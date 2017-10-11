Caterpillar - Don't Be Greedy Up Here

However, a lot is already priced in. Only buy bigger dips. Do not chase the chart.

Caterpillar is just $2 shy of my $130 price target, after rallying more than 12% since the start of September.

On the 29th of August, I wrote an article about a $130 price target for Caterpillar (CAT). Back then, it would have meant a 12% stock rally. The current distance is only $2 (or 1.6%) while I am writing this. In this article, I will explain why the train has not left the station even though we are in an increasingly positive environment.

Source: IronRecord

This is What A Fundamental Bull Case Looks Like

One of the things I have often discussed is the growth acceleration trend in the US, Europe and Asia. Especially, Europe and Asia are key since Caterpillar gets roughly 70% of its revenue from North America and the EMEA countries.

That being said, let's look at the graph of machinery industrial production and new orders. Both new orders and industrial production are in a massive uptrend after bottoming in the first quarter of 2016. New orders even reached new highs in August while production declined a bit.

That's just one of the reasons why Caterpillar was able to get 10% higher sales in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter of 2016. However, it is by no means a guarantee that the stock is going to rise further. Why? Simple, because this information is not leading. It tells us what is currently happening, but not what we can expect. And that is what trading and investing are all about, right?

Here's What To Expect

The graph(s) below compare the leading (there it is) ISM Manufacturing Index to Industrial Production of Machinery. Note that the ISM index has hit a 13-year high in September. Just think about this for a second. Business owners have not been this bullish since 2004. And this includes the two strongest post-recession years 2010 and 2011.

Given the power of these leading indicators, we can assume that industrial production is going to accelerate more than 10% over the next few months. Everything else would be bad news given the current trend of pricing in good news (stock price).

Just look at the graph below. It compares the stock price of Caterpillar directly to the ISM index.

The trend is fully backed by fundamental leading sentiment while we are seeing once again that record sentiment has been priced in.

FA, TA, SA

In addition to fundamental analysis and final technical analysis to determine an interesting entry, it is important to do some sentiment analysis and see whether this fits the fundamental story.

One of the indicators that works quite well in combination with Caterpillar (and the ISM index in general) is the ratio spread between industrial stocks (XLI) and the S&P 500. Times of accelerating growth should cause the outperformance of industrials. At least that's what SHOULD happen.

Now, let's look at the graph below. Sentiment has dropped like a stone after the economic peak of 2014, while it bottomed quite nicely in the first quarter of 2016.

It then went up while including a few breaks. At this point, it seems that Caterpillar is once again frontrunning the next leg up.

This is perfectly normal because Caterpillar is a stock (single company) instead of a simple ratio between two stocks or an indicator that moves between 30-70 like the ISM index. However, let's not forget that sentiment may show some exhaustion around these levels.

We are at a point that quite often marks the start of some slowing (graph below shows ISM index versus industrials/S&P 500). Record sentiment does not mean that growth slowing is imminent - the economy can grow at elevated levels for quite some time. It just means that the risk/reward is getting increasingly less interesting to keep adding to longs.

Source: TradingView

Listen When Managers Speak

I want to end this article with another very important point. Below, you find the comments from the machinery industry which is published by the ISM every month. I used different colors to mark negative, neutral, and positive comments.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets

What we see is that 2016 and 2017 have been very positive overall. Since July, it seems that business is getting even stronger and outperforming not only previous years but also seasonal factors. This, of course, could be a consequence of a series of extreme hurricanes on top of accelerating economic growth.

Conclusion

Caterpillar has had an amazing run after bottoming in the first quarter of 2016. It has been one straight line up, especially after economic growth started to accelerate in the third quarter of last year. At this point, we are at a 13-year high in terms of economic sentiment. Everything seems to be bullish. Managers are positive, industrial production is growing and the stock is soaring.

However, going forward it is key that industrial production and new orders keep accelerating to justify the recent stock gains. This also means that a lot is already priced in. I do not believe that industrials have that much room to outperform. This does not mean that Caterpillar is going to underperform. What it means is that you should not chase the chart up here. Wait until the stock dips at least 5% to add and don't go overweight Caterpillar. The risk/reward is just not good enough.

