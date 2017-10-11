Muni Fortnightly - October 9, 2017

Treasury yields moved slightly higher in a mostly directionless week after a week of more conviction. Important economic data were and will likely continue to be heavily caveated by hurricane-related effects.

Hurricane Harvey’s impact on Texas credits is broadly manageable.

Virgin Island’s credit rating withdrawn by S&P and Fitch on lack of on-going disclosure.

Moody’s comments that the impact of deferred state and local infrastructure capital expenditure is likely to be higher costs in the future.

Puerto Rico bond prices thrown for a loop on seemingly haphazard comments. S&P Puerto Rico Total Return Index was -8.3% two weeks; -15.2% YTD.