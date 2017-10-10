2 Banks To Buy In October

Using the same methodology, Discover Financial Services and KEY Bank are current favorites for the year ahead.

Last quarter I recommended bank investors buy Ally Financial and Discover Financial Services, which are up 14.7% and 7.2% respectively since July 12 while 23 peers up 4.4%.

3rd quarter earnings season kicks off this week for big banks; this post includes consensus EPS targets for 3Q as well as current consensus opinions for 25 big banks.

Purpose of this Post

Going into earnings seasons, I like to have a scorecard of analyst estimates of price targets as I evaluate the strength of quarterly earnings reports. The purpose of this post is to:

Check back on the two recommendations made July 12 in my prior post, which used the same methodology as used for this post.

Provide the bank analyst communities’ consensus third quarter earnings expectations as well as one year price targets for 25 big banks.

Identify the two banks going into third-quarter earnings reports with the most bullish upside analyst expectations.

25 Banks

The following banks are discussed in this post: Ally Financial (ALLY), American Express (AXP), Bank of America (BAC), BB&T (BBT), Bank of New York/Mellon (BK), Citigroup (C), Citizens Financial Group (CFG), Comerica (CMA), Capital One Financial (COF), Discover Financial (DFS), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Keycorp (KEY), Morgan Stanley (MS), M&T Bank (MTB), Northern Trust (NTRS), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), Regions Financial (RF), SunTrust Banks (STI), State Street Corporation (STT), USBank (USB), Wells Fargo (WFC), US Bank (USB), and Zions Bancorp (ZION).

Look Back July 12, 2017

In my July 12, 2017 Seeking Alpha post, “2 Banks to Buy in Anticipation of Earnings Season,” I suggested short-term bank investors buy Discover Financial Services and Ally Financial. Investors who did so realized stock price appreciation in those two securities of 7.2% and 14.7%. As chart 1 shows, the average bank stock is up 4.9% since July 12. Excluding DFS and ALLY, the average bank stock price is up 4.4%. Laggards since July 12 are Northern Trust, M&T, and Wells Fargo. The poor performance at MTB and NTRS is not a surprise to bank analysts who had consensus 1 year price targets at the time below July 12 prices.

Chart 1

Q3 2017 EPS Estimates

Bank earnings season kicks off this week when JPMorgan Chase, PNC, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citicorp announce 3Q 2017 earnings. Chart 2 reflects current EPS estimates from analysts covering 25 large banks.

Chart 2

1 Year Price Targets

Chart 3 shows consensus price targets one year out for the 25 big banks

Chart 3

Chart 4 compares one year price targets to each bank’s October 10 stock price. Analysts expect big bank stocks to be up 3.5% on average one year from now. KEY Bank and Discover Financial Services are the only two expected to see double-digit price appreciation. Current analyst expectations are for investors in American Express, Goldman Sachs, and PNC to see declines in stock price.

Chart 4

Analysts' Bullish on KEY and Discover Financial Services

Chart 5 shows consensus analyst opinion as of October 10 for the banks. DFS is the only bank under 2.0 while KEY and ALLY both show consensus ratings of 2.0. (Scale: 1 for Buy, 2 Outperform, 3 Hold, 4 Underperform, 5 Sell.)

Bank of America is the fourth most attractive bank based on analyst recommendations; BAC’s 2.07 consensus analyst opinion matches its July 12 number. Huntington Bank has the fifth most attractive consensus opinion at 2.11, a modest improvement compared to three months ago.

The least attractive bank according to bank analysts is M&T; this was also the case on July 12.

Chart 5

Conclusions

Going into second quarter 2017 earnings season ALLY and DFS stood out as analyst favorites for the year ahead. As of October 10 it appears the analyst community picked two winners.

Going into third-quarter 2017 earnings season DFS and KEY are analyst favorites. Of the 24 analysts covering DFS, none has a “sell” recommendation but one thinks the stock will “underperform.” KEY has 29 analysts covering the stock; like DFS, there is one “underperform” recommendation but no “sell.”

Expect third-quarter 2017 earnings for US banks to be solid.

While credit quality deterioration remains my top concern, I do not expect bad news on this front as banks prodded by bank regulators ratcheted back their credit risk profiles in late 2015 and the first half of 2016. However, pay close attention to Capital One, which is likely to be the canary in the coal mine for the industry since its credit risk profile is the most aggressive among larger banks.

Bank investors need to be cautious about rising interest rates. In reality, only a few banks with unique business models (C&I lenders with variable rate loans and low cost deposits), like Comerica and Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB), will see meaningful improvements in EPS from rising rates over the longer term. The biggest banks as a group wisely position their balance sheets to be interest rate neutral. Therefore, rising rates should not hurt earnings for these big banks. And it is possible that a further rate hike or two could quite modestly improve EPS forecasts. But only quite modestly.

Bank investors would be wise to monitor third-quarter tax rates. Expect banks to benefit as a sector if Congress addresses corporate taxes. However, some banks will benefit more than others.

The Equifax (EFX) fiasco has major implications to the banking industry. Cyber security is now the industry’s top concern. As a result, there is a serious war for talent resulting in continued expense pressures. Be sure to check out USBank’s and Wells Fargo’s expense run rates as these two banks are currently under the most regulatory scrutiny. As I suggested in a recent post, USBank’s personnel expenses are growing much faster than revenue or peers.

Finally, my contacts in the industry believe bank consolidation will pick up soon. Two factors are behind consolidation. First, smaller and midsize banks recognize the challenges and uncertainties brought on by the cyber era of banking. Equifax's data security issues may be the final straw before putting up a "FOR SALE" sign for some banks that were already weighing a sale. Second, a surprising number of smaller and midsize banks could be hurt by rising interest rates and may choose to exit the industry before rates go much higher; the problem for these banks is that the acquirers may be reluctant to take on the duration risk associated with earning assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, HBAN, CMA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a retired Bank of America employee, I continue to have certain financial interests in BAC but currently own no stock