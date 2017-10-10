Cotton Consolidation Will Lead To Another Rally

Cotton is a ubiquitous commodity. The clothes we wear, the sheets we sleep on and many other products we use on a daily basis contain the fiber which is an essential staple. While many synthetic fibers can serve as a substitute for cotton, few are as soft and desirable to consumers.

The price of cotton futures that today trade on the Intercontinental Exchange traded in a range from 26.44 cents to $1.172 from 1972 until 2010. In 2011, a shortage caused the price to rise to its all-time peak at $2.27 per pound briefly before the fiber fell back into its price range that had been in place for the previous thirty-eight years.

The world’s leading producers of cotton are China, India, the United States, Pakistan, Brazil, Uzbekistan, and Australia. These seven countries produce almost 90% of the world’s annual supplies and in some producing nations; cotton production is subsidized by the government. The top consumers are China, India, and Pakistan. In 2011, when the price reached lofty levels above $2 per pound, China substituted synthetic fibers for garment manufacturing leading the price to fall back to under $1 per pound later that year. Cotton subsequently fell to a low of 55.66 cents per pound in 2016 where it reached a bottom. Since then, the price of cotton has been recovering, and at times the price action has been highly volatile.

The third quarter was volatile in the fluffy fiber futures market

The third quarter of 2017 saw a wide range of 14.3% in the cotton futures market. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December cotton futures shows, the price traded in a range from 66.28 cents to 75.75 cents per pound in Q3. Since falling to a low of 66.15 cents on June 26, the price of the fiber has been making higher lows. The rally to highs of 75.75 cents on September 8 was the result of a pair of hurricanes that hit Texas and Florida. At first, flooding from Hurricane Harvey damaged a small amount of the 2017 Texas cotton crop. However, the big rally came as Hurricane Irma approached the state of Florida. The Cat five storm could have gone up the east coast of Florida and moved to South Carolina which would have impacted the large cotton crop in that state. When the storm decided to move up the west coast of Florida, the price of cotton fell from the September 8 high to under 70 cents a few days later. The September 12 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report from the USDA also weighed on the market as it told markets that the cotton crop was abundant and inventories would grow. Cotton found its most recent bottom at 67.40 cents per pound on October 3.

Cotton has held critical support

Critical support in cotton now stands at the June 26 low at 66.15 cents and it has not yet revisited that level. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the trend of higher lows and higher highs since the March 2016 bottom at 55.66 cents per pound ended with a blow-off top at 87.18 cents in mid-May 2017. However, a new emerging positive trend has emerged with higher lows since the late June and early July bottom.

Global stocks have declined from highs, and the dollar has supported cotton

The record high price of cotton in 2011 caused an increase in production around the world. Higher output led to record inventory levels. In 2015 and 2016, there was enough cotton in storage facilities to manufacture two pairs of jeans for every man, woman, and child on our planet, but stocks have come down after the price retreated to below 60 cents per pound. In 2017, cotton rallied to a new high at over 87 cents because of lower stockpiles and a weaker dollar. The dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities and cotton is no exception. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index shows, the U.S. currency dropped from the highest level since 2002 at 103.815 on the index in early January to lows of 90.99 in early September. While the index recovered from recent lows, it was trading at around the 93.1 level on Tuesday, October 10 which is still 10.3% below the high seen in January. As the U.S. is a significant producer of cotton and most cotton uses the dollar as its pricing mechanism, the weaker dollar has been supportive of the price of the fiber and has created the recent environment of higher lows in the cotton futures market.

Growing population and wealth means more demand

Cotton is a commodity and a staple. Like all raw materials, the annual output of the fiber is a function of price and is finite. Only so much cotton production is economic at certain price levels. At below 70 cents, less cotton production is likely to occur than at 80 cents and higher. While the price has dropped, the addressable market for cotton consumption continues to rise. Each quarter there are over 20 million more people on planet earth meaning that the demand side of the fundamental equation for the fiber continues to increase. Source: Population Clock

In 1960, there were around 3 billion people on earth. In 2017, total population or our planet is almost 150% higher. At the same time, wealth has grown around the world, and China is a case in point. Over the past half-century, China has gone from a third world nation to an emerging market, to the second most prosperous country on earth. With 1.379 billion consumers, demand for cotton and all raw materials has increased in China. India with 1.282 billion people is still an emerging economy, but wealth in the nation continues to grow which fosters demand for manufactured goods like clothing made of cotton. The bottom line is that the demand side of the fundamental equation for the cotton market is growing steadily with population and wealth increases around the world.

Cotton will work its way higher, but the path will be volatile- WASDE is the next big event

On Thursday, October 12 the USDA will release its next World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. In September, the report weighed on the cotton market, but the current price of the soft commodity already reflects the increased production and rise in stocks over recent months. The weekly and daily charts of ICE cotton futures both show that the fiber is attempting to continue its price pattern of higher lows. December cotton futures were trading around 68.95 cents per pound on October 10, a lot closer to critical support at 66.15 cents per pound than recent highs at 75.75 cents in late June and 87.18 cents, the May highs.

Cotton has been working its way higher since March 2016 when the price found a bottom at 55.66 cents per pound. With the dollar a lot closer to the lows of the year than the highs, and economic conditions improving around the world, it is likely that demand for the fiber will continue to support its price. Therefore, cotton is in a position where the downside is not as great as the upside potential for the volatile commodity. Cotton is never an easy market when it comes to trading as the short-term volatility can be extreme. However, for those who do not venture into the volatile world of futures and options on futures, the BAL ETN product does a good job replicating price action in the cotton futures market.

Cotton continues to be for an extended period of consolidation after rising to $2.27 per pound in 2011 and falling to 55.66 cents in 2016. The numbers do not lie; we are a lot closer to that bottom than the highs at under 70 cents per pound.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I’m uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.