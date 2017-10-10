Crown Castle: What Happens With The Power Off?

As we view the news from Puerto Rico with dismay, our hearts ache for those unable to reassure friends and family with a simple phone call. Weeks after the storm, Puerto Ricans still can get no bars. FCC reports that of this past weekend, all Puerto Rico counties are still impacted by the loss of wireless service due to electrical power outages. According to the FCC, of the area’s 364 cell service towers, 284 were out of commission Thursday.

Cell Tower REIT Crown Castle (CCI) bears the brunt of this wireless outage, as its portfolio of US cell towers reveals extensive service in Puerto Rico and nearby islands.

This concern is not yet fully understood by investors in Cell Tower REITs, and the risk is heightened by exceptional year-to-date performance for this unusual set of stocks.

Cell Tower REITs American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle are among the best performing of all S&P 500 Index REITs year to date for 2017, with American Tower trading +32% and Crown Castle trading +17% for the year through Friday's close.

Specialty REITs were unchanged last week, bringing the average gain for Specialty REITs followed by the REITMonitor Index to 11% year to date for 2017, compared to gain of 14% year to date for S&P 500 Index

(REITMonitor Index tracks 88 REITs with total market cap of $889 billion. Performance is analyzed by REIT sectors, noting standout performers and underperformers triggering investor response - see charts below.)

The FCC has demonstrated unusual dispatch in responding to this emergency situation in Puerto Rico. Wireless operators requested and received a temporary re-assignment of their spectrum licenses to enable rapid response from Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL Loon Project, operating in 900 MHz band from balloons positioned 20 kilometers above the ground (in the stratosphere). Expecting the current situation to take months to resolve, FCC issued Google's experimental operating license to extend through April 4, 2018

ZDnet article on Google Loon Project to Puerto Rico

Check out the FCC license application for Google Project Loon here:

FCC emergency application for Project Loon

Wireless operators in Puerto Rico are responding with unconventional temporary solutions of their own, providing information that an individual's cellphone has been turned on and connected. AT&T (NYSE:T) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), two of the four biggest carriers in Puerto Rico, have for the first time created programs that allow people in the United States to register the cellphone number of family or friends in Puerto Rico, regardless of the carrier of the person registering.

Other cell phone providers in Puerto Rico include Sprint (NYSE:S) and Mexico's Claro Americas (part of America Movil (NYSE:AMX)). All four wireless carriers are scrambling to provide limited wireless service through cell sites on wheels and cell sites on light trucks, all FCC approved emergency solutions.

Crown Castle should expect little financial impact from the extended Puerto Rico outage, although operational challenges are enormous for wireless carrier tenants. Crown Castle is insured for losses from catastrophic storm damage, while incremental operating expenses for repair and tenant support are covered at least partially by business interruption insurance. Rents for cell tower tenants will continue to accrue revenues for Crown Castle through the recovery period.

Still, the success of Google's Project Loon in entering an established LTE market so suddenly and so thoroughly raises a question over long-term technology change. Assuming the Google service is capable of bearing up under the load of sudden demand, one might ask if the FCC should not consider extending the license for Project Loon as a long-term back-up, or even a preferred source of wireless service for emergency responders?

Balloons, drones, and special purpose aircraft may become a natural part of our LTE technology experience. When that happens, cell tower REITs would not necessarily lose their tenants. I expect they would participate as owners of the new aerial platforms, just as they have invested in additional delivery mechanisms through small cell networks and underground fiber signal distribution systems.

Crown Castle appears to offer investors an attractive large-cap growth vehicle (current market cap is $37 billion), with guidance for FFO growth in a range of 5%-7% for 2017. Management has repeatedly stated a goal to increase dividends by 4%-5% annually. Current yield of 3.7% makes Crown Castle a high payer by the standards of the S&P 500 Index (currently yielding 1.9%) - almost twice the yield for a stable REIT, committed to growth and shareholder value.

About REITMonitor Index:

REITMonitor Index tracks 88 REITs with total market cap of $889 billion. Performance is analyzed by REIT sectors, noting standout performers and underperformers triggering investor response - see charts below.