PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

I might have missed this one initially, but I found it now and I like it.

While researching New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT), I came across PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) and learned to my delight that it also offers two preferred mortgages to add to my watch-list. Therefore, the only thing left to do is this review, which as usual, I will do as I write.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of a BFS preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type PMT into its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:



Here we learn that PMT is a specialty finance company that invests in a variety of primarily distressed mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT.

Let's click on Find All Related Securities For PMT to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:



Here we learn that the PMT offers two preferreds, PMT-A & PMT-B offered respectively at 8.125% & 8.00%

Let's click on PMT-A, which I chose simply because of its higher yield coupon rate.

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in the event that payments are suspended, it accumulates and is owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And it must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and they will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.



I also like that it has a fixed to floating rate that kicks in 3/15/24 that pays at a floating rate equal to three month LIBOR plus 5.81%. In effect, long-term, this investment has somewhat insulated itself from an extreme interest rate hike.



These shares are callable on 3/15/24 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.



It pays a yearly dividend of $2.03125, paid quarterly at the rate of $.5078125 on 3/15, 6/15, 9/15, and 12/15.



At the time of its IPO, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.



Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.



eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line. As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge the company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:



It displays how PMT performed over the past five years, which, as far as I'm concerned, is the picture of a company that has not performed well overall, yet since its low of $11.38/share on 2/8/16, it has rebounded nicely to its current $17.37. Additionally, since it dropped its dividend from 0.61, last paid 7/13/15, it has maintained its reduced 0.47 common dividend.

Now, let's compare PMT's performance to its peers over the past year. They are CYS Investments (CYS), NY Mortgage Trust, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Dynex Capital (DX), MFA Financial (MFA), Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR), and Capstead Mortgage (CMO).

Although it has performed near the bottom of its peer group, all appear to have performed in tandem with each other and have risen from their respective lows at around the same time in February of last year.

Although I'm pretty much convinced that this is a safe investment, according to PMT's Finviz financial highlights, as shown below...

... it has a market cap of $1.17 billion and has earned $120.00 million on sales of $477.50 million. It has a B/S value of $21.79 and shows a small debt/equity, considering mREITs, of 3.04 and it's falling to 0.61 LT. Its YTD performance has risen by 7.51%. I actually like the picture presented, but on 10/10/17 Keefe Bruyette saw fit to downgrade PMT from an outperform to a market perform rating. This little concerns me because I am not a big fan nor a believer in such analysts' opinions.

Consequently, from a preferred investor's perspective, I see little risk from a preferred investment in this company. Let's see if its preferreds offered are worthy investments, and if so, which is the best buy.

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield% Best PMT-A 3/15/24 2.03125 25.21 2.03125/25.21 8.06 Best PMT-B 6/15/24 2.00 25.08 2/25.08 7.97

I'm going with the A simply because of the greater yield it offers at these prices and the fact that both won't be called for 7 years. However, because of the tiny difference in price and yield %, at any given moment one might be a better buy than the other.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYMTO, CYS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.