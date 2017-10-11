Confessions Of A Top Fund Manager

October began strongly with 1% or greater gains in most major indexes last week. Tuesday, the S&P 500 should set a record for consecutive trading days (334) without a 5% decline - despite recent hurricanes!

Due to disruptions from three major hurricanes in September, the Labor Department reported last Friday that a net 33,000 payroll jobs disappeared in September, the first monthly payroll decline since September of 2010, ending seven straight years of monthly payroll job growth. Ironically, the unemployment rate in September declined to 4.2%, down from 4.4% in August, due to a temporarily "disappearing" workforce.

On the positive side, the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) announced that its manufacturing index rose to 60.8 in September, up from 58.8 in August, reaching the highest level since May 2004! Even more impressive, the new orders component rose to 64.6 in September, up from 60.3 in August. Fully 17 of the 18 industries surveyed reported growth in September, which is good for third-quarter GDP growth. Then, on Wednesday, ISM announced that its service index surged to 59.8 - its highest level in over 12 years.

Despite Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the U.S. manufacturing sector did not miss a beat. Furthermore, due to all the insurance claims for home repair (dry wall, flooring, etc.) and vehicles, manufacturing activity is expected to remain robust for the foreseeable future, which should help boost fourth-quarter GDP growth. Vehicle sales surged 6.3% in September, after declining every previous month this year. GM's sales rose 17%, Toyota rose 15%, and Ford & Nissan each rose 9.3% in September due to strong light truck sales.

Speaking of GDP growth, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday that the trade deficit declined 2.7% to $42.6 billion in August, down from $43.6 billion in July, reaching an 11-month low. A weaker U.S dollar helps boost exports and shrink the trade deficit, which is also good for overall GDP growth.

We know what we are doing in the ETF world, since we happen to have four 5-star ETF portfolios according to Morningstar Advisor. Also, our Cavalier Fundamental Growth Fund (MUTF:CAFGX) was up 14.45% last quarter and +27.92% for the year-to-date, according to Morningstar data, earning it a place in the "10 top performing mutual funds and ETFs for the 3rd quarter of 2017" (Investment News, October 2, 2017).

The primary reason that our stock portfolios are outperforming our highly-rated ETF portfolios is simply because we purposely "front run" the 90-day smart Beta and equal-weight ETF rebalancing that occurs at the end of each quarter. Since we know how ETFs are rebalanced every 90 days, we can profit from the "Robo Advisor Revolution" and the big brokerage firms which push their own ETF model portfolios.

Here's how it works. On September 24, 2017, The Wall Street Journal featured an interesting article entitled "Meet Wall Street's New King Makers: The ETF Strategists," which said that "as much as 12% of the $150 billion investors poured into iShares ETFs this year through the end of July came through ETF model portfolios." In other words, Robo Advisors and the ETF model portfolios at large brokerage firms are now controlling an increasing share of the flow of funds into the $3 trillion ETF business.

If you act before they act, you are essentially the "nose of the dog," but if you wait for them to act first, you become "the tail of the dog." The view (and performance) are far superior in front of the pack!

Price Execution is the Key

Now it is time for another confession. As you might imagine, we are being courted to get access to our four 5-star ETF portfolios, but there is a big problem, which is the "pecking order" of ETF order execution. To be successful, we have to complete all our ETF trades within one day - and in a silent and stealthy manner.

On the other hand, the big ETF managers typically rotate their trades over up to a 3-day period, which can have disastrous consequences, since ETFs can be fragile and trade at "discounts" to net asset value (NAV) when you sell them, as well as "premiums" to NAV when you buy, especially when unscrupulous traders see your ETF orders coming up to three days in advance. This is the dirty secret in the ETF world, which is why major brokerage firms are all gravitating toward ETFs, since their respective trading desks can "pick off" naïve investors that are blindly following Robo Advisor and ETF model portfolios!

In a recent white paper, Sharks, High Frequency & ETFs, one of my editors, Jason Bodner, explains in detail how professional traders can "pick off" ETFs, especially when they can see big blocks coming from multiple trade rotations over a few days. Jason is an ex-trader who specialized in big ETF block trades at two large Wall Street firms and he clearly exposes the premium/discount mechanics relative to net asset values and how ETFs have had severe pricing problems during fast market conditions. After you've read Jason's white paper, you may never buy an ETF again, since professional traders have a big advantage.

If we sold our four 5-star ETF portfolios to a big brokerage firm or large ETF manager, they would simply destroy the performance of our highly-rated portfolios by pushing too much money into our fragile ETF portfolios, which need to be traded extremely carefully. In other words, too many Robo Advisor and ETF model portfolios are designed, created, and launched to systematically 'churn' ETFs, so that trading desks, ETF trading specialists, and specialists on the NYSE can systematically profit from the 90-day ETF balancing as well as the persistent flow of funds into the $3 trillion ETF industry.

Now I know what you are thinking. Aren't ETFs cheaper than mutual funds and managed accounts? The answer is usually "yes," based on internal management fees, but mutual funds and managed accounts trade at net asset value, while ETFs on the other hand all too often trade at a significant premium or discount to NAV. That means ETFs are more expensive to buy and sell than are stocks. This has been documented in an excellent academic publication entitled, "Is There a Dark Side to Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): An Information Perspective," by professors at Arison School of Business in Israel, Stanford University, and UCLA. The result is that trading desks, ETF trading specialists, and specialists on the NYSE can make money via the premiums and discounts that they charge relative to NAV!

The Crash I Fear Most is an ETF Crash

I'm not one to warn about stock market crashes, but I am concerned about an ETF crash. For example, Jim Rogers made the following ominous prediction: "When we have the bear market, a lot of people are going to find that, 'Oh my God, I own an ETF, and they collapsed. It went down more than anything else.' And the reason it will go down more than anything else is because that's what everybody owns."

A similar warning came from Allianz's Mohamed El-Erian, who said that the proliferation of cheap ETFs in the financial system has created a "huge risk of contagion." What Rogers and El-Erian are talking about is that in a big correction when investors run for the exits, the "discounts to net asset value" of ETFs will likely plunge, so ETF investors will get burnt big time, possible up to 35% or more intraday.

This has already happened. In our white paper, Did The Government Really Cause The 2008 Crash? we featured a chart of the iShares Select Dividend (NYSEARCA:DVY) ETF, which traded in a 34.95% intraday range on August 24, 2015 during an exceptionally volatile trading day. Equally-weighted ETFs from other major ETF firms also had an especially horrific day and traded at massive intraday discounts. So if an investor can get "picked off" 35% intraday, just how badly could ETF investors be picked off during a real market crash? Is a 70% collapse possible? The answer is definitely yes, due largely to the fact that ETFs do not trade at net asset value and would likely trade at a deep and massive discount during a major panic sell-off.

In conclusion, why would you want to buy a bundle of stocks and pay a premium to buy (or a deep discount to sell) at the wrong time? This is the dirty secret of the ETF industry. We learned it first by having our own smart Beta ETF and watching how investors unwittingly pay premiums and discounts relative to net asset value. Our success as an ETF manager is due to (1) picking sectors well, (2) finding good, smart Beta ETFs, and (3) having an exceptional trading desk that does not pay significant discounts or premiums to net asset value. Unfortunately, the next big correction will likely hurt ETF investors, potentially losing 40% or more, even though the underlying stock market will not correct by anywhere near that amount!

