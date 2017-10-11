More Data, More Declines

Another month in the books and another month of pain for firearms manufacturers.

Over the course of the year I have been writing about the health of the firearms industry starting with the logical thesis of what a Trump presidency meant for the 2nd Amendment, to perceptions and initial signs seen at Shot Show 2017, the industry's largest trade show.

Over the course of the year we have received NICS data that showed declining firearms sales and then earnings reports from both Ruger (RGR) and American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) that proved it.

In the beginning of the year we heard that gun sales would remain strong as there were new shooters in the sport. Those excuses turned into notions that the decline in sales was only going to last a quarter or two as the companies worked off their inventories. It is now the start to Q4 and firearms sales are continuing their year over year declines.

In our previous firearms article discussing AOBC's earnings report on September 11th, "American Outdoor Brands: Feeling The Burn," we discussed the latest NICS data through August and discussed the difference between the headline NICS numbers and the "adjusted" numbers, which take out the ever increasing CCW permit checks.

We then took a deep dive into the methodology in my last article, "NICS Data: Objects In The Mirror Appear Way Bigger Than They Are."

So did sales recover as they were supposed to?

September 2017 Data

Source: FBI Headline NICS Data

The headline NICS number for September 2017 showed 1,967,104 background checks. This is a drop of 25,115 from the same time last year, or 1.26%. Not bad, right?

It gets better as people who do not dig too deep would celebrate the month over month increase of 41,958 checks from August 2017, or an increase of 2.17%.

Of course we know the headline numbers are deceiving at best and meaningless at worst.

Over the years the headline number has been made up more and more by administrative and permit checks than actual point of sale NICS checks.

Likely Sales as % of Headline 2000 84.27% 2001 83.18% 2002 82.85% 2003 82.52% 2004 83.28% 2005 83.97% 2006 79.27% 2007 72.32% 2008 70.77% 2009 67.94% 2010 65.49% 2011 65.58% 2012 70.34% 2013 70.15% 2014 62.43% 2015 61.55% 2016 57.27%

Source: FBI NICS Data, calculated by self.

If we look at the more detailed report, we get the full breakdown.

Source: FBI NICS By State By Type Report

For September 2017th we have 939,949 background checks performed for Point of Sale Handgun, Long Gun, *Other and Multiple transactions.

This is down from 1,080,534 from September 2016, a drop of 140,585 or 13% year over year.

Furthermore, unlike a month over month increase in the headline numbers, this is a drop of 10,382 from August's 950,331 likely transactions, a drop of 1.1%, rather than 2.17% increase in the headline numbers.

This is even more worrisome as even though the headline numbers increased, the underlying sales likely decreased.

If we look at January through September 2017, versus January through September 2016, we have a drop of 1.295 million background checks, 9.6 million versus 10.9 million, or a drop of 11.87%.

Drop Likely To Accelerate

The year over year drop is likely to accelerate into the Q4 as October and November were fueled by record breaking gun sales spurred by the idea of a "President Hillary Clinton."

Las Vegas Shooting

"But wait..." you say, "the Las Vegas massacre is absolutely going to drive new gun sales."

You are right, Las Vegas shooting will absolutely drive some new gun sales.

This was a completely horrendous event and due to how bad it was, on the morning of October 2nd I actually considered changing my generally bearish stance on gun stocks to go net long.

The first thing in the morning (pre-market) shares AOBC, Ruger and Vista Outdoor (VSTO) traded slightly higher and I felt they would trade up on the day in the reaction trade.

Ultimately after doing some research and not wanting to feel "creepy" making money off of someone else's misery I decided to pass it up.

I wrote on Stock Twits,

Source: StockTwits message.

As it turns out, it was the right thing to do. Shares of AOBC, Ruger and Vista Outdoor are down since the shooting.

While there are certainly some people who will rush out to get guns, it seems no one is calling for the ban on semi-automatic rifles and quite frankly it would not be signed at the national level.

The Proverbial "Sacrifice"

After any horrible event people need something or someone to blame. It seems that sacrificial lamb has already been found and slaughtered with the blessing of the firearms community and the NRA, Slide Fire Solutions and their bump-fire stocks.

In the firearms world there are "gun owners" and "gun PEOPLE."

For as long as I have owned firearms I have known of the ability to "bump fire" a semi automatic firearm.

It is NOTHING new and quite frankly besides doing it once, you don't. It is relatively stupid and just wastes ammo.

You do it by holding your finger in place in the trigger guard rather than holding the gun tightly. You can see it in the video below.

About 5 years ago or so, during the initial surge in new gun ownership a company decided to create a stock that would let you "bump fire" more easily. Enter Slide Fire with their "Slide Fire Stock."

These stocks were largely a fad item, like the Snuggie, and typically if you were silly enough to buy one, you would shoot it once or twice and then put it away. It impresses people on YouTube and non-gun owners, but it does not do anything for accuracy or marksmanship. Telling another gun owner that you purchased a bump stock would only gain you ridicule.

Because the Slide Fire and other "bump stocks" did not alter the firearm to continuously shoot without pulling the trigger again, they are not regulated by the ATF.

The Las Vegas shooter outfitted a number of his rifles with these stocks and they are now at the center of every bad animation on CNN and other channels.

Before the world even knows the motive for the massacre it seems that the liberals and the anti-gun crowd needed someone to blame and the bump stocks are it!

Unfortunately the gun community quickly threw Slide Fire under the bus with the NRA coming out and stating:

The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations.

Source: NRA Wayne LaPierre

The victims' families did not waste time either and have filed a class action lawsuit against Slide Fire, other unnamed bump stock manufacturers and retailers that sold them,

Source: Bloomberg

Bottom line, the company is a low-hanging fruit, and regulating bump fire stocks under the same rules as suppressors and short barrel rifles will serve as the "reasonable gun control" measure from the gun lobby. Slide Fire will make as much money as they can into the end of this year selling these devices and then likely cash out before the lawsuits come.

For the rest of the gun industry, nothing has changed and nothing is likely to change.

We will likely have a good bump in sales of semi automatic rifles such as AR-15s and AK-47 clones, but we will still have to balance that against the record sales caused by the fear of a President Clinton. Unfortunately I think "President Clinton" spurred more sales than Las Vegas.

Bottom Line

The firearms industry is still suffering from the glut of inventory that was produced in anticipation of Hillary Clinton in the White House.

While the October sales may be spurred temporarily by the Las Vegas shooting, I don't believe it is sustainable in the long term.

One place where there will be an impact, however, is in the liberal states where more gun control will surely come, such as California, New York, and New Jersey. While that gun control may spur some sales, I believe it won't be market moving and will still be a net negative to the firearms industry, especially when the draconian regulations actually lower sales.

We all know that the stock price is based off of revenue and sales projections. Much like housing in 2005 near its peaks, analysts did not want to consider housing can go down and made their decisions based on continually increasing prices.

2016 was the firearm's industry's equivalent of 2005 for housing. Things ARE going to adjust to the new normal and unfortunately it is not 2016, at least not until there is another gun control advocate in the White House.

The firearms stocks have declined and after a small reprieve are back on the down trend.

American Outdoor Brands, the maker of Smith & Wesson firearms consolidated some from the "falling knife" action from $24 to $13 which came without a break.

In September it recouped some of the losses by bouncing up to $16, helped by the Las Vegas shooting, but once again has been in free fall mode over the last week.

The Coppock Curve, one of the momentum indicators that I follow, is now once again rolling over and the bollinger bands are compressing, setting a nice scene for the next leg down.

You can clearly see in March and July where compressing bollinger bands preceded a big move in both directions.

The same ugly picture holds true for Ruger.

For those on the sidelines, unfortunately there is nothing out there that I believe is good news for future gun sales and the need to invest today. Furthermore, from what I learned about catching falling knives, it is typically better to wait until they hit the floor for you to pick them up. More often then not, trying to catch a falling knife only leaves you bloody.

I hope this was helpful and thank you in advance for the conversations.