How Verizon Is Supporting The Dividend

Verizon (VZ) has a long history of being about the dividend; utilities tend to be that way. The company’s earnings are only important in so far as they impact Verizon’s ability to produce cash to return to shareholders and keep that bond-like payout rolling. While I tend not to pay a great deal of attention to Verizon’s EPS, one thing that is of terrific importance is its margins. The reason is that profits form the basis of the FCF calculation and that’s what we as investors care about when it comes to Verizon and its ability to pay the dividend.

It follows, then, that Verizon’s margins would be of critical importance as they relate directly to the dividend. Using data from Seeking Alpha, I’ll take a look at Verizon’s operating margins in order to determine its ability to generate cash and continue to fund that enormous dividend.

We’ll begin with a look at operating margins for the past five years as well as the first half of this year to get a historical baseline.

The first thing one notices here is that pretax margin is all over the place for Verizon. This 5.5-year period contains values all the way from 9% to 24%, and while the right side of the chart looks much better than the left, these values are still everywhere. Apart from that, the takeaway is that Verizon has tremendously high margins despite the challenges it has faced in recent years from the wireless business and even its pension/post-retirement obligations. This is a big reason why it is able to pay such a large dividend; producing 20% operating margins generates a lot of cash over time.

Now, let’s take a look at last year’s operating margin and some major components of it to then have a comparison to this year’s numbers.

We can see that gross margin came in at 59% last year, which is actually on the low end of its gross margin numbers for our dataset. Gross margins peaked at 63% in 2013 and have come down steadily from there, making their trough last year at the 59% shown above. Cost of goods actually came down slightly last year in dollar terms but the decline in revenue more than offset those gains and gross margin fell as a result.

We’ll see in a moment that a slight rebound has taken place thus far in 2017, but for now, Verizon’s steady state gross margin level appears to be closer to 60% rather than 62% or 63%. While those numbers may seem very close, 2% or 3% of operating margin is billions of dollars and nothing to ignore.

Moving on to SG&A, last year’s value of 26% is fairly representative of Verizon’s past few years, although that number does move around quite a bit. It had been 23% in 2015 but 33% in 2014, but the gist here is that SG&A at 26% is on the low end of its historical range. Sales commission expenses fell in 2016 against 2015 and the AOL acquisition from 2015 had juiced SG&A costs; Verizon has since worked through those issues and its SG&A costs are, as I said, on the lower end of their historical range and that’s great for operating margins.

D&A is always going to be huge for Verizon since its business is maintaining equipment and selling access to it, so D&A was 13% of revenue last year. That number doesn’t move much and probably won’t in the future given that Verizon should depreciate everything it can in order to reap the tax benefit, so expect this number will be huge forever. It may fluctuate a bit inversely to revenue but low-teens is about what we should expect.

Interest expense was 3% of revenue last year and to be honest, that’s a pretty big number. We all know Verizon has a lot of debt - and I mean a lot of debt - and while it can service the debt it has, paying three or four percent of revenue in interest expense makes operating margin growth difficult. However, this line item is here to stay and the only way it will go lower is if revenue takes off higher. That is certainly not my base case so again, I think this one is pretty safe to assume the 3% to 4% area until further notice.

Now that we’ve looked at last year, how does the first half of this year look?

Gross margin has actually moved up to 61% so far this year, the product of much lower operating costs against the first six months of last year. I mentioned that the steady state of Verizon’s gross margins is probably in the 60% area but if it can keep up the good work with respect to costs and also maintain its momentum in the wireless business, we could see gross margins tick up over time. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but for now, Verizon is doing good work.

The same can be said for SG&A as that ticked down another percentage point against 2016 thus far this year, again adding to pretax margin. SG&A costs are much lower in dollar terms this year and while revenue is down as well, SG&A has fallen at a faster pace, meaning that in terms of revenue, it is lower despite the move down in the top line. Verizon continues to focus on efficiency with respect to operating costs and the fruits of its labor are clearly visible.

The move down in revenue has unfortunately moved D&A to 14% of revenue in 2017 and as I mentioned, that number is going to be in the low teens for the foreseeable future. It will fluctuate a bit based upon revenue levels but don’t expect any miracles with this one.

Interest expense has moved up in dollar terms and in terms of revenue, coming in at 4% in 2017 so far. As I mentioned, that’s a very high number but it isn’t going anywhere and if anything, it may go higher. Verizon continues to take on debt and with revenue flat-to-down, the cost of servicing that debt will only get worse, if anything.

Finally, pretax margin this year has come in at 20% of revenue, which is a huge number, and well in excess of last year’s 17%. That’s a really outstanding result and it is owed to Verizon’s focus on lower operating and SG&A costs, the combination of which was more than enough to offset losses in interest expense and D&A.

The really great news is that these gains should be sustainable and that means that not only should they flow through the rest of the year, but beyond as well. Revenue is going to be flat for the foreseeable future so continued work on operating efficiencies will be the name of the game. But Verizon has proven it has the willingness and ability to work on its margins and it is creating some really strong results.

The implications of this are directly tied to the dividend. Net income and some of the components of pretax margin are part of the FCF calculation and that means that as Verizon improves its pretax margin, it is improving FCF generation. With Verizon being a bond equivalent to many (including me), FCF is of the utmost importance. The data I’ve presented and the reasons why Verizon has been able to improve its pretax margins are sustainable and should allow for continued strong results with respect to FCF.

That’s something Verizon could certainly use in order to ensure its dividend can be sustained for a long time to come. I’ve expressed my doubts about Verizon’s dividend in the past, but if it can continue to improve margins in the way that it has recently, it should be just fine. I’m not a Verizon bull by any means but what I see with respect to margins is positive, and shareholders would do well to keep a keen eye on its ability to maintain these margin gains going forward; your dividend payments are dependent upon it.

