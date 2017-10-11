3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: October 11, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Eli Lilly's abemaciclib fails a big test for lung cancer

Company: Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY)

Therapy: Abemaciclib, an inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases 4 and 6 (CDK4/6)

Disease: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

News: LLY announced that the phase 3 JUNIPER study, which tested abemaciclib compared with erlotinib in KRAS-mutant NSCLC, failed to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival. Details were not divulged in the press release regarding how the patients did specifically, but secondary endpoints like progression-free survival and response rate were improved with abemaciclib.

Looking forward: Definitely a setback for a targeted therapy that looked poised to make a statement outside of breast cancer. Furthermore, there aren't any specific therapies at this time for KRAS-mutated tumors, making them a pretty big unmet need. We may end up seeing abemaciclib return in the form of a combination approach, but LLY has not yet offered insight on that matter. So for now, it'll have to stick with the glow of recent approval in breast cancer.

Genmab and Seattle Genetics start a new pivotal trial in metastatic cervical cancer

Company: Genmab (NYSE:GEN) and Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Therapy: Tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate directed against tissue factor (TF)

Disease: Recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer that has relapsed after standard of care treatment.

News: GEN and SGEN jointly announced that they are initiating a phase 2 trial involving tisotumab vedotin in metastatic cervical cancer. The study will enroll 100 patients, and the companies hope to begin enrolling in the first half of 2018. Furthermore, they expect to use this study as the basis for an application for approval with regulatory agencies.

Looking forward: For the most part, cervical cancer is managed extremely well, thanks to pap smears and high resection rates. However, it's a much different, very grim story for women whose disease is advanced. Currently, therapeutic options beyond chemotherapy and radiation therapy are slim to nil, with bevacizumab offering the best outcomes. But even then, the outcomes aren't good. SGEN and GEN would join a long line of studies in this setting, one of the most recent being Advaxis's (NASDAQ:ADXS) GOG-0265, which demonstrated apparent improvement in survival rates compared with historical control. So clearly, the companies are wise to enter into this space of high unmet need.

Spark Therapeutics heads into one of the last regulatory hurdles for its eye therapy

Company: Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Therapy: Voretigene neparpovec, a gene therapy designed to correct RPE65 mutations

Disease: Leber's congenital amaurosis

News: The FDA has provided ONCE a briefing document outlining the discussion to be had with an advisory committee, which will convene on October 12. As with the oncology committees, this document lays out the potential strengths and weaknesses from a clinical and scientific perspective, as seen by the committee. The panel outlined a few concerns relating to endpoints, timing of therapy (at what age does the benefit outweigh the risk?), and the potential risks of repeat dosing, which was not assessed in the pivotal trial.

Looking forward: It's not terribly surprising that the FDA is going to be quite cautious with gene therapies, especially ones involving potentially risky procedures like subretinal injection. The questions may challenge ONCE, since it can only speculate on ideal timing of therapy (more advanced cases did not appear to benefit from the therapy, but there are challenges in delivering the therapy to younger children) and the prospect of repeat dosing if the efficacy begins to wear off after a year. Of course, these are questions that will arise when you go on a whirlwind like that seen with ONCE's therapy. I expect they'll get passed this obstacle with a thumbs up, though it may not be a unanimous decision. But none of the questions seem likely to completely tank the proposed product. I'm going to look forward to the results of this meeting!

