of law firms with newly announced plans to launch class action lawsuits over the failure to achieve 1,630 units of Model 3 production in Q3. Sure to come next will be lawsuits over the stated production of 100-200,000 Model 3 units in 2017. Neither of these very public announcements from Elon Musk was ever amended lower as relevant information became known (as required by the SEC) and is sure to form the basis of future lawsuits.

Conclusion

Tesla has proven to have viable products that are darn near worshiped by their owners. Approval ratings have been as high as 91% and many owners would buy another Tesla. That is strong evidence the company has staying power. But the stock price will suffer for the lack of transparency the investing public demands in 2017.

I have no doubt the Q3 numbers will be dismal and I still believe there is a strong possibility of Tesla going through a Chapter 11 reorg possibly as soon as 2018. But they will survive. Freed from the staggering debt load and free to issue new shares to bring in fresh cash the company would get a new lease on life. It will just require a new CEO to pick up and carry the baton passed from Elon Musk. The result could be reminiscent of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and we know how well they have done since Elon's departure.