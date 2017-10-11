Innovative Industrial: Preferred

IIPR will have to find a way to reliably access the capital markets to experience meaningful growth.

I have been following Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) since their IPO. After a disappointing IPO that raised one-third of the initial goal, IIPR has been slow to close deals. As of today, IIPR owns only two properties and on September 21st entered into a definitive purchase agreement for a third property.

With their limited capital from the IPO, it is not a surprise that IIPR would require an additional capital raise. On October 2nd, IIPR announced that capital raise would take the form of a preferred offering.

The Series A Preferred Stock will be listed on the NYSE as "IIPRPrA." This will be a cumulative preferred.

Use of Proceeds

IIPR intends to use the proceeds to make further acquisitions. According to the S-11,

We have also entered into five non-binding letters of intent with respect to five properties, comprising approximately $43 million of potential acquisitions. Our letters of intent provide that the purchase and sale of the property will only occur pursuant to a definitive and binding purchase and sale agreement between the parties, if any. Neither we nor the potential seller has any obligation to negotiate further or pursue a transaction. The letters of intent set forth only general terms, the majority of which are subject to further negotiation and revision. The purchase prices remain subject to our completion of due diligence, which we have not yet commenced.

While it is encouraging to see that the IIPR team has not been sitting on their hands, after the LOI is where real negotiations start and a lot can go wrong that could cause either side to back out of the deal.

Without the benefit of the revolving credit line that most REITs have, IIPR will have to cover their acquisition expenses with cash on hand. They will also want to make sure that they can actually get enough cash to make the purchase before spending resources on due diligence and negotiating a purchase agreement.

The Risks

For IIPR, the ability to raise capital is going to be even more crucial than it is for most REITs. While the cap rates they get on their properties are impressive in the mid-teens, they are hindered by their lack of leverage and complete reliance on cash to fund their transactions. Demonstrating the ability to successfully tap capital markets for cash could be very beneficial in their effort to seek non-traditional financing.

IIPR apparently ran into some difficulty with this offering, reducing the proposed maximum aggregate offering price from $33,062,500 to $17,250,000. Currently, the offering will be for 600,000 shares, with a greenshoe option of up to 90,000 shares.

This indicates to me that behind the scenes, the powers that be are not yet sold on IIPR. The snail's pace at which the initial IPO proceeds were invested has not helped.

With the proceeds of the preferred offering likely around or below $15 million and no sign that they will be able to obtain leverage, IIPR is not going to gain a lot of traction. They will only be able to close on a small portion of the properties where they have reached the LOI stage. Investors can expect yet another capital raise will be necessary in the near future.

Meanwhile, G&A expenses will continue to eat up a very large percentage of revenues. While IIPR is consistently getting 15% cap rates on their acquisitions, investors are not sharing in that bounty. They will not until the portfolio achieves economies of scale.

For prospective shareholders of the preferred shares, I view the risks as very similar to the risks of common shares. While REIT preferred shares are generally considered less risky because of their priority over common shares in the capital structure, I view that as a very minimal benefit in this case.

IIPR has been paying significantly above replacement value for their properties. In the event of a liquidation, IIPR would likely only recover approximately 1/3rd of the property value they carry on their balance sheet and the preferred holders likely would suffer a loss.

Preferred vs. Common

The preferred shares are cumulative, which should help protect shareholders in the event that IIPR experiences temporary liquidity issues. Since IIPR does not have a revolver and relies on cash for everything, it is quite plausible that they could have cash flow issues.

The common shares currently offer what I view as a very low dividend, yielding only 3.2%. The benefit over preferred shares is exposure to rising share prices.

While fellow contributor Dane Bowler is very optimistic of the potential upside of common shares, I am very skeptical that there will be any significant price appreciation in the near future.

IIPR has been slow in deploying their capital and they have limited access to capital. Even with a successful preferred raise, IIPR will likely need to have yet another capital raise in early 2018. If the common shares are experiencing significant growth, then issuing common shares would be the obvious course of action that would limit near-term upside.

I believe that any significant upside in share prices will not be realized until IIPR gains some form of revolving financing, demonstrates that they can scale their business model and pay a sustainable growing dividend that is commensurate with the high risk of their tenants. The time frame is more likely to be years than months.

The preferred shares offer investors a way to participate in the industry with more predictable returns while they wait for the company to prove themselves.

Conclusion

In their short history, IIPR has struggled with their capital raises. This time around, it looks like those difficulties are continuing. To make matters worse, their inability to use leverage minimizes the effectiveness of any capital raise.

While every bit helps IIPR expand and increase their diversity, they are not raising enough funds to meaningfully decrease the large tenant risk that IIPR has carried since IPO. If Pharmacann goes under, IIPR will likely go with it, and even their smallest tenant defaulting would have a material impact on the finances of the company. The preferred will pay a higher dividend but does not substantially reduce the tenant risk.

The cap rates IIPR has been able to obtain to date are impressive, but IIPR has a long way to go to achieve enough scale to justify the G&A costs that go with the REIT structure.

I remain an observer from the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.