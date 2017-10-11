Wall Street Breakfast: Bull Market Reaches 'Epic Proportions'

Stocks

Working to preserve profit at its longstanding brands, Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) is cutting back on its print - both in circulation and in frequency of key magazine titles - as it intends to cut circulation of the weekly Time magazine by a third to 2M copies. In part this will be done by cutting back on promotional copies and focusing more on an ad-friendly core audience. It will cut circulation for People en Espanol as well. Meanwhile, seven other titles will come out less often, including Sports Illustrated, Entertainment Weekly and Fortune. In 2018, SI will publish 27 issues rather than this year's 38, but there will be 23% more editorial pages in each, on a weightier paper stock. The moves are effective January 1. A revenue hit is expected, as the company will likely lower ad rates to make up for reduced circulation, but the bet is that expense savings will be bigger.

Driver's license data for roughly 10.9M Americans were compromised during the cyberattack on Equifax (NYSE:EFX), according to the WSJ. This, of course, is in addition to the personal information of more than 140M Americans, not all of whom would have had DL information with Equifax. In a separate announcement, the company said a file with 15.2M U.K. consumer records was also part of the breach (roughly double the previous number of those in the U.K. thought to be affected). Shares gained another 1.15% yesterday, and are now ahead about 25% since touching a low in mid-September. They remain down by 20% since the news of the attack was first disclosed in early September.

Looking to reduce the theft of unattended packages sitting on porches or stoops, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is exploring creative ways to get packages to consumers by delivering to car trunks or the inside of houses, reported CNBC. Amazon is talking to smart license plate company Phrame, which makes a small key storage box that fits around a car’s license plate. The box is accessible through an app, and the car owner can also give key permission to others like delivery drivers. Amazon is also reportedly developing a smart doorbell device that could grant drivers a one-time pass to the home for delivery. Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) announced an in-home delivery service last month and partnered with smart doorbell maker August on the project. Dogs across the country wag their tails in approval.

A forecast for 3% or more sales growth and a new $20B buyback plan helped send Wal-Mart (WMT) shares surging by 4.5% yesterday. Holding its annual investment company meeting, management also said it expected 40% growth at its U.S. eCommerce unit. Perhaps most interesting were company plans to add 1K online grocery locations in the U.S., but fewer than 15 Supercenters in 2019.

Influential proxy advisers ISS and Glass Lewis are determined to challenge the results at Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY), which they note can't get an unqualified auditor endorsement. The firms are also against putting President Satoshi Tsunakawa on the board. Shares were significantly lower in Tokyo until the TSE took the stock off its delisting watchlist, propelling shares into the green.

With an eye to building even more film properties out of its popular toy franchises, Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) has hired an ex-Paramount executive to head up a film division it hopes can grow into a studio to rival Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Marvel. Greg Mooradian, taking over Hasbro's Allspark Pictures in January, has relevant experience working on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, G.I. Joe and Transformers films.

The biggest-ever San Francisco office lease now belongs to privately held Dropbox (Private:DROPB), which is taking all 736,000 square feet in a new complex in Mission Bay. The project is the last prime headquarters site in that area, and it will become home to about 1,500 Dropbox employees (and perhaps 102 more to come from current job listings).