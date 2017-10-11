Wait A Few Quarters Before Buying Nike - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/10/17)

Cardinal Health is a good pick in the medical products group.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, October 10.

Bullish Call

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS): "It has been one of our favorites. We almost cautioned double right now, and I want to stay long."

Bearish Calls

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN): The company is speculative and has no earnings. Don't buy.

Nike (NYSE:NKE): Wait for a few quarters before it breaks out again.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX): Avoid. Cramer likes Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) in that group.

