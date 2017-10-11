Money Center Bank Stocks: Which Are The Best Wealth Builders Now?

From the hedging actions of market professionals in about a dozen Money Center Banks stocks, a few issues stand out.

But be alert to our objective of building capital wealth as reliably and rapidly as possible by putting capital to work actively. Not of having comfortable stocks to "cuddle with".

So we accessed our Market-Maker-implied coming price range forecasts, based on how they now are hedging the risk exposures they must take to fill big-money block trade orders.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is an interesting example

The following pictures are NOT what you may likely be used to seeing in investment reports. They are different. Please do not jump to conclusions about what they show.

Figure 1 is NOT a conventional backward-in-time-looking “technical price chart.” Instead, it is a recent history of daily, forward-looking price range forecasts made by well-informed, experienced market professionals. Arguably, as a community they are the best resourced players in the game, with thousands of employed worldwide local information collectors and other thousands of in-house fundamental value comparison researchers. All of those support troops’ efforts are absorbed into the forecasts being pictured.

Figure 1

The vertical lines of Figure 1 span the range of coming BAC prices implied to be likely by the actions of Market-Makers [MMs] as they commit firm capital required to be put at risk. Their commitments are needed to balance buyers and sellers when “filling” client block trade orders from big-money-fund portfolio managers.

They won’t make such commitments unless they can favorably hedge away the potential price risks they see involved. What they will pay, and what the price change protection insurance sellers will demand in derivatives markets, tells just how far negotiators on both sides of those trades think prices are likely to run during the near future lives of the derivatives contracts.

The implications of these actions have been known to sometimes vary significantly from forecast statements made by the “research” (marketing) departments of the same firms.

The vertical forecast lines are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast. A measure of the imbalance between up and down possible price change implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percent of the whole forecast range lies to the downside. Here, for Bank of America Corporation, the RI is 41, indicating about half again as much upside price change in prospect as downside. (100-41=59; 60 / 40=1.5)

The “thumbnail” picture at the bottom of Figure 1 displays where today’s RI relates to the RI experiences of the subject over the past 5 years. Positions to the left of the distribution’s peak are favorable, to the right maybe not so. For Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), the outlook now is just at its most frequent balance of expectations.

We use the RI to see how well the MMs’ prior forecasts have worked out when a simple, practical portfolio management discipline is uniformly applied to all investment candidates at all times.

The acronym for that Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline is TERMD. It sets as a price sell target the top of a price range forecast held likely to occur within a time horizon that can be credibly forecast. When the target is reached, the position is closed and the realized proceeds are reinvested in their entirety into the then-current best available candidate. For our purposes, the forecasts used come from the MM hedging actions. Each position cost is taken as the price at the end of the market day following the forecast. The forecast horizon used is 3 months (91 calendar days, or 63 market days). When a position is still open at that time, it is closed, its proceeds all to be reinvested regardless of gain or loss.

The row of data between the two pictures of Figure 1 tells of all prior experiences (under TERMD discipline) of today’s RI forecast for this stock in the past 5 years. For BAC, there have been 485 previous instances of RIs at 41 out of its 1261 market days. Profits were there to be earned in 71% of those experiences. After deducting the losses of the unprofitable positions, the return on all 485 was +4.4%. Those net payoffs are some lower than the +8.9% upside price change expectations in the current forecast. Slightly disappointing, producing a credible ratio of only 0.5 comparing the forecast upside to the actual net payoffs. Equality would be 1.0.

Since many forecast positions reached targets before 63 full market days, the average holding period on all 485 was 51 market days. That compounds the +4.4% payoffs to an annual [CAGR] rate of +24%. Not bad, but there can be no guarantee that an FB position taken now will produce a profit at a +24% CAGR. Still, the 485 RI forecasts of 41 are an ample sample size, and they all begin at different market days over 5 years, presenting highly desirable time diversification.

With BAC as a guideline, let’s look in Figure 2 at how the tradeoff between its upside forecast prospect of +8.9% and a typical worst-case interim price drawdown experience of -7.2% compares with that of other Money Center Banks. Price drawdowns are calculated from a presumed position entry cost price at the end of the day after the forecast.

Risk-Reward tradeoff comparisons

Figure 2

Upside price rewards come from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose historical risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found at the map’s frontier of alternatives down and to the right. In this case, BAC is at location [11], and for a comparison, State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) is at [7].

STT minimizes price drawdown exposure risk, accepting reduced upside reward, while BAC accepts greater drawdown exposure in order to have larger payoff prospects. Let’s look at the details of STT in Figure 3 as a contrast to BAC as candidates for investment.

Figure 3

Here, STT hedging suggests a possibility (for a short position to be protected from) of as little upside price change as +4.7%, the Sell Target Potential. But in 32 prior forecasts at similar Range Indexes of 56, only 3 produced a loss. The overall resulting average price gain was +3.7%, a bit less than the forecast target potential of +4.7%.

That contrast earned a mildly encouraging Cred.(ibility) Ratio for Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) of 0.8.

The achieved price gains of +3.7% in 28-day average holding periods producet a CAGR of +39%. The parallel CAGR for BAC is +24%, on a marginally worse Payoff-to-Prospect ratio of 0.5.

The point here is that the forecast returns in Figure 2 may need further analysis. A comparison among alternative investment candidates is needed of how well each has recovered from price drawdowns. Similar comparisons between candidates are needed of their accomplished price gains instead of their forecast prospects. That is supplied in Figure 4, where the size of accomplished payoff price returns on the vertical scale are matched on the horizontal scale with the odds of a position being profitable.

Comparing profitability odds and payoff sizes

As in Figure 2, more desirable results are down and to the right and less attractive ones are in the upper left direction. Locations in the green area are most desirable.

Figure 4

Here, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) at [4] is offered as an indication of a market average norm. Figure 4’s scales are set to include outstanding performances, so some of these issues appear attractive in comparison to the market average.

(Apologies for securities with WinOdds less than 80 appearing in the white Payoffs vertical scale space at the left of Figure 4. Additionally, those with negative payoffs are at its upper left corner.)

But among themselves, First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) now is seen at [5] as having both a better payoff and more assured profitability than SPY at [4]. And STT here is at [1].

PNC Bank Corporation (NYSE:PNC) at location [6] is one of the more enviable combinations of these attributes. It is at location [13] in Figure 2, on the frontier of best Reward~Risk trade-offs. The details for FRC are in Figure 5, and those of PNC are shown in Figure 6.

Figure 5

While FRC is the standout competitive investment candidate in Figure 4, it has a relatively (to other Money Center Banks) small sample of prior forecast experiences similar to today’s. We prefer to have a 5-year history of all forecasts and at least 20 of the current-level forecasts.

If a stock is so new to our analysis that there are fewer than 3 years of forecasts (756 days), it is excluded from active selection competitions. Established stocks with extreme (high or low) RIs may be considered if they have samples smaller than 20. FRC passes all of these conditions.

Where FRC data is unusual is in its accomplished payoffs of +12.3%, which is multiples of its expected gains. Under TERMD, that kind of result is unlikely, so the comparison with others is tainted.

PNC’s accomplishments are more typical. Its ample prior experiences have produced attractive results of upside forecasts, price recovery Win Odds, ordinary holding periods, good CAGRs and strong Credibility ratios.

Figure 6

PNC has an ample sample size of 134 prior forecasts at the 22 RI level. It scores well with an upside price change forecast of +7.8% and achieved net payoffs of +5.9%. Its typical worst price drawdown risk exposures of -3.4% have been recovered from about 9 out of every 10 experiences. Those prior forecasts at RIs of 31 averaged 52-day holding periods under the TERMD discipline to compound the +5.9% net price gain captures to a CAGR of +32%.

We provide these several dimensions for consideration because different investors have different intensity of preference for their emphasis. It is the reader’s job to conclude what stock or ETF choices best favor his/her circumstances.

Subscribers to blockdesk.com and/or the Market-Maker Intelligence Lists of top20 ranked stocks and ETFs have access to similar block trader forecast [btf] reports for the all above mentioned issues in figures 2 and 4.

A record of the performance of over 7,700 top20 named issues on MM Intelligence lists since 12/31/2015 is displayed on our blog, in comparison with SPY during the same time period. It shows a persistent, dominant outperformance of wealth accumulation by MM forecasts managed under TERMD, compared to a buy and hold of SPY. Please check it out.

Conclusion

Among the dozen or more Money Center Bank stocks Information Networks compared here, PNC and STT may offer the most attractive prospects for wealth-building investors.

FRC could be a candidate if the data presented can be verified.

Please remember, this is a near-term evaluation suggesting CAGR price gain opportunities far above multi-year trend line price growth Street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities may be very different from the then current less attractively priced investment competitors. An updating follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

