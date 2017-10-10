Open Insights: Reviewing EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (September 29, 2017)

Continuing our weekly series Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of September 29, 2017.

This week was all about exports. Crude exports from the US rose to their highest levels ever, continuing the jump from last week's 1.491M bpd level to 1.984M bpd. The 493K bpd increase in crude exports accounted for over half of the 6.023M barrels of crude drawn this past week. Given the continuing spread between the Brent and WTI prices (i.e., $5-6/barrel), we anticipate export activity to remain elevated for the foreseeable future. The continuation of the spread is further evidence that inventories remain tighter outside the US. Refinery utilization decreased slightly to 88.1%, but is now within 1% of the historical 5-year utilization average for this time of year (i.e., 88.9% from 2011-2015). After a Hurricane Harvey induced build, crude inventories have now drawn by over 8M barrels in the past two weeks.

Gasoline inventories increased by 1.644M barrels and distillates continue to decrease, marking a 2.606M barrel decline. Gasoline stocks are effectively “balanced” and only slightly above the 5-year average (2012-2016), whereas distillates have crossed below the 5-year threshold (2012-2016). As high-demand coupled with maintenance season continues, we anticipate both to decline through Q4.

Here’s our updated chart for total US crude and products.

As always, we’ll leave you with some food for thought.

We recently read an article about the impending release of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (“SPR”), and how the barrels previously sold under Congressionally mandated released will now be delivered in the next few months. The gist of the article was that the release would materially increase the amount of crude inventories and exacerbate the current high inventory levels. One thing we’d like to point out is how disruptive this hurricane season has proven for oil production. For instance the extensive flooding and weather damage caused by Hurricane Harvey severely disrupted refinery operations, and forced certain refineries to borrow crude from the SPR - crude oil that must eventually be returned. This has amounted to slightly more than 5.2M barrels to date. In addition, we anticipate Hurricane Nate to have disrupted Gulf of Mexico oil production by more than 6M barrels before operations finally return in full by the middle of this week. So 11.2M barrels in total. In contrast, the SPR deliveries scheduled to occur this month and the next will likely total 14M barrels. Factor in the supply disruptions, and we're looking at a net-net impact of 3M barrels now, turning what previously could have been an inventory concerns into a non-issue. What’s more material is that export number. Increasing from a 4-week average export of 800K bpd to almost 2M bpd is equivalent to shipping out the oil production of the Bakken. If that keeps up, the US crude inventories will effectively be rebalanced by year-end.

