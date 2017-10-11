TJX Companies: Great Company At A Fair Price

TJX is a company that will outperform over the long term, and management is committed to this fact.

Thesis

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is positioned well to weather the disruption in retail and will be able to grow both its top and bottom lines consistently, while returning large amounts of cash to shareholders.

It has a strong, profitable niche as an off-price retailer, which is very difficult for new entrants to copy. In a tough retail environment, TJX has bucked the trend by increasing its store count and having strong mid-single digit same-store sales growth. Because of this, the company trades at a premium to its retail peers, yet shares are down 18% from 52-week highs because of the general retail sector sell-off.

By using a sum-of-the-parts valuation, we came to a price target of $85. We used both discounted cash flow models and comparable analysis to determine the value of the company and its four business segments.

Strengths

TJX is the biggest off-price retailer in the world. It’s “treasure hunting” experience and industry low prices protects the company from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). It has shown twenty-one consecutive years and 33 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth. TJX consistently generates strong free cash flow that is reinvested into the business or returned to shareholders. It boasts twenty consecutive years of dividend increases. TJX has a 1.78% dividend yield, coupled with $2 billion per year in stock repurchases. Marmaxx offers the stock a strong defensive position, while HomeGoods and TJX International offer the company growth. TJX’s business model succeeds in all economic climates. The company is positioned to benefit from retail bankruptcies. It has an experienced and veteran management team.

Weaknesses

Uncertainty of the retail market as a whole.

How the company's brands are perceived is not up to it.

It relies on retail over-supply.

If the manufacturers become smarter about production, it could hurt TJX’s margins.

Brands are reluctant to sell to TJX because they believe there is a negative connotation to having their goods at TJX locations.

The likelihood TJX International’s margins do not improve and become a long-term drag on TJX’s margins.

Its new housing concept, HomeSense, could cannibalize sales from existing HomeGoods stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) could continue to expand and become a major alternative to TJX.

Business

Company Management

TJX has a veteran management team with extensive retail experience within and outside the company. Carol Meyrowitz is the chairman of the Board and served as CEO from 2007 to 2016. She has held various merchandising, consulting, and executive roles since joining TJX in 1987.

Ernie Herrman replaced Meyrowitz as CEO in 2016. Herman had been president of TJX since January 2011 and has been with the company since 1989. With this much experience with the company, and with Meyrowitz on the board, the transition has been seamless.

Management has actively participated in shareholder-friendly activities in the form of dividends and share repurchases. TJX’s management is exemplary, as it has been able to maintain top line growth, curtail costs, and create value for shareholders.

Product Cycle and Description

Off-price retail is the island of misfit toys in the retail sector. It is a sub-sector of traditional retail which involves selling unsold products at discounted rates to consumers. Vendors and manufacturers sell to a discount retailer to clear their inventory because, to them, pennies on the dollar is better than nothing. The retailer then slightly marks the product up (in FY16, TJX marked its products up 29%) and then sells the products to the consumer at well below market rates. Consumers are happy to find "steals" of great brands at low prices.

Off-price retail has proven to be effective in most economic environments. In a favorable macroeconomic climate, strong consumer spending will lead to growth at TJX. In an unfavorable climate, consumers will be much more conscious of prices, so TJX’s off-price goods will be popular. Also, since the company’s business plan involves purchasing inventory from manufacturers that could not sell their products through traditional channels, TJX’s margins actually improve during economic downturns, as it is able to better bargain with vendors because of the supply glut.

Revenue Stream and Margins

TJX earns revenue from a variety of geographies and products. 77% of its revenue comes from the US (24% Northeast, 12% Midwest, 25% South, and 16% West). Canada accounts for 10% of sales and Europe/Australia for 13%.

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

By product, clothing/footwear is 54% of revenue, jewelry and accessories is 15%, and home fashions is 31%. Home fashions and jewelry and accessories have both been slightly increasing share as the company incrementally diversifies away from apparel.

From a margins standpoint, TJX has a firm operating profit of 12% and EBITDA margin of 13.5%. Its EBITDAR (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent Expenses) margin is 18% and gross margin is 29%. All figures except for gross margin are above the retail industry average.

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

Market/Competition

The US retail industry did $5.5 trillion in sales in 2016. It is highly competitive, has few barriers to entry, and there are a lot of firms fighting each other to get a sliver of the market.

TJX, being a discount retailer, has a niche in the market. It is the largest off-price retailer by far. Ross Stores has a very similar business plan to TJX but is not a major concern because Ross is less than half TJX’s size. On price point, TJX routinely competes with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT), but has historically fared well against them because of its combination of low prices and great brands.

Retail is in the middle of a vast disruption because of e-commerce, led by Amazon. All traditional retail companies will have to answer how they will adapt to Amazon. TJX, unlike Wal-Mart, which is making huge investments in e-commerce with the acquisition of Jet.com, is sticking to its roots. TJX does only 1% of its sales online and does not expect e-commerce to be a large factor for it moving forward. The company believes it can protect itself from Amazon by offering:

“A treasure hunting experience” that can’t be found online. Incredibly low prices that Amazon can’t beat

In an environment where traditional retail is experiencing negative same-store sales growth and closing stores, TJX has posted 21 consecutive years of same-store sales growth and has not closed a single store over the past two years.

Debt Structure

The company is in an enviable position with its balance sheet. It has long-term debt of $2.23 billion, but has cash and short-term investments of $3.126 billion. TJX has a net cash position of $898 million. Moody’s and S&P rate TJX A2 and A+, respectively. Its cost of capital is 2.5%. The balance sheet as a whole is a huge strength for this company and speaks to the financial vibrancy of the firm.

Valuation

Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation

A sum-of-the-parts valuation implies a range between $87/share and $90/share. In valuing each segment, we used a DCF. This is the best way to value TJX because of the stable and predictable cash flow that the company generates year over year. Revenue was projected out using same-store sales growth and revenue from new stores. We used a combination of management guidance and Wall Street estimates. Margins were projected out by using the historical averages or improving in the case of TJX International. The terminal value was projected out using both an EBITDA multiple and a Gordon Growth model (after year five, assuming cash flow grows at a certain percentage every year and is discounted to the present). Each perpetual growth rate and EBITDA multiple are specific to a segment and reflect the growth potential and security of the segment, compared to comparable for the segment. We used conservative estimates for both.

In the merger proxy of Sycamore Partners' acquisition of Belk Department Stores, the underwriter examined 12 previous specialty retailer transactions and arrived at a range of 7-12 times trailing EBITDA.

The biggest weakness in this model is its sensitivity to the WACC and terminal value. While TJX as a firm has a beta as a firm of .54, we used the accepted retail beta of .86. This could result in us overstating the WACC. So in the appendix, we will have a sensitivity table that will show how erroneous changes in WACC and exit multiples affect the Price Target.

Marmaxx

By using a 10x multiple or a 1.0% perpetual growth rate, we arrived at price targets for the segment of $62.43 and $64.34. The long-term store count is 3,000, and management is planning to grow square footage by 2% per annum. See the appendix for the revenue build and projected income statement.

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)



(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

TJX International

Below is the DCF for TJX International. This segment has the highest exit multiple at 10x EBITDA because of the promise of growth in this segment. The perpetual growth rate also captures this with 3% growth. Store count is expected to grow by 8% CAGR over the next five years (management’s guidance). We expect great EBITDA growth (30% CAGR) as margins significantly improve as the company gains scale and familiarity in Europe and Australia. We also anticipate margins improving as TJX achieves scale in Europe and Australia and builds out its supply chain. See the appendix for the revenue build and projected income statement. Our price target for this segment is either $10.53 or $12.86.

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

TJX Canada

TJX Canada was given an exit EBITDA multiple of 8x, which reflects the strength, yet maturity, of this segment. The Gordon Growth rate was pegged at 2%. This gave us price targets of $8.50 and $8.61.

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

HomeGoods

We assigned an EBITDA multiple of 10x to reflect the growth HomeGoods could experience with the launch of a 2nd label, HomeSense, along with its stable business position. The Gordon growth rate was 2.5%. This should become an increasingly large share of TJX’s revenue and cash flow. This comes out to be an implied price between $10.98/share and $10.44/share.

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

Summary

We arrive at price targets of $90.42 (using EBITDA multiples) and $86.95 (using perpetual growth rates) for TJX. Below is a summary of the whole firm’s revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow. Almost all the disparity comes from Marmaxx. We are conservative with both exit models and growth rates. We have a firm-wide weighted average perpetual growth rate of 1.28% and a firm-wide weighted average exit multiple of 8.64x. Also, roughly $5 was subtracted from the price target due to corporate-specific costs, which are sizeable (~$500 million) and consistent.

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

Comparables Analysis

To complement the DCF valuation, we used comparables on a sales basis. The closest comp is ROST. All the comps were chosen for being either named competitors or having similar business models. We put TJX in the 80th percentile because of its prolific same-store sales growth, revenue growth, sustainable business plan, and strong margins. This analysis yields a price target of $77.13.

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

(Created by Author using data from FactSet)

Conclusions

TJX is a healthy company that is currently between its growth and mature phase. The company is in a strong position with its unique business model to weather the disruption of the retail market. Its 21 years of consecutive same-store sales growth epitomizes the vibrancy of the company. TJX has been diligent returning cash to shareholders and is poised to continue to do so. This is a company that is valued at a premium, but we are confident it will outperform the market over the long run.

