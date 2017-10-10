Leveraged Funds Can Be Your Friends Too

I invite the well-informed and curious investor to set aside their fears and look at this under-explored topic more logically and analytically.

But I believe many might be missing out on the benefits that these quirky funds have to offer.

As readers might now, I manage a portfolio called SRG (an acronym for "Storm-Resistant Portfolio") that has a goal of performing better than the equities markets on a risk-adjusted basis over time. To achieve this goal, I use leveraged exchange-traded funds (a.k.a. LETFs) to boost the performance of a diversified portfolio invested in multiple asset classes, including (but certainly not limited to) U.S. stocks.

Source: Skyrocket Marketing

Recently, I have read a handful of articles about LETFs. These investment tools carry a bad reputation in the investment community, largely because of the dreadful and emotionally charged word "leverage." But I believe the more cautious and sophisticated investor, by looking the other way and not exploring the subject a bit deeper, might be missing out on the benefits that these quirky funds have to offer.

First, let's look at what some experts have been saying about leveraged funds and debunk some of the myths associated with LETFs:

1. "This is a stock market, not a casino."

Many assume that leveraging means necessarily taking on more risk. In other words, buying a fund that delivers 2x the returns of the S&P 500, for example, implies taking on at least twice the downside risk. But that does not always have to be the case.

Sure, if I were to withdraw all my money from my index fund that tracks the returns of the S&P 500 and put it all into a 2x equity fund, I would be exposing myself to about twice the risk of loss. But hypothetically, which strategy is more risky: 1) one that invests 100% in the S&P 500, or 2) one allocated 10% to a 2x leveraged stock fund and 90% cash? The first is clearly riskier, or (depending on how one defines "risk") at least expected to produce more volatile results. The second is an example of how leverage can be used "responsibly."

The key takeaway here is that leveraged ETFs, when used within the context of building a diversified portfolio, can be a valuable tool, and not necessarily a reckless bet.

2. "Leveraged ETFs should not be traded long, only day-traded, to avoid pricing differentiation."

This is an incorrect but very common belief that, somehow, a fund that tracks the daily return of a benchmark will deliver a different result when accrued over different periods of time (month or year, for example). What is at the root of this fear is likely volatility drag, which is a different concept altogether.

With the ups and downs of the underlying benchmark, leveraged funds will "bleed out" a bit of return which, compounded over time, will likely be meaningful. What many fail to understand is that volatility drag is a feature of any investment that is not risk-free, whether leveraged or not. In other words, a plain-vanilla investment in the S&P 500 suffers from volatility drag. A portfolio invested 50/50 in stocks and cash is exposed to volatility drag as well (much less, however, than a portfolio fully allocated to the S&P 500).

I recommend the reading of a more detailed and interesting discussion on the subject by Professor Thomas Howard, PhD, from the University of Denver and AthenaInvest Advisors.

3. "3x leverage on the 2008 market loss of 37% equals what?"

Yes, people are afraid of losing all their money. And that makes a lot of sense to me. Former hedge fund manager Ray Dalio defines "risk" --- and I am just paraphrasing him -- as the probability of an unrecoverable loss occurring. But losing all of one's money during a recession using a leveraged ETF, as I have argued above, can only occur if the investor puts all of his or her money into that specific fund. Certainly, that would be an irresponsible strategy doomed to fail at some point over a long period of time, as markets tend to correct sharply eventually.

But if leveraged ETFs are used in moderation and within the context of a diversified portfolio, even total loss of capital might not mean "an unrecoverable loss." Take the portfolio that is invested 10% in a 2x leveraged U.S. equity fund and 90% cash. If the leveraged fund alone goes to zero, in the worst-case scenario, what happens to the overall portfolio? It suffers a 10% loss, which sounds like business as usual.

4. "When I saw 4x (leverage on index funds), I laughed and thought what's next: 5x, 10x, 100x -- where do you stop?"

This is certainly a sarcastic statement that does little more than to avoid looking closer into and understanding leveraged strategies. It is a pretty funny one, however, and deserves an honorable mention.

A quick back-testing of a leveraged ETF

The statements above show an apparent lack of understanding around the very tricky subject of leverage. To be fair, the more fearful "experts" that I quoted above may unintentionally end up saving the less experienced investor from serious loss of capital in the future. Without knowing how to use the tools responsibly, maybe the great majority of investors should in fact stay away from LETFs. For that reason, I appreciate the caution around leveraged strategies.

But for the benefit of the more sophisticated investor, let's turn to back-testing to understand the practical results that leveraged funds can produce. If I am right about LETFs being a plausible, sensible strategy within a diversified portfolio even in the long run, the following hypothetical example has to hold water:

The returns of the unlevered index fund that tracks the S&P 500 must be equal (or very close) to the returns of a portfolio invested 33.3% in a 3x leveraged U.S. stock ETF and 66.7% in cash.

I went back to the inception of the Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X ETF (SPXL) and built a mock portfolio, which I call SP500 Mod, that invested one-third in the leveraged fund and two-thirds in cash starting Nov. 5, 2008. I then compared the performance of that strategy against the returns of an investment allocated 100% to a plain-vanilla S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

I found out that both strategies produced very similar results over the nine-year period. See the graph below for a visual:

Here are some interesting facts about both investment strategies:

The correlation between the strategies was a near-perfect 99.8%.

The volatility, as measured by one standard deviation, was nearly identical: 18.1% for the SPY vs. 17.8% for the SP500 Mod.

The annualized returns were also very similar: 13.9% for the SPY vs. 13.0% for the SP500 Mod. The slight underperformance of the SP500 Mod can be likely attributed to 1) tracking error, which is normal and expected, 2) higher management fees associated with the SPXL fund, and 3) my assumption that cash returns zero, when in fact a few basis points can be made on a risk-free investment.

The minimum daily return over the period was -8.9% for the SPY, -8.7% for the SP500 Mod.

The minimum value of the portfolios were $714 for the SPY, $706 for the SP500 Mod (both on March 9th, 2009).

In terms of efficiency, the SPY produced a Sharpe ratio of 0.71 vs. 0.67 for the SP500 Mod (the difference likely explained by the tracking error and higher management fees mentioned above).

Skeptics should notice that the back-testing above extended through the long bull period of March 2009 to today, but also included the tail end of the Great Recession of 2008. Through bull and bear markets, therefore, "responsibly" building a portfolio that partly invests in a leveraged ETF might be a sensible strategy.

Final words

Sure, using leverage is not for everyone. Make a mistake (or get too greedy), and the consequences can be dire.

But most importantly, I invite the well-informed and curious investor to set aside their fears and look at this under-explored topic more logically and analytically. If buying a home on 4x or 5x leverage seems normal to nearly everyone, why not explore the benefits of much more moderate leverage inside a diversified investment portfolio?

Note from the author: I hope you have enjoyed this article. If you would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get e-mail alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclaimer: This article does not represent investment advice. Please contact a financial adviser as needed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.