GE's John Flannery Puts Another Distraction Behind Him

With this action, Mr. Flannery is raising expectations that his vision and plans for the company, to be presented in mid-November, will be rather extensive.

Now, an activist investor in GE has been added to the company's board of directors.

John Flannery, General Electric's chairman and CEO, has already made some pretty dramatic moves since he was elevated to his new position, especially relieving three top executives from the ranks.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) has now placed Ed Garden, co-founder of Trian Fund Management, an organization that has a 0.82 percent stake in GE, on its Board of Directors.

Trian first began to invest in GE in 2015, and Mr. Garden and Trian have become more and more active since then, as GE stock has not performed well. Discussions between Trian and GE about a board seat for Mr. Garden have apparently been going on for at least six months. These talks picked up in intensity recently as Trian became even more concerned about the focus of GE leadership.

The major takeaway of this action is captured in the Wall Street Journal front-page article on this election:

“GE wanted to avoid the distraction of a potential proxy fight and no directors opposed Mr. Garden’s selection, though some were more encouraging than others, one person said.” “Some argued GE has so much restructuring to do that it cannot spend six months battling Trian, this person added. Mr. Garden’s appointment ‘avoids a big fight and avoids a big distraction.’”

This move comes almost immediately after three senior executives were released, some construction was delayed on GE’s new Boston headquarters and a move was made to sell the company’s fleet of corporate jets.

Mr. Flannery is certainly sending a signal. To me, the signal is raising expectations about what we might expect from Mr. Flannery when he presents to the world his vision and plans for the future of GE in a presentation that has been announced for November 13, 2017.

It seems that Mr. Flannery is signaling the world that under his leadership the company is going through a full corporate turnaround - not just a change in management. He is saying, I believe, that GE requires almost a total revamping of its business model to bring it into the twenty-first century.

One could argue that GE is still a relic from the era of financial innovation, the 1980s and 1990s. The leadership that followed this period was hindered by a board of directors that remained in awe of that period of time and only allowed changes in the business model from that period after it became obvious that adjustments really needed to be made.

Changes were made, but they were late in coming and were not as dramatic as were required.

Now, after all these years, we are getting the signal: Changes cannot just be incremental any more, they must be dramatic. And an incoming “top gun” only has one time to introduce dramatic changes - right at the beginning of his tenure.

Well, anticipations have been raised to very high levels for the November presentation. Let’s hope Mr. Flannery does not disappoint after he has done so much to raise expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.