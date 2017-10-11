Has Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke Gotten The Economic Recovery He Wanted?

However, these increases have not generated the physical capital expenditures wanted and this has implications for future policy stimulus, monetary as well as fiscal.

It has been ten years since the pre-crisis peak and the stock market has risen by 163 percent with the largest increases coming in consumer or consumer-related goods.

Ben Bernanke wanted to create a wealth effect through the stock market to stimulate the economy following the Great Recession and he certainly got that from the pre-crisis peak.

The foundation of the thinking of former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke when constructing plans to achieve an economic recovery from the Great Recession was consumer wealth.

As an academic, Mr. Bernanke was a student of the Great Depression of the 1930s as well as other periods of economic distress. From his studies, he apparently drew two conclusions that he used as the basis for the monetary policy he promoted when he was the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

The two conclusions were these: in attempting to achieve a recovery from a major economic downturn, err on the side of too much ease; and the surest to achieve a recovery is produce a wealth effect based on rising stock prices.

In the first of these conclusions he was following the lead of economist Milton Friedman, who accused the Federal Reserve of acting too cautiously in attempting to get the US economy out of the Great Depression.

The second of these conclusions is derived from the argument that rising stock prices increase consumer wealth and an increase in consumer wealth will cause consumers to spend more, thereby supporting business capital expenditures resulting in a more robust economy.

Well, on the tenth anniversary of the pre-crisis peak of the stock market it is well documented that Mr. Bernanke got his wealth effect. On October 9, 2007, the S&P 500 stock index hit a record peak for the time of 1,565.

Ten years later, almost to the day, the S&P 500 stock index hit another historical peak of 2,552 on October 5, 2017. This represents a rise in the index of 163 percent.

James Mackintosh writes in the Wall Street Journal:

Those who bought on the day the S&P 500 hit its top on October 9, and held on through the subsequent panic and market collapse, have more than doubled their money, including deposits.”

Those that bought in at the trough of the stock market in early 2009 obviously have done much better than that.

The point is, however, that the subsequent recovery was certainly dominated by the consumer sector and this is shown in the first article quoted above.

Of the three top performing sectors of the S&P 500 since October 9, 2007, three are closely tied to the consumer: the consumer discretionary sector has risen by 143 percent; the healthcare sector by 126 percent, and the consumer staples sector by 90 percent. The technology sector, which includes a lot of companies serving one way or another the consumer sectors, rose by 144 percent.

Even with the historically low interest rates, the sectors most closely connected with physical capital expenditures did not do so well. The industrials sector rose by 60 percent, materials rose by 35 percent, utilities rose by 29 percent, and real estate rose by 14 percent.

The performance of the stock market certainly is consistent with what Mr. Bernanke set out to achieve, both in a rising market and rising sectors that reflected the effort to spur on the consumer.

Financials did horribly and were actually 10 percent lower in 2017 than they were in 2007. With interest rates so low and the yield curve so flat, banks and other financial intermediaries could not make much money. Furthermore, one of the major reasons for the monetary authorities to err on the side of ease during the early stages of the recovery was to protect a very feeble financial sector.

Energy was also in the negative range, falling by almost 14 percent, primarily due to the massive drop in oil prices.

Two other major points to reflect on, given these data. First, business physical capital expenditures have not picked up the way policymakers had hoped they would.

Mr. Mackintosh shows, in his article cited above, that private nonresidential fixed investment as a percentage of gross domestic product has not recovered anywhere near to a peak in this recovery period that came close to the peaks hit before the 1980 recession, the 1982 recession, the 2001 recession, and the 2007 recession.

This is one of the major mysteries of the current recovery period, and Mr. Mackintosh attempts to examine reasons for this shortfall. Most economists argue that this is one of the main reasons why the current recovery is so weak.

One of the arguments given is the wave of financialization that has come within the corporate sector that has resulted in business leaders channeling money into stock buybacks and higher dividends, rather than taking the riskier path to corporate performance of investing in physical capital to increase output or productivity.

This financial engineering paid off for corporate executives, as a stock market rise underwritten by the Federal Reserve was a great place to generate even higher stock prices by using stock buybacks and higher dividend payments.

I have written quite a lot on this in the past.

The other major point has to do with a concern over whether or not the wealth effect can actually provide that much stimulus to consumer spending to actually generate the incentive for businesses to increase their capital expenditures.

Justin Lahart writes in the Wall Street Journal that tax cuts may not generate that much consumer spending because of how stock holding is concentrated more in the wealthier segments of the society. This certainly could be a factor and could help to explain why the Bernanke monetary policy didn’t stimulate the economy as robustly as expected.

Mr. Lahart writes, “According to recently released Federal Reserve data, as of last year 95 percent of families in the top 10 percent by income hold stock directly or indirectly through mutual funds and the like. The median value of stockholdings among those families that held them was $365,000.”

Holdings drop off fairly rapidly. He continues:

In contrast, 52 percent of families in the middle-income quintile held stocks, with a median value—just for families who held stocks—of only $15,500.”

Benefits of rising stock prices - the wealth effect - whether through expansive monetary policy or through tax cuts, may not provide much of boost to consumer spending these days. If policymakers want to get more bang-for-the-buck, they might want to try and create more programs to impact the middle class directly.

So, it seems that Mr. Bernanke got a wealth effect from the monetary policy of the Fed that he oversaw. However, there are indications that the wealth effect he achieved was not as great as he might have hoped for. And, the after-effects of that monetary policy are not helping the policymakers that have followed him create new efforts to further stimulate the economy.

