The Day Ahead: Top 3 Things To Watch

Here's a preview of the top 3 things that could rock the markets on Wednesday.

Fed minutes on tap

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its September 19-20 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, at which the FOMC kept interest rates unchanged and said it would start winding down its massive holdings of bonds in October.

The policy statement following the September meeting showed FOMC members revised upwards their projections for economic growth and supported the idea of another interest rate hike later this year. The FOMC minutes could offer insight into the Fed's thinking on near-term headwinds in the economy and its outlook concerning the pace of rate hikes.

Ahead of the Fed minutes the dollar fell against its rivals.

OPEC monthly report

Following a positive start to the week for crude oil futures, investors turn attention to an OPEC monthly report due Wednesday for an update on key developments shaping oil markets, including world oil demand and supply as well as the oil market balance.

OPEC's monthly report comes amid expectations that market rebalancing is underway as the OPEC output agreement continues to narrow the gap between oil demand and supply.

Crude oil futures settled at $50.92 a barrel, up 2.72% on Tuesday.

Is Bitcoin set for an all-time high?

Bitcoin fell just short of record highs on Tuesday as investors shrugged off Russia's regulatory efforts to curb "easy access" to Bitcoin investments.

Russia said it will block access to websites of exchanges that offer cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin to prevent easy access to "dubious instruments".

That failed, however, to curb optimism in the cryptocurrency space, as Bitcoin rose to $4,940, a notch below its all-time high of $4,969.

