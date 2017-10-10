First-Half Review: Oil Markets Plagued By Lack Of Investor Confidence

Note: This report was first published to HFI Research subscribers at the end of Q2 2017. If you found our oil market reports insightful, we know you will find our exclusive reports to be more valuable to you. Sign up here today!

Half-truths are taken as the whole truth in this day and age, and the market pervasiveness to obsess over U.S. crude storage data more than anything else undermined the bulls' efforts since the start of 2017.

"All bubbles start with some nugget of truth." - Howard Marks

At the start of 2017, we wrote that we thought oil prices would ramp to $70/bbl by the summer as OECD storage would fall to the five-year average. That is looking quite unrealistic now, so what happened to that thesis?

From June to December, OECD stocks declined 0.7 million b/d based on the monthly figures. However, January showed a sharp increase in storage. In hindsight, now we know that the big increase in OECD storage came from OPEC drawing down floating storage to offset the production decrease, and the ramp in production into the November OPEC meeting resulted in higher waterborne exports globally. In addition, high-cost floating storage stock along with Iran's floating storage resulted in 85 million bbls of offshore storage being offloaded into onshore storage.

OECD storage has since fallen from the record January figure and remains on pace to rebalance by year-end. But in the middle of this rebalancing, oil bulls have decided to throw in the towel due to 1) U.S. shale growth that is expected to push production up by 1 million b/d in 2018; 2) global oil demand concerns mainly stemming from YoY declines in gasoline demand in the U.S.; 3) OPEC's lack of willingness to increase production cuts at the May OPEC meeting; and 4) record number of bears re-entering the market and pushing prices lower and forcing bulls out of the market.

Where did we go wrong?

In this postmortem review, we underestimated the amount of storage that was offloaded from floating storage. Similar to the same thing that plagued the global oil markets from 2009 to 2011, floating storage delayed the storage rebalancing everyone expected at the end of 2009, and OECD storage didn't fall back to the five-year average until 2011. By then, conflicts in the Middle East had pushed oil prices back above $100/bbl. With no shale supply at the time, the market did not have to worry about short-term cycle barrels.

Another mistake we made was not considering the ramp in OPEC production from September and October in our storage estimate, which threw it off by 1 million b/d for the first 60 days of 2017. The result was that we had to take off approximately 60 million bbls in addition to the 300 million bbls of surplus storage in OECD stock. Although the surplus is now shrinking, the starting point was higher by 60 million bbls due to the OPEC ramp.

What about U.S. shale?

Weekly estimates from EIA point to 9.35 million b/d in the U.S., but the monthly data that just came out of the EIA 914 report on Friday pointed to a drop in U.S. crude production month over month, led by a drop in the Gulf of Mexico. Taking GoM out of the mix, Texas only saw production growth of 35k b/d, or nearly 30k b/d less than what analysts are forecasting. Were we right that the servicing bottleneck will continue to plague shale producers?

It's still too early to celebrate, but we think the EIA has been drastically overestimating weekly production data, and U.S. shale is actually growing much slower than everyone expects. Remember that the consensus is already pegging an average growth rate of 1.2 million b/d for 2018, so if this comes in below expectations, the market balance in 2018 won't look at all close to where the bearish narrative pits the market balance.

This brings us back to the "half-truths." The first half of 2017 was plagued with half-truths and false headlines. Oil bears are pointing to the lack of U.S. crude draws as signs that the market is not tipping into balance, but a focus on OECD and global storage data paints an entirely different picture. Oil bears are pointing to record shale output throwing the market into oversupply, but a look at the more accurate monthly data shows a U.S. crude production outlook that is stagnating. All narratives start off with some nugget of truth, but the rest of the void is filled with false beliefs and inherent psychological biases. The oil bears might have won the first-half battle, but it wasn't based on solid, factual, concrete evidence. In fact, if we had told you six months ago that U.S. crude production would still be below 9.1 million b/d for April, OECD overhang was declining to less than 140 million bbls for crude, and OPEC committed to cutting production by 1.2 million b/d until March 2018, you might have called us crazy if we told you that WTI would be trading at $46/bbl.

Looking back, yes, we were too optimistic in our projections, but price estimates are going to be inherently volatile and subject to frequent revisions. Oil prices are not terminally dependent but rather path dependent. The outcome of the eventual price projection could be swayed by many factors along the way, such as resilient production recovery from Nigeria and Libya. But these small adjustments don't impact the longer-term outlook by much, which continues to be based on the lack of upstream capex being invested into non-OPEC conventional oil production.

In our view, we needed the bears to return in the first half of 2017 because that sets us up for an even more optimistic second half. As the market tested the pain point for shale producers, we now know that $45 WTI is the point at which U.S. shale producers won't be willing to ramp production. We also know that investors are starting to ignore the business model of "grow at any cost" and rewarding producers that focus on free cash flow generation, a pivotal turning point in understanding just how much U.S. shale can grow.

With the focus being on prudent capital spending, we estimate that if all shale producers spent within cash flow even assuming $60 WTI, 2018 production growth would be limited to 400k b/d. If we assume $70 WTI, U.S. shale growth in 2018 would be 650k b/d. Spending within cash flow, if true, might just be what tips us into massive undersupply in the years ahead. Combine that with the cliff drop we're waiting for in non-OPEC supplies, and we have the recipe for the new oil bull market.

The bottom line is as follows: We continue to believe that WTI will finish the year at or around $60/bbl. While we have tempered our outlook from expecting $70/bbl, we believe that the current bearish narrative engulfing the oil markets will turn out to be a false alarm. As market participants watch global storage accelerate to the downside in the months ahead, oil prices will swiftly recover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.