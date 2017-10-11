Gold As The USD Breaks Out

At the same time, the euro has broken down and is now correcting.

As anticipated, the US Dollar has just broken outside of its 2017 downtrend. The chart below (upon which I’ve added my own notes) illustrates the current selling resistance level which is facing the dollar short-term (illustrated red horizontal) and also the support band (green horizontal) below.

The euro-dollar has broken outside of its uptrend channel, and the two-year note looks weak. What does this mean for the US dollar? It is possible to trace potential turning points by examining the charts below.

USD Chart

As identified far right, the USD has closed with a bearish evening star candlestick. It has yet to confirm a correction, but this seems likely at this point. The rise off the May 2016 low, the rise off the October and November 2016 lows, and February 2017 low all had similar lengths, and the dollar has broken outside of a downtrend, suggesting there’s no reason why current trading should be different from 2016.

Although it could fall to test the September low again, there’s buying support also on the August low which, if trading reacts positively to that and the September congestion, would develop as an inverse head-and-shoulder pattern which frequently confirms a trading bottom.

Following a new bull leg, the next major selling resistance is on the May high; unless there are unexpected (bond or geopolitical) fundamental developments, another minor correction is expected before a wave 5 rise develops.

The Euro

As the dollar is strengthening, the euro has lost its uptrend channel on the chart below and is now set for a correction. Although it has found some short-term support, it needs to develop as a deeper ABC wave and could ultimately correct to test the 2017 low.

Bonds

The two-year note is still bearish on the monthly chart and looks set for the rising diagonal trend line (dotted blue).

Although the yield curve weakened on the second chart, that's recovering and looks set to put in another wave rise. There's some selling resistance on the green horizontal line below, but trading could easily fall below the collection of candlesticks indicated.

Precious Metals

As I wrote in my last articles about gold and silver, silver seems to be leading gold (as it did in the 2011 bull leg), but now bearishly below the weekly chart 200ma. Gold has been trending far more bullishly than silver, in expectation of US financial difficulties. However, the USD is trading at middle 1990’s levels and in expectation of Fed normalization. While silver has industrial buying support, gold is primarily supported by jewelry and investment demand.

Silver Monthly

Gold - Daily

There are three peaks in each of the last major rises, in 2016 and 2017. Gold is currently in the last series of three - the first series of 2017 didn't manage a higher third peak, the series folded in a bearish dome. Wave 1-2 of the 2015 low bears no comparison with the tiny 1/2 of late 2016; likewise, the rises are hugely exaggerated in 2017 compared to the original fractal in 2016. 2017 should have started off with an increased wave 1/2 over 2016 with a Fibonacci relationship, which hasn't happened. In my opinion, this is a counter-trend wave B of a longer-term correction that could end up with a 2020 low, unless there's an earlier sell-off reaching the same price level; but I'm willing to wait and see if gold can break the $1500 ceiling.

If gold fails to break into another bull leg, it seems likely that the next support level near the $1700.00 level will develop into a C wave low.

Chart Source: Astrocycle.net (article comments and additional notes are my own).

In Summary

The USD has confirmed a technical break-out from the recent bear leg, at the same time as the euro has broken down. The dollar is close to selling resistance and could weaken into an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, which carries a high probability of a price bottom. This situation would support a rise in gold and silver short-term as well as a bounce of the euro.

The two-year note is still weak, while the yield curve is rising in what will probably develop as a final leg up before strong selling resistance is hit. Although gold is likely to be still rising in what is expected to be some form of three-peak-dome pattern, that has to break through $1500.00 for a new bull leg to develop, which seems less likely given the weak equivalent pattern of silver (silver is used in industry, so should be fundamentally stronger).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.