What 'Blade Runner 2049's' Low Opening Means To AT&T Investors

Despite this challenging year-end slate, AT&T investors need to realize the studio entered this stretch in a more stable state, which should off-put some of the potential problems.

Warner Bros’ next two films are not likely to give shareholders much relief, as the special effects-heavy film "Geostorm" and comic-book actioner "Justice League" each carries a set of concerns.

The film had a lot of factors in its favor to predict success, but there were also an equally larger of string of factors predicting trouble that went somewhat overlooked.

The studio is coming off a string of hits in close succession, which has not happened in a while for Warner, and the disappointing debut of “Blade Runner 2049” came as a shock.

Warner Bros. just released its new big-swing tentpole “Blade Runner 2049,” but the anticipated stellar debut never materialized and it may have investors in parent-company-to-be AT&T somewhat spooked.

Remember how great the past few months were for Warner Bros. (NYSE:TWX)?

Well, winter is coming... at least in some ways.

Investors in the media giant and in its soon-to-be parent company AT&T (NYSE:T) are slowly realizing that the one-two punch of Wonder Woman and Dunkirk in the summer and the equally potent one-two punch of It and The LEGO Ninjango Movie in September may need to sustain them a little longer than hoped.

Over the weekend, the studio (in association with Alcon Entertainment) released the big-swing sequel Blade Runner 2049. On paper, this was a hit in the making. It had two big-name stars, a built-in fan base, no new films opening against it and stellar early reviews. Unfortunately for investors, that translated into a box office performance that, shockingly, hit a tailspin early on.

After an early estimate of $44 million last Friday, that number fell to $36 million by Saturday, and then by Sunday the hope was it would at least break $30 million without having to rely on an extra boost from the Columbus Day holiday crowd.

For a film budgeted at $150 million, that’s going to sting shareholders for a while, because the future doesn’t look much better. However, before I go into that, I realize many may be wondering the reason behind this type of decline.

What’s interesting is that for the seemingly perfect storm of factors that people thought would benefit the film, there was an even more glaring list of factors that could (and did) end up hurting its financial bottom line.

For example, the film is nearly three hours long and the original came out 30 years ago. Add in the surprisingly low recent returns for Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling-led films, and this type of response was staring analysts right in the face all along. And that’s not even counting competition from its very resilient studio sibling It, which is still doing boffo business weeks after its debut or the fact women essentially shunned the film en masse (just 29% of the audiences were female).

For me personally, the nearly three-hour rundown really should have been a clue. Although something about this did rub me the wrong way, as I noted back in July. It just seemed like all this good luck coming the studio’s way had the potential to be short-lived when looking at its Fall roster.

Where I worry for investors, especially those of AT&T who aren’t yet used to how the roller-coaster of the box office can impact earnings, is over-thinking the potential fallout out from 2049 and studio’s next two films, Geostorm and Justice League.

It is important to note that the success of Wonder Woman, Dunkirk, It and Ninjango is nothing to gloss over, and Warner will enter this span in a better manner than it has in previous cases. Though I’ve been following these trends for a while, and what I want to warn AT&T investors about is what can happen when this studio hits a rough patch, and that is what Warner Bros. is about to contend with - at least for the moment.

Now forget for a second it seems like a tone-deaf decision to release a movie about a superstorm after our country has been plagued by massive hurricanes as of late (or not even realize that was a possibility when scheduling it), but Geostorm also had extensive re-shoots that could add up to $15 million to its total budget. Given the film releases next weekend and there’s been little buzz and (understandably) little PR, I’m not optimistic.

And then there’s Justice League, which opens up the whole DC Connected Universe can of worms I referenced frequently over the summer. You can read more about that here, but the Cliff Notes version is DC and Warner Bros. have had a rough time making these films (versus Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) stellar success with Marvel), and the majority of their financial success has come from people hate-watching their movies.

As I’ve always said, that’s not something you want to explain to your board.

Yet, Justice League has one thing the previous films in the DC universe didn’t have, and that’s momentum. Wonder Woman was a massive success, and the studio is hoping that goodwill carries over to Justice League. However, as I noted before, the reportedly near three-hour runtime may be a similar sign of what could come, and until DC puts up back-to-back critical and financial hits, that type of second-guessing and doom and gloom isn’t going away.

Unfortunately, that is somewhat par for the course for this studio following a few years of epic highs and lows.

What I want to say to investors, though - again, especially those watching this from the AT&T side - is that while this looks bad, there is still a silver lining here. Taking the mess that will likely be Geostorm out of this, Justice League will get a second glance from fanboy nation, as it features Wonder Woman breakout Gal Gadot, and Joss Whedon (who helmed the first Avengers) has his fingerprints on this, which isn’t lost on fans.

And yes, that optimism also extends to Blade Runner. While the sequel didn’t make a ton of money, it was well received by critics - to the extent it was at one point a firm contender in the Oscar race. In fact, the $44 million the film was originally estimated to make was very close to the opening weekend put by Warner Bros.' Mad Max: Fury Road, which overcame a “low” opening to score a Best Picture nomination.

Remember, the Oscars are the one exception to the rules of the box office, as there is little correlation between high-earning films and nominations (usually it’s the opposite). As Collider pointed out, it’s been a weird year for award films, as no front-runner has emerged, leaving the door open to films like Get Out and even Blade Runner 2049 to gain ground.

I know a lot of people don’t believe awards play a role in the success or failure of a company, but I will continue to contend that as long as studios spend lavishly on awards campaigns - money that all comes from the same place as the movies themselves - investors have to take note.

This is likely going to be the new normal for AT&T investors, as the long-in-the-works merger looks to finally be near completion. Shareholders need to hang in there, because where Warner is now and where it was only a few years ago is heads-and-tails better - it just needs to iron out a few more bumps in the road.

