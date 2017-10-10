Gold And Silver Reverse

Last week, gold and silver prices continued to move toward new short-term lows as the dollar recovery took the greenback to a level that challenged the downward trajectory that had been in place since January 2017. At the beginning of this year, the dollar index rose to the highest level since 2002 when the index hit 103.815 at the very start of the year. The selloff that initially looked like a normal downward correction in the currency market kept on going throughout the year. On October 6, the dollar index did something it could not do since late last year; it made a higher high.

Critical technical support for the dollar index was at 93.84 which was the August 16 high. Last week the index managed to climb briefly above that level and made it up to a high of 94.10. The move in the dollar was the first time in over nine months that the dollar index threatened the downward trend and broke the pattern of lower highs.

The historical inverse relationship between the dollar and precious metals prices began to weigh on the prices of gold and silver since both metals made their most recent peaks on September 8. On that day, gold traded to a new high for 2017 which was only $15.10 below the 2016 peak for the yellow metal. While silver had not made it back to its 2017 pinnacle, it was able to climb back above the $18 per ounce level on September 8. However, the weight of a recovery in the dollar index began to weigh on the prices of gold and silver, and both fell to new short-term lows as the dollar index moved above the 94 level on October 6.

New lows last Friday

Last Friday, the dollar index briefly broke out to the upside and traded to 94.10 on the December futures contract. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the dollar index highlights, after a steady diet of lower highs, the dollar finally broke the bearish pattern by trading above technical resistance at the August 16 highs of 93.84. The new highs in the dollar sent the gold and silver prices to new short-term lows. Gold traded down to $1262.80 and silver moved to a low of $16.345 per ounce before a weak employment report turned the markets around.

A weak job report stops the dollar and geopolitics continue to support precious metals prices

Friday's employment report was weak, and that came as little surprise to markets. After all, the September report included data during Hurricane Harvey that flooded Houston and other parts of Texas and Hurricane Irma that wreaked havoc in the state of Florida. The market expected a less than bullish jobs report, but the dollar did not like the news and turned lower closing the week below the technical resistance level at 93.84. While the upside damage was done in the greenback and it broke the pattern of lower highs, precious metals bounced after the jobs report as the U.S. currency headed below the 94 level. Gold and silver are barometers of fear and uncertainty in markets and aside from their historical inverse relationship with the dollar, the geopolitical landscape remains highly bullish for the prices of both precious metals.

North Korea has continued to threaten and provoke on their path of becoming a serious nuclear power, and the United States continues to resist the notion. President Trump and Kim Jong Un and his henchmen have been trading barbs for months which have raised the temperature in the region. The threat of a nuclear conflict has not been this high since the Cuban Missile Crisis in the early 1960s, and neither side appears ready or willing to back down. At the same time, it is questionable whether the U.S. administration will recertify the Iran nuclear nonproliferation deal which could create additional strains in the Middle East.

The current state of the geopolitical landscape in Asia and other regions of the world continue to provide support for the prices of safe haven assets like gold and silver. I believe that the ultimate answer to the Korean issue is a hostile takeover of the north by China and a deal to allow Kim Jong Un and his henchman to live lives of leisure in exile. President Xi of China needs to make the leader of North Korea a Vito Corleone type offer he cannot refuse. Until this occurs the world will continue to find itself under a constant threat of nuclear war which could lead to a tragic mistake.

Gold bounces from new short-term lows

When the dollar turned lower in the wake of the jobs report, gold moved the other way. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December COMEX gold futures illustrates, the yellow metal turned around at the lows on October 6 and closed the session at $1278.90 per ounce, just 30 cents off the highs of the day. On Monday, October 9, gold continued its journey higher closing at over $1286, again close to the session's high. On Tuesday, gold came within $3.30 of the $1300 level and closed around $1290 per ounce. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions on COMEX gold futures had declined as the price moved from the 2017 high of $1362.40 on September 8 to last Friday's low, which was forty cents short of $100 lower.

During the period of the downside correction in gold, open interest fell from 577,444 contracts to 514,151, a decline of 63,293 contracts or 10.96. Over the same period, gold moved 7.3% to the downside. A decline in open interest when the price of a futures contract is falling is typically not a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend. As of the close of business on Tuesday, October 10 gold was more than $25 higher than last Friday's low. While gold's performance was bullish and it appears that the yellow metal has rejected the recent low, silver's price action was even more impressive.

Silver puts in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart

Silver has been following gold like a puppy dog for months. Silver tends to be a highly volatile precious metal that attracts lots of speculative buying and selling given its penchant for price volatility. However, silver had been underperforming gold since early July. While gold did not fall to a new low for the year in early July, silver tanked in the aftermath of two flash crashes and traded down to the lowest price since April 2016.

When gold made a new high for the year in late August and rallied $60 above the previous price peak at just over $1300 per ounce, silver could not keep up and only made it up to highs of $18.29 per ounce on September 8. Silver only made it to a high that was 58.5 cents below its 2017 highs from April 17 at $18.875 per ounce on the December futures contract. However, last Friday may have signaled a change in the leadership of the precious metals sector as silver outperformed gold on the upside. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December COMEX silver futures shows, the volatile precious metal fell to a low of $16.345 last Friday, which was a new low, and in the wake of the employment report it turned and rallied above the previous session's high. Silver put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern settling on October 6 at $16.85, close to the highs of the day. On Monday, October 9, silver followed through and traded to a high of just over $17 per ounce for the first time since September 26. On Tuesday, October 10 silver moved to a high of $17.28 per ounce.

It might be too soon to visit the downside

It now looks like the reversals in the gold and silver market has more room on the upside for coming sessions. The short-term trends in both precious metals have crossed higher in oversold territory and silver rallied on higher than average volume on the day it put in its bullish reversal. I believe that there is more upside in these metals that signal fear and uncertainty in markets because of the failure in the dollar, and because of the state of the world and conditions on the Korean Peninsula and surrounding Iran.

However, I am not getting too bullish on gold and silver just yet because they may have tried the downside too early as there are still two months to go until December. Both gold and silver fell to lows in December 2015 and 2016 as the Fed hiked rates during the final month of both years. A lot can happen between now and December as the situations with North Korea and potentially Iran threaten to present events that could turn all markets on their heads and negate any historical seasonality or trading patterns. However, if the status quo remains intact, we are likely to see a third straight December rate hike at the final Fed meeting of the year which could lift the dollar towards a more serious recovery and weigh on the prices of precious metals.

I am cautiously bullish on gold and silver over coming sessions, but I will be a scale-up seller on purchases made at lower levels last week to take profits. I always maintain a small core long position in gold and silver, but if the last two years have established a trading pattern in the precious metals sector, I will get the opportunity to load up at lower prices during the final month of 2017. If they continue to go higher, at least I will have my core positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis. The author always holds gold and silver in various forms and in various amounts.