Apple Leads In Smartphone 3D Sensing, But For How Long?

Apple estimated to lead competition in facial recognition by about a year

In an exclusive report for Rethink Technology subscribers, I present my analysis of Apple's (AAPL) lead in 3D sensing for smartphones and in particular, facial recognition. What is offered below is a brief summary of that much more comprehensive report.

Source: Apple

A few weeks before Apple would unveil iPhone X at its September 12, 2017, event, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo declared that Apple was ahead of Qualcomm (QCOM) in 3D sensing technology by two years. Unfortunately for Kuo, less than 10 days later, Qualcomm announced its partnership with Taiwanese company Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) for 3D sensing systems to be in mass production in 2018 Q1. The Qualcomm/Himax approach is very similar to Apple's in that it uses an infrared laser to create a structured light illuminator and an infrared camera to view the IR light pattern as it illuminates objects.

Apple's key advantage in facial recognition is not the sensor hardware, but the processing hardware provided by Apple's A11 Bionic SOC. The A11 provides on-chip machine learning acceleration through its Apple Neural Engine.

Apple claims that FaceID is reliable and also robust to minor changes in the face from day to day. It was an important insight that machine learning was required to accomplish this, and an important security feature to provision this capability exclusively within the A11 SOC, rather than resorting to cloud computing. This capability will be more difficult for competitors to duplicate.

Undoubtedly, Apple competitors such as Qualcomm and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) are working on similar neural engine hardware acceleration for their next-generation mobile SOCs. Huawei has announced that the Kirin 970 SOC will feature a dedicated Neural Processing Unit.

Will all the elements of smartphone resident facial recognition be ready for the usual Spring Android rollouts in 2018? I suspect not. Probably, Apple has caught the industry off guard the way it did when it introduced the first 64 bit ARM SOC in the A7 for the iPhone 5s. Because of the six-months difference in phase between Apple's iPhone launch and most of the Android brands, this will probably force a more than one-year delay between the introduction of the A11 and competing processors with equivalent capability.

Probably, we will start to see 3D sensor hardware based on the Qualcomm/Himax system begin to appear next Spring, but it will lack the tight hardware/software integration, security and privacy features for which Apple is known. Apple's systems integration prowess continues to be its main strength and a source of differentiation from competitors.

Apple Mac sales continue to decline in Q3

Gartner reports that worldwide PC shipments continued to decline year over year by 3.6%. This decline was not spread equally, as the table below shows, for the top PC vendors.

That Apple's y/y decline was worse than industry average is cause for concern, although there's still some doubt about the accuracy of the estimate, which Gartner calls preliminary. Apple refreshed much of its Mac hardware at the time of the WWDC Keynote in June. iMacs and MacBook Pros were upgraded to Kaby Lake. An iMac Pro was announced for availability in December.

Gartner points to the larger decline of 10% y/y in the US PC market and the slower than normal back-to-school sales of PCs. These factors certainly could have hurt Apple.

Another factor may be the paucity of new features in macOS High Sierra, which debuted at WWDC and has just been released. With incremental feature updates in macOS and in Mac hardware, consumers just don't seem very excited.

Nvidia announces its most powerful Drive PX computer

In an exclusive report for Rethink Technology subscribers, I recount Nvidia's (NVDA) announcement of its most powerful Drive PX computer, codenamed Pegasus. Pegasus is designed to support full Level 5 vehicle autonomy. What follows is a brief summary:

Source: Nvidia

Pegasus is a beast of a computer, featuring two next-generation Xavier ARM SOCs (that also have Volta GPU sections) and two “next-generation” GPUs. These next-generation GPUs are undoubtedly based on Volta architecture, currently only shipping to datacenter users in the form of the Tesla V100 accelerator for computation and machine learning.

Why not simply call them Volta GPUs? When previously asked about consumer Volta architecture GPUs (during the fiscal 2018 Q2 conference call), Huang was unwilling to disclose when they might be released, or even to call them Volta architecture. It may be that Nvidia's next-generation GPUs for consumers will be sufficiently different to merit a different codename. Probably, Nvidia will go with a TSMC (TSM) 10 nm process for these GPUs and also feature architectural changes compared with current Volta.

The GPUs going into Pegasus are likely taken from this future consumer GPU lineup and will be lower power consuming than the current GV100, which maxes out at 300 Watts. The GPU complement of Pegasus will have to be lower power because the entire board is only rated at 300 Watts. At 300 Watts, Pegasus will probably be the lowest power processing option of any system to offer SAE Level 5 autonomy.

Nvidia has a very potent platform in the form of Xavier and Xavier + GPU that is scalable from modest driver assistance all the way to full self-driving with no driver intervention. I don't doubt that it's also the most power-efficient processing option available to automakers.

Pegasus, along with the Drive software, serves to cement Nvidia's commanding lead in autonomous vehicle processing platforms. The current alternative is the “PC in the trunk” solution, which Huang's GTC Munich keynote specifically shows is unworkable as a production solution:

Compared to Pegasus:

Source: Anandtech

