Tesla: Model 3 Automated Production Ramp-Up Is The Most Important Factor

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) – STRONG BUY RATED: With mid-range Model 3 sedan production now delayed due to "production bottlenecks with a few components and modules," we suggest the most key thing for TSLA share appreciation from here forward is getting those bottlenecks resolved so the highly automated production process to manufacture high volumes of Model 3 cars can ramp towards CEO Elon Musk's goal of 5K cars per week by the end of December. It appears likely that goal will not be reached until sometime in Q1 2018 but even reaching 1-2K cars per week by the end of December could be positive for Tesla shares. Musk has said he is highly confident that they will reach his target of producing 10K cars weekly by sometime in 2018. With confidence greater than in the December 2017 target.

With the announcement that only 260 Model 3 cars were produced in Q3 (well short of their 1600 unit goal), much of the risk is now in the stock price.

A reasonable and conservative investment strategy would be to wait to invest in TSLA shares until after the early November Q3 earnings call during which Musk will be expected to update his year-end production rate target and tell us how greatly the production delays have been resolved.



A more aggressive and risky strategy would be to buy shares before that Q3 report and call on the bet that the Model 3 production update will be taken positively.

Recall, TSLA has taken 450K+ Model 3 orders with $1000 deposits, an order backlog far above anything the auto industry has ever seen.

Let's look at the potential for TSLA once the Model 3 highly-automated production is flowing well. 5000 cars per week equals 65,000 cars in a 13 week quarter. And 10,000 cars per week equals 130,000 cars per quarter or just over the company's target of 500,000 annually once the Model 3 production reaches that target about which Musk expressed so much confidence. In Q2 2017, TSLA produced 25,708 cars and delivered just over 22,000. When production reaches 5000 cars per week, that will be 2.5x as many cars as that Q2 rate and 10,000 weekly is 5x+ as many cars as in Q2.

We suggest that a reasonable assumption at this point would be to expect 5000 cars per week to be reached in Q1 2018 and 10,000 cars per week to be reached in Q4 2018 or Q1 2019.

Even if the average sale price declines 40% from $100K+ to $60K, when multiplied times 500,000 cars, the total car revenue generated at TSLA could reach $28 billion in 2019. Add in $2 billion in revenues from the energy generation (solar power roofing tiles) and power storage systems that currently generate more than $1 billion in revenues, and the total company revenues could be running at a $30 billion rate in just 5-6 quarters from now.

TSLA's current market valuation of $60.5 billion is just over 2x that $30 billion in revenues, a reasonable level that has plenty of room to rise as automated Model 3 production drives deliveries towards those 5K and then 10K per week levels.

$30 billion is 2.5x expected 2017 revenues of $11.9 billion and 1.5x expected 2018 revenues of $19.7 billion. If revenues for the current quarter are just in-line with expectations for $3.61 billion and then Q4 production and deliveries reported at the beginning of January confirm weekly production of at least 1-2K cars per week, we would expect TSLA shares to move towards 4x $19.7 billion in 2018 revenues or $79 billion, a 36% gain from current levels or $473 per share.

Again, we suggest everything else including margins, cash flow and Model S and Model X sales will be secondary near-term to these Model 3 production metrics. Looking a few quarters into the future, margins, cash flow and profits will become increasingly important but over the balance of this year Model 3 production and deliveries against those 450K+ orders will be the most important key to share price performance. And that order number could grow significantly given how it re-accelerated just after the late June Model 3 order surge just after the first production car showing.

One other piece of recent news: China and California are considering proposals to set a date beyond which the sale of new gas-powered cars will be banned. France and the U. K. have already made plans to ban them by 2040. This is potentially huge.

One other thing is that Elon Musk is one of the most creative geniuses of our time. You never know what creative additional actions to increase shareholder value will be next or when, but he has proven that it is highly likely that it is only a case of when, not if.

We encourage the purchase of a partial position in TSLA shares with an aggressive portion of your investment funds so as to not be missing the gains we believe are less than four months away or perhaps as soon as the early-November Q3 report and earnings.

Alternatively, a more conservative strategy would be to wait to see the Model 3 production update on that early-November call, but being ready to act if the news is positive.

