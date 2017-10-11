Triumph Of The Optimists - Updated

By Gary Alexander

How vividly I recall that moment 15 years ago, at 10:10 am on October 10 (quadruple 10s) in 2002 (a palindrome year). The Dow reached 7,181.47, ending a 30-month bear market. The Dow took off at that moment, as if by ESP, as traders poured back into the market in strength (I bought shares, too).

As you may recall, the bull market that followed lasted exactly five years and nearly doubled (+99%, to Dow 14,280 on October 10, 2007). But how many recall the relentless ratcheting down in mid-2002?

After the tech-stock crash of early 2000, followed by a second decline during the conflicted election of 2000 (Bush/Gore), there was a slight pick-up in early 2001, erased by the tragedy of 9-11. The market recovered by year-end 2001, but then the most disheartening phase of the bear market began to unfold.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

NASDAQ had already fallen from over 5,000 to under 2,000 in two years, but then it fell another 46% from early January to early October 2002. A relentless market decline raged from May to July of 2002.

From April 2000 to October 2002, I verbally "held the hands" of worried investors, trying to keep them from selling all stocks prematurely. When NASDAQ first collapsed in April 2000, I began sending out a weekly letter of encouragement in the form of a "Frequently Asked Questions" (FAQ) column, fielding 20 to 40 subscriber questions per week. Ultimately, I wrote that weekly column for nine years. Then, in the first full month of this bull market (April 2009), I began writing similar weekly advice for Navellier.

Near the end of the terrible July 2002 decline, I received this letter from a far-sighted and wise subscriber:

At the time I received this heartening letter, the market had just completed another terrible downdraft in July, but this thoughtful subscriber sent me a gorgeous $90 coffee-table sized "Triumph of the Optimists" reference book, which documented 101 years of market returns (1900-2000, inclusive) in over 20 global markets. It was thoroughly written and researched by three economists at the London Business School.

This impressive study showed that - despite wars, a Great Depression, and other global calamities - stock markets in stable democracies outperformed bonds, cash, and other forms of investment, worldwide.

Warren Buffett's "1,000,000 Dow in 2117" is Conservative

Recently, Warren Buffett made headlines by predicting 1,000,000 Dow in 100 years, with some bears scoffing at the Sage, but actually that's a downgrade from his previous prediction of 7-digit Dow by 2100.

Mario Gabelli has computed that a one-million Dow in 2117 would roughly amount to a 3.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), a relative snail's pace, since the actual CAGR since 1917 is closer to 6%.

A century ago, America entered World War I against Germany. The Dow industrials declined to 65.95 before closing 1917 at 74.38. The Dow sank lower (under 42) in 1932 and remained under 100 in early 1942, so it wasn't all smooth sledding at first. The Dow also dipped under 4% CAGR in the 1970s through 1982, but then it was off to the races. Even 2008 did not take the long-term CAGR below 5%.

As of last Friday, the Dow stood at 22,773.67, a 306-fold gain (+30,518%). A similar gain in the next century would take the Dow to nearly 7,000,000, so Mr. Buffett is a relative Bear! He only sees the Dow growing to a single million in the next century instead of nearly 7 million (barring global catastrophe).

Measured from the last day of 2016, a 5% CAGR will bring the Dow to 2,729,000 by year-end 2116 and to over 7,000,000 Dow at a CAGR of 6%, according to calculations by Joe Abbott at Yardeni Research:

These calculations are based on Dow 19,763 at the end of 2016. If you take into account the Dow's 15% rise so far in 2017, you can add 15% to Abbott's projections - namely 3 million (at 5%) or 8 million (at 6%). These calculations don't account for inflation, but neither do they account for dividends. Over time, re-invested dividends tend to offset long-term inflation. Using the S&P 500, Yardeni calculates that total returns (with reinvested dividends) have risen 9%-11% (CAGR) since 1950, or 6% to 8% after inflation.

Since 10:10 am on 10-10-02, the Dow and S&P 500 have each more than tripled and NASDAQ is up six-fold. That's not bad - it's slightly above the long-term averages. A tripling in 15 years may sound fairly tame, but the math is magical - reaching 9-fold in 30 years, 81-fold in 60 years, and 729-fold in 90 years.

