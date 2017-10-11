W.W. Grainger: Another Great Disruptor's Victim?

Since its stock price plunged this year, its yield has never been higher.

Investment Thesis

Finding value is a recurring theme on the stock market when valuation is so high. How could you ignore a dividend aristocrat whose stock price fell by almost 21% over the past 12 months (as of October 10, 2017)? W.W. Grainger (GWW) now shows its highest dividend yield of the past decade.

The company margins are shrinking, sales are stagnating and EPS is going down the drain rapidly. GWW is at war with Amazon (AMZN) and decided to fight fire with fire. Is it a temporary situation that makes it a great buy opportunity or is it the sign that the company is in trouble? Let’s dig deeper together and find out!

Understanding the Business

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2016 sales of $10.1 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO). This is a wide and fragmented market. What I like about the company is its well diversified portfolio of clients - and products:

Source:GWW Fact Sheet

This is the type of company that will generate cash flow no matter where the global economy goes. GWW is present across the world, but the bulk of its operations remain in North America with 284 branches and 18 distribution center in the U.S. (6% market share) and 151 branches and 5 distribution centers in Canada (for 7% market share). The company is evolving by offering mobile and online orders (65% of 2016 sales were initiated online).

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

GWW revenue is stagnating for the past 2 years mainly because management’s strategy is mainly to move toward online channels through the Gamut online sales channel. While its e-commerce platform grows fast and helps GWW gaining market shares, this is all done through lower prices. On the good side of things, GWW online platform is growing so fast that GWW is already the 10th largest e-commerce retailer in North America by Internet Retailer.

Over the long run, this could be an interesting strategy. While price wars hurt market leaders' profitability, they also kill smaller competitors. In a highly fragmented market such as MROs, this price war would help GWW gain additional market shares. Unfortunately, earnings are bleeding in the meantime.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

When you look at both EPS and operating margin trend, you see how both dropped at the same time. One of the things responsible for this phenomenon is Amazon, which entered into GWW’s market. As Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos likes to say, “Your margin is our opportunity.”

Then again, on the bright side, GWW benefits from a strong distribution network providing their clients with the required MROs rapidly. Earnings will continue to hurt, but the GWW business model remains solid. AMZN will get its piece of the market, but will also contribute to strengthen GWW’s position compared to smaller/local distributors.

Dividend Growth Perspective

GWW increased its dividend in 2017 for a 46th consecutive year. This makes it part of both the elite Dividend Achievers and Dividend Aristocrats list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

As the dividend continuously rises and stock falls, GWW will appear on income seeking investors' radars. Only 3 years ago, GWW dividend yield was around 1.25%. Today, we are looking at a yield close to 3%. Considering the company’s dividend policy, this looks like an interesting play.

Source: Ycharts

As margins are shrinking, the company’s payout ratio rose from the 30’s to close to 60%. However, GWW cash payout ratio remains under control at 42.52%. One thing I like about the GWW business model is that it will do well during recessions. When industrial equipment breaks, it needs to be repaired and fast. This is how cash flow will keep coming in and the dividend growth is in safe hands. After all, GWW is a very shareholder friendly company and does not hesitate to buy back shares year after year:

Source: Ycharts

Potential Downsides

I think I’ve already highlighted the potential downside for GWW. While I think there could be some positive outcome from the low-price-online strategy, it will give shareholders some headaches in the meantime. Going face-to-face with AMZN is quite a challenge. On the other side, GWW’s established reputation and strong relationships with its clients will help the company stay on solid ground.

As the company moves toward online sales, some Grainger branches' profitability may hurt. This shift in the business model could lead to branches closing and hurt (once more) earnings.

GWW’s next earnings report is next week (October 17th), and if management doesn’t show some improvements, you can expect the stock to slide a little more. But this may be for the greater good of investors looking at an interesting entry point.

Valuation

After the company lost over 20% of its value over the past 12 months, I would have expected to see GWW's PE ratio under 20. Unfortunately this isn’t the case:

Source: Ycharts

GWW doesn’t look cheap even after the stock tumbled. Since GWW is almost a Dividend King (50+ years with consecutive increases), let’s use the Dividend Discount Model to determine its fair value.

I used a 6% dividend growth rate for the next 10 years and reduced it to 5% afterward. While the company shows a strong dividend growth history, its growth rate slowed down over the past 3 years. Considering the current margin contractions and a high competition level, I don’t think it would be safe to use larger numbers.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $5.12 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $233.89 $174.87 $139.48 10% Premium $214.40 $160.30 $127.86 Intrinsic Value $194.91 $145.73 $116.24 10% Discount $175.42 $131.15 $104.61 20% Discount $155.93 $116.58 $92.99

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Then again, the stock doesn’t look cheap. In fact, the DDM shows it is still trading at a 20% premium.

Final Thought

I don’t think GWW will drop by another 20% any time soon. The overall market remains bullish, and many income-seeking investors will be tempted to catch this falling knife. Management seems to have a solid strategy to compete in the online world and it could lead to market shares gain. However, I would rather take my chance with Fastenal (FAST) than with GWW at this time.

Disclaimer: I do not hold GWW in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

I’m long AMZN

