The Best And Worst Stocks And Sectors Since The Start Of The Financial Crisis

Ten years ago today marked the peak of the mid-2000s bull market for the S&P 500 and the start of the Financial Crisis bear market that ran from 10/10/07 to 3/9/09. Below is a look at S&P 500 sector performance over the last 10 years, along with how much each sector declined at its bear market low. We also include each sector's current gain from its bear market low.

As shown, the Technology sector has gained the most over the last 10 years from the prior bull market peak at +144%. Consumer Discretionary and Health Care are up the 2nd and 3rd most. Three sectors are still down from the 10/9/07 peak, however - Financials, Telecom, and Energy.

From their bear market lows, Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Financials are up the most with gains of more than 400%. Both Telecom and Energy, on the other hand, are up less than 85% from their bear market lows.



Below is a chart showing the rolling 10-year percentage change for the S&P 500 throughout its history. Note that the index is currently up 62.6% over the last 10 years, which is well below the average rolling 10-year change of +103%. Moving forward from here, this reading should start to increase at a quick pace given that 10 years ago today was the prior bull market peak. If the index were to stay at its current level, on March 9th, 2019, the rolling 10-year change would be +276% (the current % change from the bear market low on 3/9/09).

Below is a look at the current Russell 1,000 stocks that are up the most over the last 10 years. There are 13 stocks that are up more than 1,000% over this time period, with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on top at nearly +6,000%. Back on October 9th, 2007, NFLX was trading at $3.26/share. It's currently at $196.87/share.

Other notables on the list of winners include Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM). You may have expected to see Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at the top of the list, but it ranks 32nd with a 10-year gain of 550%.