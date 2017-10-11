Twitter - A Bear, Not A Bird

Investing can always be boiled down to two simple metrics, risk and return. The higher the risk, the more return potential an investment should provide. Unfortunately for Twitter's (TWTR) investors, the returns have not been provided and the potential is not there. By simplifying how we look at companies down to a fundamental risk/reward evaluation, it's not hard to see how dollars invested in TWTR are simply wasted investment opportunities elsewhere. Negative operating income and a lack of user growth will keep money from flowing into this stock. Shareholders would be wise to reallocate, considering the risk and opportunity cost associated with holding the stock.

Too Much Risk

When looking at its risk compared to the market, Twitter is sporting a Beta of just 1.02, a suggested risk measure of near equivalence to the entire S&P 500 as a whole. Even the novice investor should be doubtful of this being the right risk measure to evaluate here. Meanwhile, current at-the-money call options expiring 10/13 have an implied volatility of 30%. Or consider the 10/27 options, expiring just after the Q3 earnings call on 10/26, with an implied volatility of roughly 60%. This represents roughly four times the amount of risk associated with the historical volatility of the S&P 500. Investors should stop and ask themselves, with four times the risk, do you think you will receive four times the S&P return? While Twitter is still priced less expensively than the overall industry, on a P/S basis, it is still more than twice as expensive as the S&P 500.

TWTR Industry S&P Price/Sales 5.2 6.5 2.1

It is likely the price is still being propped up by the industry as a whole. However, if we consider all investment opportunities as mutually exclusive, why would you pay more than twice the market if the stock is not expected to grow by at least as much as the multiple’s premium. So, the question becomes, can it achieve the necessary growth?

Not Enough Reward

Any growth in revenue ultimately boils down to user growth and engagement in order to attract advertisement. So far this year neither has been promising. In Q1, monthly active user (MAU) growth was dismal, with growth of only 3%. Compare this to Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) Q1 growth of monthly active users of 4%. Big deal, it almost grew as fast as the industry leader, right? Well, considering Facebook is growing from a much larger base with 2 billion users, you would expect your investment in a smaller player to be one where there are more growth opportunities. This problem is amplified when considering that in Q1 the cost per engagement of Twitter ads continued to plummet, a 33% decline, following the Q4 2016 decline of 21%. Cheaper ads could be effective to attract smaller businesses or if the price is being driven down by increased engagement. However, without significant user growth and overall ad revenue declining in Q1 over 20%, this should be alarming. As of Q1, Twitter had only 328 million MAUs after crossing the 300-million-mark back in Q1 of 2015.

In Q2, we did not see any improvement and monthly active users remained flat at 328 million. While the cost per engagement was not as bad as the first quarter, the second quarter still recognized a decline of 1%. After its Q1 earnings release on July 27th, all of Twitter’s gains were erased this year. Meanwhile, on July 20th, TWTR hit its 52-week high of $20.53. The company had surged as high as 25% without justification. Since reporting Q2 number the stock has rebounded again, up as much as 11% on 10/5. As of the same date, the S&P was up about 13% on a price basis. Try and rationalize this on a risk/reward basis and you can’t. A company with negative operating income and no user growth should be considered far riskier than the overall S&P, and TWTR has simply not compensated for the risk.

So, why such modest growth in users? The easiest explanation is to look at Twitter through the lens of everyday people. While it has proven to be resourceful for breaking news, I am not sure those few extra minutes are that beneficial compared to an alert from any other news application on your phone. The truth is that engagement among users is not a two-way street like Facebook, Instagram, or even Snapchat (CHAT). While I may have a Twitter account to see what Trump is saying or what antics celebrities are up to, most people do not care about the 140 characters that I am posting. Meanwhile, on FB or SNAP, average everyday people are also engaged in the average user’s content.

More Risk Ahead

Looking ahead, there are more reasons to be concerned. While user growth is stagnant, any increase in operating expenses would continue to hold Twitter underwater. Now that Congress is scrutinizing social media companies on security and safeguards around political abuse from foreign advisories, it is likely that social media platforms will have to spend more on monitoring their users. Senator Mark Warner has suggested the American public should have the ability to know when they are seeing a political ad, who is behind it and if it is being sponsored by foreign agents. Hillary Clinton has also weighed in on the matter stating, “It’s time for Twitter to stop dragging its heels and live up to the fact that its platform is being used as a tool for cyberwarfare.” Whether or not any regulation is passed, the pressure is certainly on social platforms to take more responsibility. Anyone hoping for an acquisition of Twitter should note this is the type of uncertainty that an acquiring company is likely to avoid.

Conclusion

Altogether, the data makes me concerned in both the long and short term. In the short term, in the event of any correction, Twitter is not a name you want to hold when people start taking risk off the table. When the market corrected in early 2016, TWTR plunged over 30%. Long term, the growth in users is simply not there to grow revenue with declining ad prices. Increased expenses to screen and monitor users seem inevitable and will only be a drag on operating profits. Compound these with a CEO serving only half his time with Twitter and the other half with Square, I wouldn’t be an investor who stays in this stock. The company will report Q3 earnings on October 26tth and you should be keeping a close eye on user growth if you are still holding this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.