Barracuda Networks' (CUDA) CEO BJ Jenkins on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Barracuda Networks’ Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please also note today’s event is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to Ms. Maria Riley with Investor Relations. Ma’am, please go ahead.

Good afternoon and welcome to Barracuda’s second quarter fiscal 2018 earnings conference call. On today’s call, BJ Jenkins, President and CEO will provide an overview of our second quarter fiscal 2018 performance. Then Dustin Driggs, Barracuda’s CFO, will review our financial results in more detail and provide guidance for the fiscal 2018 third quarter. We will then open the call for your questions.

This afternoon, Barracuda issued a press release announcing the company’s financial results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2017. A copy of this press release and supporting financial materials are available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.barracuda.com.

During the call, we will make forward-looking statements such as those containing the words may, expects, believes or similar phrases to provide information that is not historical in nature. These statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties. For a more detailed description of these risks, assumptions and uncertainties please refer to the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K for information on risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Also, please note that unless specifically noted otherwise all financial numbers discussed today are on a non-GAAP basis. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures as well as a discussion of why we present non-GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings press release that is available on our website.

Additionally, on this call we will give guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 on a non-GAAP basis. We do not provide reconciliations of our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures due to the high variability of and difficulty in making accurate forecast and projections regarding the items excluded from these non-GAAP measures. And accordingly, such reconciliations are not available without unreasonable efforts. For additional information, please see our earnings press release that is available on our website.

And with that, I will now turn the call over to BJ Jenkins, President and CEO of Barracuda.

BJ Jenkins

Thank you, Maria and good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss our second quarter 2018 results. We delivered a strong second quarter achieving core product billings growth of 22% year-over-year and 24% for core subscription ARR growth. In total, gross billings grew to $108.5 million exceeding guidance. Revenue increased to $94.3 million and on the bottom line we generated $0.17 in non-GAAP EPS. Our strong performance in the quarter was primarily driven by continued traction in the areas of the market where we have been investing, especially e-mail and public cloud security. We are pleased to see that our product innovations are generating strong top line results, including four consecutive quarters of double-digit billings growth when excluding non-core billings.

At the beginning of August, we showcased our security platform and solutions at our annual partner advisory board meeting as well as our public cloud partner summit which was jointly hosted with Microsoft. At these weeklong events, we had a great showing from across our partner ecosystem of VARs, MSPs and born in the cloud partners and benefited from their input on Barracuda’s vision, platform and product roadmap as well as collaborated on top security concerns and needs.

Let me share with you a few takeaways from our discussions. First, for large and small businesses alike, security remains top of mine. High profile breaches like Equifax, the SEC and Deloitte further highlights that threats and the consequential damages are real and emphasize why security is the business imperative of the day. Second, Office 365 continues to be the e-mail platform of choice for our customers and this trend is accelerating. At the same time, e-mail remains the most exploited threat factor with attacks growing in volume and sophistication heightening the need for innovative solutions to combat these attacks. Third, customers continue to look for ways to adopt flexible architectures that allow them to prioritize their moves to the cloud at a time that works best for them. Our go-to-market partners are seeking vendors that enable this flexibility and make doing business in the cloud easy and have simple to deploy solutions with comprehensive layered security that can be managed across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. And fourth, many businesses are increasingly turning to MSPs to manage their IT and security needs. This trend is accelerating and partners are seeking opportunities to move resources to a managed security services model with pay-as-you-go and monthly billing. These conferences with our partners furthered our belief that our strategy to position Barracuda as a leading security and data protection provider for today’s IT professionals and in the public cloud aligns with customer needs.

We continue to make progress across our core product focus areas in the second quarter. In e-mail, we continue to see strong growth with both new and existing customers for our Barracuda Essentials offering. We now have approximately 5,000 customers using Essentials, of which over 50% are net new to Barracuda. Our Barracuda Essentials offering provides customers with comprehensive and easy to deploy protection and continues to strengthen our ability to drive further into this market and win new e-mail customers. We believe it is important that we continue to bring innovative and integrated products to this market to build on our success and expand our market share.

As we discussed last quarter, we introduced Barracuda Sentinel for Office 365, which we believe is a unique offering in the market today. Barracuda Sentinel is a cloud-based service that utilizes artificial intelligence to predict and prevent targeted attacks like spearfishing in real-time. It combines three powerful layers of artificial intelligence to stop spearfishing in cyber fraud, prevent domain spoofing with DMARC authentication and train high risk individuals with simulated attacks. With our deep heritage and continued advances in e-mail security, Barracuda offers customers a comprehensive and cost-effective e-mail security solution. To demonstrate the power of our solution, I would like to share with you a recent win we secured with a global manufacturer based in Europe that has 2,500 users worldwide. This new customer was migrating their e-mail to Office 365 and was looking for a cloud-based e-mail security solution and targeted attack protection as well as a new backup solution for OneDrive and SharePoint as it was taking them more than one week to backup their environment locally. They selected Barracuda Essentials for Office 365 along with advanced threat protection and Barracuda Sentinel to strengthen the security of their e-mail and backup their data more efficiently. In addition to e-mail security, data protection is a critical component of a company security framework especially with the increase in ransomware attacks. In the quarter, we achieved solid billings growth driven primarily by increased demand and due in part to new product enhancements.

To provide you with perspective on the scale of our data protection operations, I would like to share a few metrics. Today, we support over 85 petabytes of storage in our cloud and ingest into the cloud over 4 gigabytes of backup data per second. We help our customers with approximately 3 million backup jobs per month and with over 12,000 recoveries per month on average. Additionally, we have archived over 13 billion e-mails in total. We continue to offer different form factors that enable customers to deploy the data protection strategy that best fits their business needs. In the quarter, we added backup replication for AWS making Barracuda the only provider offering integrated security and data protection in AWS. This new deployment option offers organizations the ability to utilize the cloud for offsite storage and enables cloud migrations. Large and small organizations alike are increasingly looking to benefit from the scalability and the elasticity of the public cloud.

Best practices for public cloud architect dictate building loosely coupled resources that scale elastically. Barracuda’s cloud-ready next generation firewall and web application firewall are tightly integrated with native cloud services and support these requirements. This helps eliminate deployment friction and enables better high availability compared with traditional firewalls that are designed to be tightly coupled centralized policy enforcement points and data centers. We have had a number of cloud first across the major public cloud platforms and remain committed to innovating to foster adoption. This quarter, we announced new enhancements to our Barracuda next-generation firewall and web application firewalls to include integrations with Microsoft Azure, OMS and API enhancements that make it easier for customers to automate security controls into their cloud native applications. The Barracuda next-generation firewall is a platform neutral solution that removes barriers to cloud adoption and helps accelerate the migration of more risk-sensitive workloads.

We believe the public cloud represents a long-term growth opportunity for Barracuda. We are pleased with our progress to-date. We believe it’s important to establish a strong presence early on in the public cloud adoption cycle, because once solutions are tightly integrated into customers native cloud services, switching costs are high and complex. A large install base can offer an opportunity to expand our market share as customers grow their cloud footprint over time. In the second quarter, we added 300 public cloud customers and billings for our public cloud solutions more than doubled year-over-year and we will continue to invest to capitalize on the growing opportunity. Barracuda has leveraged our experience dealing with threats across e-mail, network and application security and data protection to develop a knowledge base that protects customers in both the public cloud and on-premise. Given the scale of our user base and the amount of diverse threats and traffic we see and analyze across all threat factors, we believe Barracuda has one of the most comprehensive views of the global threat landscape.

Our threat intelligence is incorporated throughout our solutions and culminates in our advanced threat protection subscription which we launched last year. This cloud-based service attaches to multiple Barracuda products and combines behavioral, heuristic and sandboxing technologies along with artificial intelligence to protect customers against advanced threats that evade traditional defense mechanisms. We believe it is differentiated from other ATP products as it combines and analyzes the massive amount of threat intelligence it captures for more than 50 million collection points around the world to provide customers a comprehensive multilayered defense. The differentiation and strength of our solution is resonating well with our customers and partners and we are seeing increased attach rates for our ATP offering.

In summary, we are pleased with our results and continued traction in the market. We believe we have built strong solutions that give customers access to innovative security products that are affordable and consumable in the form that is best suited for their business. We remain focused on making the right investments to capitalize on the growth opportunities we see in the market and create long-term value for our customers and shareholders.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dustin for a more detailed review of our second quarter financial performance and third quarter guidance.

Dustin Driggs

Thanks, BJ. Revenue in the quarter was $94.3 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year. Our total subscription revenue grew 14% over the second quarter of last year to reach $76 million and represents 81% of total revenue, up from 76% in our prior fiscal second quarter. On a geographic basis, we derived 76% of total second quarter revenue from the Americas, 18% from EMEA and 6% from Asia-Pacific. Our number of active subscribers in the second quarter exceeded 348,000, which was an increase of 17% year-over-year.

Turning to our second quarter billings, our total gross billings increased to $108.5 million, up 8% year-over-year. Total subscription annual recurring revenue grew to $300 million, which represents an 11% increase year-over-year. Core product billings for the second quarter were $70.9 million, up 22% year-over-year. Core subscription ARR grew 24% to reach $181 million. Our legacy on-premises billings were $36.2 million, down 7% from the prior year and the corresponding subscription ARR was $115 million. And lastly, our non-core billings in the quarter were $1.4 million compared with $3.1 million in Q2 of last year. Our dollar-based renewal rates were 91% on an annualized basis. We are pleased with the performance of our annualized renewal rate along with our active subscriber growth. We view these as a strong representation of our performance and customer traction.

Returning to the P&L, our non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter was 77.9%, a 50 basis point decrease from the prior quarter. The decrease primarily reflects changes in product mix, increased expenses related to our warranty and hardware replacement programs, and continued investment in our cloud infrastructure. We expect our gross margin to improve as we scale our cloud-delivered services infrastructure.

Our non-GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter were $57.9 million or 61% of revenue, which was in line with the prior quarter. We ended the second quarter with headcount of 1,546 and this is down from 1,576 employees in the first quarter. In the second quarter, our non-GAAP research and development expenses were $16.2 million, our non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses were $34.6 million, and our non-GAAP general and administrative expenses were $7.2 million. Our non-GAAP operating income was $13 million compared with $16.3 million in Q2 of last year. We generated $15.6 million of adjusted EBITDA or 17% of revenue compared with 18% of revenue last quarter and 21% of revenue in Q2 of last year. Our non-GAAP tax provision was $3.9 million in the quarter.

Our non-GAAP net income in the second quarter was $9.1 million or $0.17 of earnings per share and our GAAP earnings per share was $0.03 using a diluted share count of $54.6 million. Our operating cash flow for the quarter was $11 million and free cash flow was $7.9 million. Our free cash flow reflects normal changes in working capital needs and the timing of payments. We closed the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $207 million.

Now, turning to guidance, for Q3 FY ‘18, we expect billings to be in the range of $107 million to $110 million. We expect revenue to be in the range of $92.5 million to $94.5 million. Guidance for non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter is between $13.5 million and $15.5 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share for the third quarter, is expected to be between $0.17 and $0.19 per share with an assumed share count range of 54.5 to 55.5 million shares. For FY ‘18, we remain on target to achieve the financial objectives we outlined at the beginning of the year.

That concludes our prepared remarks today. Now, BJ and I are happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question today comes from Sterling Auty from JPMorgan. Please go ahead with your question.

Sterling Auty

Yes, thanks guys. So, BJ, you are seeing the success as you move to the cloud, but you made the comment about the cloud and your integrations will make Barracuda sticky, what makes it sticky in the cloud? On-premise, I think people get that there is a large cost actually due to the replacement of the appliances plus there is the training and productivity for the management solutions to administer those items. That’s kind of what’s driven a good chunk of the stickiness on-prem, what drives the stickiness in the cloud for you?

BJ Jenkins

Yes. Thanks, Sterling. We are real happy with our performance in public cloud and glad to see it double again 300 new customers in the quarter was great progression for us and we are up to 65 Fortune 1000 customers now in public cloud. When you look at those applications and how they are deployed, there is a couple different elements from on-prem that I think make it even stickier. The first is that you have to integrate with either the AWS platform or the Google platform or the Azure platform, which is constantly changing and our products have at this point deeper integration with those platforms and provide more services. Second, as these companies move these applications into the public cloud, they are setting up a orchestration and policy framework that’s integrated into the platforms and again we have through investment in R&D made our products embedded in that orchestration and policy enforcement and that’s hard to change as the underlying platform is changing. And so I think we have seen it both in the growth of the number of deployments we have, but in the growth of the actual expansion of those customers as they deploy more applications into public cloud. And we see that continuing going on going forward. So, it’s not really the physical box, it’s more the software work we have done to embed functionality into the platforms and how they work on those platforms natively going forward.

Sterling Auty

That makes sense. One follow-up question, Dustin I think the comment was you are happy with the renewal rate in the customer count, renewal rate I think was down quarter-over-quarter, can you just put into context what influences that renewal rate? Is some of that being impacted by legacy customers shifting to the cloud? Where could that renewal rate go or where would be a threshold that from an outside view, that maybe we might be concerned about or still be comfortable with?

Dustin Driggs

Yes, that’s great question Sterling. Thanks for asking it. I think first I would say we have gotten feedback over the past couple of quarters that’s giving multiple renewal numbers was causing some confusion and we feel annualized looking without regard to contract length was the best way to move forward. So that’s what we have presented here. We still think – and I think we have always said that the rates in the low 90s are we think best-in-class and very strong renewal rates and you couple that with the growth in the number of active subscribers. The fact that underneath that unit renewal rate has stayed consistent and when we look at new product offerings like our Essentials offering, which has a much higher renewal rate as that grows I think we feel like that low 90s is a good place to be and we feel some of the new offerings we have got support and tailwinds to that going forward.

Sterling Auty

Got it. Thank you.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks, Sterling.

Operator

Our next question comes from Alex Henderson from Needham & Company. Please go with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright. Good afternoon. This is Ben Park [ph] on for Alex. Thanks for taking my question. So it seems like you have been having some solid traction for customers, especially in e-mail security and public cloud, just wondering if you could elaborate on the competitive landscape especially as it pertains to competition with Mimecast, Proofpoint with some of the bigger enterprise customers and call is for your web products?

BJ Jenkins

Yes. I think in e-mail security especially for those companies who have focused on it was strong cloud-based offerings. We are definitely all seeing very strong growth. We all operate at different parts of the market. Again, I think Proofpoint is around 5,500 to 6,000 customers in total and little over a year we are at 5,000 customers on Essentials. So, we are operating for the most part in the different part of the market. I would say below a 1,000 employees, most of the time they are making a choice to enhance their e-mail security from Microsoft to us. There is not that much competition there. I think it’s when you get into the upper part of the mid-market that’s where we would tend to run into Mimecast first. What I would say is our Sentinel offering that just got released last quarter has really been a differentiator for us and is helping us move higher up into that upper mid-markets and compete effectively, because it really is a differentiated technology and uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to stop spearfishing and cyberfraud real-time and it provides DMARC authentication services that help companies protect their brands and it also helps us identify high-risk individuals inside those organizations and do simulated attacks, so that they know it can recognize when these things are happening and hopefully not activate them or click on them to get them going. So, Sentinel has been a great game changer for us. And I think it’s helping us accelerate our growth in e-mail and we are obviously – when you look at our core focus areas and the growth there, e-mail has been a big driver of it. So, we are excited about that. On the on the last slide in public cloud, we have put a lot into R&D to make sure that our product works well and is differentiated there. Things like metered billing definitely make a difference when customers are looking at which platform to choose. Our competition and public cloud has primarily been who you would think initially like Imperva and F5 and we have been doing very well in public cloud against them.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks for your time.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks, Ben.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Andrew Nowinski from Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead with your question.

Andrew Nowinski

Thanks, guys. Good afternoon. I just had just one question, so last quarter, you guys talked about substantial increase in new hires, new salespeople, obviously you launched the new Sentinel product, which is it sounds like it’s having a positive contribution to e-mail sales. I am just wondering why the new hires in the new products aren’t giving you confidence enough to raise your annual outlook for FY ‘18 given the upside you had in the August quarter already as well?

BJ Jenkins

Yes, thanks Andrew. Well, I think we feel the plan is working that we had and we beat on billings again for the quarter. If you look at the last four quarters, we have had double-digit growth when excluding non-core. So, we feel very good about how the business has been progressing. And if you look at the guide for billings again, it’s raised over consensus wise. So, we think we are continuing to make great progress on the top line and get every quarter more confidence as our focus areas continued to grow. On the headcount side and when you look at some of the things on operating expenses, the drop in headcounts, some of that came from summer interns that we have working for a period of time and then obviously going back to school. Some of that is a continued realignment of investments away from non-core and legacy into our core focus areas and it is always we are trying to balance growth and profitability there. And we think when you look at core growing at 22% and still we think delivering strong profitability, we feel good about the progression in the business and the progression on the top line.

Andrew Nowinski

Alright, thanks. And then I guess would you say that your sales productivity is higher now than it was last quarter, are you getting anymore of a contribution and I understand that you are realigning some of the sales people to new areas, but would you say your overall sales productivity is higher?

BJ Jenkins

When you look at our core focus, there is obviously a realignment of that. So, there are some areas where the sales cycle may be longer like a public cloud Fortune 1000 deal on it’s a larger deal. So that productivity going to be different than our transactional business for Essentials. I think, overall, our productivity has stayed consistent and trending upwards. So we are happy that it’s in that direction as we have been realigning investment.

Andrew Nowinski

Alright. Thanks, guys.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joel Fishbein from BTIG. Please go ahead with your question.

Joel Fishbein

I am here. I am sorry about that. I had you on mute. Good afternoon, guys. Just a quick question for you guys on gross margins and what the drivers are here and I think you said that there is going to be an uptick – could you just – it gets a little bit this quarter, I know it’s an ebb and flow, but love to just get your thoughts on that?

BJ Jenkins

Yes, thanks. Thanks, Joel. You talked about this in the script and there is kind of three factors that have been impacting gross margin. The first to – the expansion of our cloud infrastructure to deliver our cloud security services and then the second is really this mix shift which is ship to edge devices, the firewall in the backup to devices for distributed environments. Both of those are negative short-term impact on gross margin or a headwind, but they are long-term positive tailwind to gross margin.

Joel Fishbein

The third one we talked about was really something its non-recurring charges that are associated with our warranty and hardware refresh program and that impacted us largely in Q2 and we feel like we have got a handle on it. And so when you look forward I would – we expect around a 50 basis point improvement in gross margin in Q3 and then another 50 basis points improvements in Q4 as we recover from the impact of those nonrecurring costs that happened as a part of that.

BJ Jenkins

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jonathan Ho from William Blair. Please go ahead with your question.

Jonathan Ho

Hi, can you hear me? Sorry about that. I also was on mute. But I just wanted to get a little bit more detail in terms of the commentary you had around the Equifax breach and some of the recent activity. Are you seeing that change customer behavior or potentially drive more buildup pipeline in terms of the solutions that you saw?

BJ Jenkins

Well, definitely, we have in e-mail the conversation is strong in our part of the market I would say this is where our customers feel most exposed, where individuals had targeted or they can get penetrated that way. And so I definitely – we see an uptake in conversations in e-mail. We think we are seeing that in the results too in terms of another 1,000 customers choosing Barracuda in the quarter around Essentials. I think the second part of that is a little bit different, Jonathan, but because those things happen many customers are looking to move applications into public cloud and because these breaches happen they really take a strong look at what that’s going to mean for application protection and security as they move these applications around. And so I think that’s again driven more opportunities and more discussions with new customers about how they protect applications as they move them into public cloud.

Jonathan Ho

Got it. And then can you talk a little bit about sort of the relationship between Microsoft’s native solution and maybe why customers are switching to your solution rather than just taking what’s offered for free from Microsoft or base level solution?

BJ Jenkins

Yes. I think we have said Microsoft continues to improve their security offerings, but in many customers we have a threat scanner, we will go in and scan a customer who is using a Microsoft solution and finds things that have gotten through. So, there is a base level of improvement they get from moving to our solution. We have integrated archive and backup so there is an ease of factoring getting many of these functions taking care of around Office 365. And then the third thing is with an offering like Sentinel, this is truly differentiated from anything that Microsoft has right now and can really give you a another form of protection that’s becoming increasingly important as you look at the impact of some of these spearfishing attacks.

Jonathan Ho

Great, thank you.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks, Jonathan.

Operator

Our next question comes from Rob Owens from KeyBanc. Please go ahead with your question.

Liz Verity

Hi, this is Liz Verity on for Rob Owens. Thanks for taking the question. Just really quickly on margins this quarter, I know in the past you talked about maybe getting some benefit from Microsoft down the road in terms of matching marketing expenses. Is that something you might see in the back half of the year or anything else we should think about in terms of operating expenses in the back half?

BJ Jenkins

Yes, it’s great question Liz. We have focused on which we talked about the front half of the year where we frontloaded some marketing and sales expenses and some examples of that are we have our kickoffs, we have our partner conferences, but we also took advantage of matches that Amazon and Microsoft offered in the first half of the year until we get front end load some investments that we think we are seeing in the payoff for in terms of the performance of the top line. And so as you look forward into the second half of the year, we are going to continue to invest, because we see opportunity, we see the top line growing, but we do feel if you look at the midpoint of Q3 there is some operating expansion that we think we will see in the second half.

Liz Verity

Yes, okay, clear at that. And then really quickly on the Intronis rebrand, just kind of overview of how the partner reaction events move into the CUDA brand on that and then any puts and takes around how we should be thinking about that in terms of revenue contribution versus billings, because I know it’s growing monthly which has been a little bit of an impact?

BJ Jenkins

Yes, we have been very happy with the performance of Intronis and we have seen that acceleration in their billings growth rate. So, that’s been great. The brands – redoing the brand, we have taken Intronis more globally now where the Intronis brands was not known and the Barracuda brand is known. And so that’s one of the reasons. The second is we are about the second year of the acquisition and then our part there was a different set of partners who didn’t really know Barracuda and we are very attached to Intronis. So, we wanted to be thoughtful to make sure that they were comfortable with our approach to running the business to expand and invest in the platform and hopefully that equated to growth in their business. And we have that track record for 2 years now which made it easier to make the transition into the Barracuda brand and we have gotten a favorable – very favorable reaction from the partner community around that.

Liz Verity

Okay, thank you.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks, Liz.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jason Noland from Baird. Please go ahead with your question.

Jason Noland

Okay, great. Thank you. I wanted to follow-up on Office 365, where is the investment level today, BJ, and where does it need to go in sales and marketing, R&D, is there increased emphasis there or how much more do you need to invest I guess?

BJ Jenkins

Well, I think we are on a good arch, Jason, with the business we have been adding about a thousand customers quarter or so. It’s been a good clip. When we look at investment there, it’s really we are going to continue to add on the R&D side as you look at something like Sentinel. These are the types of product investments we need to make to stay ahead of and differentiate ourselves from Microsoft and Mimecast and Proofpoint. So, there will be continued investment in R&D. On the sales side now, it’s really continuing training. Most of our sales people know how to sell the product and are in full conversation. So, it’s just as we rollout new features continuing to train them, but it’s not as much of an add as it is to keep improving the productivity in the space. And I think on the marketing side as it’s growing, we continue to add more dollars towards that market opportunity. And it should be in line with the growth that we are seeing there. So, I think it’s more on R&D side than anything to keep product innovation going and then leveraging the marketing and sales engine that we have to continue the growth that we are seeing.

Jason Noland

Okay. And then just a quick follow-up, I believe you said that the MSP model is accelerating with your customer base, is that just a general statement, are you seeing something specific to want to mention that?

BJ Jenkins

Yes, I think definitely a thousand employees and below, we are seeing more and more of customers looking not to deploy their own solution, but rather buy it as a service from our MSP channel. And so we have seen some acceleration in growth from Intronis and we believe that’s where it’s coming from. We also got that validation at our partner conferences, where a lot of the partners we work with that have been traditional VARs now are moving into a more managed service approach, where they are buying a solution that they can or a platform that they can deliver to these customers on a monthly billing basis. So, I think in that thousand employee below part of the market, this progression is going to continue.

Jason Noland

Okay, great. Thank you.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks, Jason.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gur Talpaz from Stifel. Please go ahead with your question.

Gur Talpaz

Sure, thank you. So, BJ, legacy billings have stabilized at around $36 million and $37 million here over the past four quarters. Maybe not a super popular subject area, but how should we think about legacy billings here as we kind of contemplate billings growth going forward. Is that the right level $36 million to $37 million or should we think about perhaps declining modestly as we look forward?

BJ Jenkins

Yes. Thanks, Gur. As we think about the business, we continue to aspire to have core start with the two, which we have been able to do and we thought and we said at the beginning of the year, we thought legacy would probably decline about 10%. And so the 7% this quarter was below that and so we are happy with that. I think the reason we have been able to keep it below that 10% is we have added elements on to the legacy platforms like the advanced threat protection subscription. And so if you look at that corresponding subscription ARR, it stayed relatively stable and that’s while there are last of these legacy platforms out there were actually by attaching subscriptions getting higher dollar value out of the ones that are left. And I think that trend continues. But as you think generally about the business that aspiring to start with the two on core and negative 10% for legacy is how we view the business today.

Gur Talpaz

That’s helpful. And maybe just one quick follow-up on billings, you mentioned your ability to kind of service utility-based models and things of this sort, how you think about that impacting the model in the billings line as you look forward?

BJ Jenkins

Well, we have been – if you look at public cloud, where a lot of these utility forms head, and Intronis, we have been able – it’s been incremental for us. So, we have been able to maintain the trajectory, because it’s been less about cannibalizing our existing business with the core and the legacy, I think we have been able to manage that well where I think others are facing this issue maybe a little bit more than we are. So, we feel like we are getting through it well, public cloud and a lot of the partners that we have given Intronis are incremental for us really adding to our growth, so that move towards shorter contracts metered has been incremental on top of our regular business that we have had.

Gur Talpaz

That’s helpful, BJ. Thanks a lot.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Erik Suppiger from JMP Securities. Please go ahead with your question.

Erik Suppiger

Yes, thanks for taking the question. Two questions. One on the public cloud, did you say that you added 300 customers in the quarter?

BJ Jenkins

Yes, in the quarter, yes.

Erik Suppiger

Can you give us some context around that how that compares give us a sense for what kind of growth that might be?

BJ Jenkins

I think last quarter we said we were over 1,000 customers and that had been over a period of almost 3 years. So, it will give you a sense of there is an acceleration in terms of the number of customers that we are getting in public cloud.

Erik Suppiger

Okay. And then on Sentinel, the Sentinel product, you said that’s adding some significant differentiation via vis-à-vis the Microsoft offering. Microsoft certainly has the ability to use machine learning on a very large dataset. Why isn’t – are you anticipating that they are going to be developing advanced malware protection or how are you looking at the developments that we are making there?

BJ Jenkins

They have it today. They have certain elements today, Erik. And the thing we have to keep doing is moving with speed and staying out in front of them. So, we see improvements and we have seen every quarter in Microsoft security offerings, but the threats change constantly, how they appear changes and how they manifest themselves on individuals, changes constantly. So, we see a lot of different areas where we can stay, differentiate and stay out in front there. And I would just say overall look at Microsoft’s imperative is to move the customer to Office 365. Their imperative is not to own a security – to own every single dollar in that ecosystem. So, they have been a good partner for us. They run events with us around this and in public cloud. And in general, I think Microsoft has been a great and supportive partner in terms of growing both the public cloud and the e-mail security business for us.

Erik Suppiger

Very good. Thank you.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks, Erik.

Operator

Our next question comes from Hamed Khorsand from BWS Financial. Please go ahead with your question.

Hamed Khorsand

Hi. I just wanted to understand if you are seeing good traction as far as billings and subscriber count, what’s driving your handicap to have some sort of downside as far as sequential growth goes in your guidance this quarter?

BJ Jenkins

Are you talking billings or revenue?

Hamed Khorsand

Well, both.

BJ Jenkins

Yes. Well, there is a couple of things. First, when you think about revenue, there is two elements, one, this is the daily business and there is one less day in Q3, which is about $1 million of billings a day we get. So, that’s one thing. The second is if you look at year-over-year, we have divested some businesses. And so the revenue impact of those, are not going to be there in this quarter from the waterfall so that sit on the revenue side. If you look traditionally – now on the billings side, if you look traditionally at our billings, there is not a large sequential jump Q2 to Q3 historically, they have been very close. I think if you look at the midpoint we are flat sequentially, but we also – when you look to Q3, we have three less selling days in the quarter. And again, we have divested some businesses that have some headwinds to our overall billings. So, we feel good about the trajectory of the top line, core is growing 22% and we feel the plan is working. So I don’t feel any – I feel like it’s a good guide.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay. And a follow-up here is on the subscriber numbers, the growth you are seeing every quarter can you decipher how much of that is coming from existing customers adding more subscribers and how much is coming from new customers?

BJ Jenkins

Yes, we don’t give that breakdown, but if you look at the areas within core and look at e-mail where 50% of the customers are net new and we are adding 1,000 customers a quarter and public cloud, we simply added 300 customers in the quarter. Compared to last year, we are definitely seeing an uptick in new customer acquisitions.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay, thank you.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Kim from Imperial Capital. Please go ahead with your question.

Michael Kim

Hi, good afternoon guys. Just going back to Sentinel, are you seeing most of the demand in combination with Essentials or some standalone deals as well. And from the early going, is it primarily net new logos that are taking on Sentinels, are you having good success with add-on sales?

BJ Jenkins

Thanks, Michael. Great question. I think out of the gate we are only a 1.5 month in. Most – a lot of it has been bundled with Essentials just because that’s the sales motion and where you get leads, but we are selling a standalone. And it’s a little bit different sales motion, but it is to lead in for creating new opportunities. So, I expect that we will be able to get standalone Sentinel deals going forward. There is value to customers using Proofpoint or Mimecast or Cisco IronPort or any other e-mail solution out there to add Sentinel and they will be more highly protected. So, our goal is to sell it standalone where we can also.

Michael Kim

Got it. And with ATP, have you provided a rough sense of the attach rate at this point and how much further we have to go to see a more universal adoption?

BJ Jenkins

We haven’t given out, I can give you generally what I would say is we are very happy with the attach rate on Essentials and it’s very high, where the opportunity is for us to really make ATP scale and grow is to go back into all of our legacy appliances and so that on top of those systems and have it attached to all of our anti-firewall and web filters that are going out. So, there is a large focus within the company to increase that attach rate and to scale that part of the business when you look at the attach rates we see from our competitors in the space who have an advanced threat detection subscription we are below where they are. So, there is opportunity – we think there is an good opportunity there for us and we are focused on it.

Michael Kim

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, our final question today comes from Sterling Auty from JPMorgan as a follow-up.

Sterling Auty

Hey, guys. Just two follow-up questions here. One on let’s do the gross margin the warranty costs you said you had your hands around it, but was this an increase in DOA units or what was the refresh cost that spiked in the quarter?

Dustin Driggs

Hey, Sterling, this is Dustin. Thanks. So, essentially what we see occasionally is as we rollout new software and new hardware platforms, there is an uptick in customers taking advantage of our technology migration program. And so we have our hands around, because we know exactly the customers that are transitioning through those on to those new platforms. And so, we feel like we talked about on the call this is a non-recurring cost this quarter. We capture all those costs in the quarter and we expect it to be able to rebound from there as we look into second half of the year and get leveraged from margin as a result of not having those costs included.

Sterling Auty

Got it. And then as we think about the leverage that you talked about and we refer you here you give us what the gross margins should do, where else should we start to get leverage in terms of the operating – the operating margin? Will we start to get – you have made some heavy investments in R&D on the cloud, when do we get to the point where we get some leverage out of those investments?

Dustin Driggs

Well, we think again if you look at the midpoint for Q3, we are up almost 170 basis points for Q2. And then if you look historically, Sterling at our results, sales and marketing tend to trend down in Q4 from Q3. And so we expect that to hold as you think about the second half of the year. The thing I will say is you have seen from us last year when we were investing in the product line and getting into the right state, we really grew profitability and we showed how this business model could generate profitability. This year, we had the products, we felt good and we have been focusing on accelerating top line growth and you can look the last four quarters at core and you can look at your overall, we have done double-digits when you take out the stuff we are getting rid of. So, we feel like there is an opportunity in front of us in e-mail and public cloud that we want to take advantage of this disruption for a lot of players. And so we are investing in that and we feel the plan is working. So, we know and you have seen leverage come out of this model. Right now we feel like there is good opportunities in front of us and we are investing to take advantage of them. And while we will do that, I think in the second half you can see we will give some leverage back from those front-end loaded investments we made.

Sterling Auty

Got it. Thank you, guys.

Dustin Driggs

Thanks, Sterling.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference call back over to BJ Jenkins for any closing remarks.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks. And I just wanted to say thanks everyone for joining us today and for their support. I also want to thank our employees at Barracuda, the Barracuda Partners and all of our customers for all the support they have given us. Have a great rest of the today and we look forward to updating everybody against them. Take care.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today’s conference call. We do thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

