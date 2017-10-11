LogMeIn - Where's the growth?

The impact of Amazon's new service, Chime, in the key LogMeIn space of Web Conferencing is not yet known and probably not knowable-but it is not favorable for LOGM.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) - A well run company, but not a category leader in its key growth space. It's also dealing with intense competition from larger rivals in markets with either declining growth rates or which have become saturated!

Valuing a good company and indeed any company with double digit growth expectations is an art and not a science. Sometimes valuations become detached from reality and are predicated on specific parts of a methodology that really are unlikely to happen. And sometimes companies are so well run there isn’t too much room for upside.

It has been more than 8 months now since LogMeIn merged with its primary competitor in the remote access space, the “GoTo” operations of Citrix (CTXS). It has been one of the more accretive transactions of its kind in the software space, and the reported metrics so far have been excellent.

LogMeIn used to be considered to be a hyper-growth company. It has enjoyed phenomenal success with many products. But along the way, the products got old, competitors appeared and growth replacements have not quite been found-at least at the necessary scale. The company's EPS forecast already includes almost all of the cost synergies it expected when it bought the operation of GoTo. And the company specifically declined to enlarge the forecast for those synergies on this latest conference call.

But more important to me, the company didn't explain how it would be able to grow faster than its market as a whole within its three lines of business. Indeed, there is evidence that the reverse is a more likely outcome. I feel at this price and with the knowledge I have at the moment, avoiding the shares makes sense.

I first wrote about LOGM almost two years ago when the shares were in the low $40’s. The shares have enjoyed a great run, partially because of the staggeringly positive deal the company was able to put together with Citrix to acquire the “GoTo” set of solutions from that company. That deal dramatically changed the financial model of the company.

As mentioned, most of the cost synergies that were forecast at the time of the merger have already been achieved-significantly earlier than had been forecast. So far, the company has been unwilling to forecast that cost synergies will be greater than those forecast-but at this juncture, it seems quite possible that the company will continue to be able to improve operating expense ratios. I will return to that subject later in this article.

Some cross-selling goals have also been realized. The CEO said during the latest conference call that cross-selling goals in the latest quarter had exceeded company expectations and that over 90% of sales reps successfully cross-sold products from the expanded portfolio.

Overall, non-GAAP earnings per share had been $1.66 in the year before the merger was announced. The current First Call consensus estimates for non-GAAP EPS this year are $4.05 rising to $4.85 in 2018. Earnings per share are probably more than double where they would have been absent this transaction. The transaction has had the impact that had been forecast by management, and the financial basis for LOGM has been totally recast.

So, what is the problem?

The problems I see in terms of evaluating the company’s outlook are two-fold. One of those is that the company has taken actions within its market franchise that appear a bit questionable. It appears that a good bit of the strong operational performance achieved so far this year is the product of substantial price increases, not an avenue that can be continued much longer without undermining the company’s competitive position.

The other issue is that the merger has left the new company with a far lower percentage growth outlook. Much of its revenues are now derived from a saturated segment of the IT space. Obviously, all of the businesses it bought from Citrix had, at best, mid-single digit growth prospects when they were owned by Citrix. That is why Citrix was willing to sell them.

And based on the strategy of massive price increases, the long-term growth opportunity for the GoTo portfolio is likely even less now than it was under the Citrix ownership. The outlook for 2018, particularly in terms of the consensus expectation for revenue growth, is going to be very hard to achieve, without price increases or some blockbuster new product. At the moment, the company is in the process of shifting GoTo subscriptions to an annual basis. Last quarter, about 90% of new subscriptions that were sold, were sold on annual plans. The company has now reached a 40% penetration of annual subscriptions in its base, and it is starting to test converting existing customers to annual prepaid subscriptions. This has had, and will have the impact of improving cash flow from operations. Indeed, much of that was already seen in Q1 of this year, although that is, inevitably, a one-time effect. Will this new sales tactic improve retention rates? As illustrated in the linked blog earlier in this article, the price of LogMeIn bundles, looked at on an annual basis, is now starting to reach proportions more likely to be examined far more carefully by users than had been the case previously when billing was monthly and prices were significantly lower.

In addition to the strategy of moving to annual contracts, the company also has raised prices sharply for several other important products. Here is a link that is likely to be of interest to investors as it foreshadows what might happen to the company if other users take the same path. I have linked here to a blog from a competitor. The blog, while obviously biased, shows the magnitude of the price increase. Linked here is another advertisement that shows the price differentials in yet another market segment. I am fascinated with the euphemism that the company uses with regards to dramatic price increases-it calls what it has done pricing work and acknowledges that it has accelerated that work this year.

LOGM management asserts it will maintain a 75% renewal rate, more or less indefinitely. On this latest conference call, no one thought to challenge that assertion. Perhaps the company will do so in the short term mainly because the company uses a dollar based retention metric in its calculation. But at what point does the price increase strategy stop delivering returns? I certainly would not want to be involved with the shares on the long side when that happens. I have linked here to an analysis of LOGM competitors in just one business segment. These competitors are not household names. But for that matter, neither was LogMeIn for many years. I think that the 20 million users shown for Splashtop qualify it as a real competitor that may constrain future price increases in the areas in which it operates.

One of the keys to analyzing LogMeIn going forward will be its retention rate. With the kind of price differentials illustrated in some of the links above, that metric would seem to be under some threat. It is hard to know how the price increase will work on renewals and overall revenues. It is rare to see price increases in the IT world of this magnitude and on such a sustained basis, although there have been some in recent years that have ultimately been successful. But LOGM's price increases are accelerating without revenue growth accelerating. That suggests it is losing customers at an accelerating rate. It doesn’t seem likely that increasing prices can be a successful long-term strategy and might bring into question what the actual potential growth is for LOGM.

A couple of years ago, LOGM was a much smaller company with a number of high growth segments. Top-line growth typically exceeded 20% and occasionally reached 30%+. While the company always had a couple of significant slow-growth segments, including of course, its historical core of remote access products, much of its portfolio was achieving performance at a hyper-growth cadence. Those high-growth segments have continued to perform and to grow, of course. The problem, at least for this writer, is that these high-growth segments are now far smaller components of LOGM’s overall business than had heretofore been the case.

Further, as the sites linked above suggest, it seems as though LOGM, in the wake of the merger has chosen to attempt to attempt to push the envelope, and perhaps then some, with regards to pricing on its mature product lines. While this is apparently producing a positive impact on the company’s operating results in the short term, inviting competitors back into the market by both stretching out lease terms but more importantly escalating prices is likely to prove to be a fraught strategy over the coming years.

The products on which price have been raised, are those products that come from low growth/no growth markets. No one is going to mistake remote access as a major growth opportunity under the most optimistic scenario. And, for sure, product differentiation is very hard to come by and what there is of that is often-times not of substantial value to users. I think the question of just how much of a premium LOGM can command for undifferentiated, essentially no-growth solutions, ought to weigh heavily in evaluating the investment merits, or lack thereof, for this company.

While inertia is always the best friend of a company with a large installed base, inertia can be upended if users have to pay noticeably larger bills simply to have the same functionality One thing that strikes me in terms of what has been going on is the type of pricing feedback that can be seen in the most cursory search of that topic. Just how far can LogMeIn stretch its price increase strategy? Just how much have price increases been contributing to the strong financial results the company has been able to achieve?

Needless to say, there are no answers that are readily available. On the last two conference calls, no one was focused on trying to understand the price increase strategy. There were no questions asked regarding the impact of price increases in terms of revenue growth or how the company would be able to grow faster than its market while trying to sell un-differentiated solutions at increasingly less competitive prices. For the years that I recommended LOGM shares, it always had a decent price advantage, particularly compared to Citrix. It is really difficult, I think, to logically recommend the shares of a vendor whose customers find its products to be too expense and are deserting it at a noticeable cadence.

LogMeIn is a relatively well-loved company within the community of 11 analysts that report their ratings to First Call. At this point it has 8 buys and strong buys and 3 holds.

Does LogMeIn have other growth drivers to achieve its top-line target?

LOGM has set a targeted growth rate of 10% + for the next several years coupled with 30% CFFO margins, and the return of $700 million in capital during that period. Needless to say, I am more than a bit dubious. Basically it is my dis-belief of the target that has motivated me to write this article. . The shares would probably be a good enough buy if readers believe management’s forecast. But the shares are certainly on unstable ground if the concerns I have expressed above are valid.

For some years now, the central pillar of LOGM’s growth has been its Web Conferencing application. Before the merger, LogMeIn sold JoinMe and Citrix sold GotoMeeting. In particular, LOGM had been able to grow in the Web Conferencing space because JoinMe was significantly less expensive than most competitors. There are many other competitors in the space including Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), who offers its HangOut product and Microsoft (MSF) selling Skype. Cisco's WebEx (CSCO) and Adobe (ADBE) are other market leading products.

As many readers are likely aware, in February, Amazon (AMZN) announced a service called Chime that is offered through AWS. Amazon Chime is designed to compete in the broadly defined space for unified communications services. It is basically a remote meeting service for audio and video meetings. Chime is likely to be a very appealing service for many based on ease of use features. I have no intention of attempting to evaluate Chime versus Go to Meeting or JoinMe. I have linked here to a review of the service as well as to the Amazon pricing table.

During the Q1 conference call, LOGM reported it had experienced no competitive losses to Chime. Given the way Chime is priced, it would be surprising if any field sales rep would have known about a particular loss to a Chime instance.

The issue as I see it is not Chime by itself, although given its pricing and the pervasive nature of AWS, it is certainly a serious threat. What I see, however is that the strongest anticipated revenue growth driver for LogMeIn and the one that is counted on for the most growth in terms of dollars, is populated with a host of strong and aggressive competitors.

In addition, most market research analysts believe the market itself is only growing at about 8%/year. The study linked here shows an 8% CAGR and there are other studies with similar conclusions/ If the market growth is 8%, if differentiation is hard to come by, if the two horses that LOGM has in the race are not quite thoroughbreds, and if there is a new horse from a renowned stable on the track-well I think the risks of LOGM failing to achieve its targets are quite high indeed.

I have linked here to the latest Garner Magic Quadrant that covers Web Conferencing. This study, which is the most recent Gartner product covering the space (November 2016), was, of course, compiled before the advent of Chime. The results as depicted, speak for themselves. Gartner is certainly not the only evaluator of substance that provides this kind of analysis. On the other hand, the ratings for both LOGM and its now acquired Citrix solution (GoToMeeting), make it more than a bit of a stretch to believe that the combined entity is going to grow faster than the market. In fact, the reverse is probably the case.

At this point the company is still in the process of evolving a long-term strategy. It would, to be sure, be easier to handicap some of the company’s initiatives with a product road map of some level of specificity. The company does plan to share its strategy with investors before the end of the year.

But it seems clear that one piece of the strategy is going to be Web Conferencing and other solutions that revolve around what the company calls a re-imagination of the meeting experience. The company has a first-ever analyst day scheduled for December 19th to discuss what lies ahead. I will try to evaluate future growth potentials for the company, with what is visible and what seems reasonable.

Does LOGM have other high-growth products that can make up for the issues it has in its main-stream product portfolio?

LOGM groups its products in different clouds which can make tracking revenue opportunities for specific products a bit daunting. The company reports specific numbers for each one of its clouds. Overall, the company’s current pro-forma growth rate, net of currency fluctuations is about 6%. So, it needs to double that cadence to match current First Call consensus expectations.

The company’s largest cloud is called collaboration. Collaboration has been growing at about a 6%-7% rate most recently. This cloud is 55% of the total company revenues. The company saw its identity and access management cloud, currently 28% if revenues grow by 9%, including some currency tailwinds. The company’s service cloud, which is its smallest business unit at 17% of revenues shrunk by 4% last quarter. Behind these numbers are a 75% dollar based renewal rate these last two quarters. The actual renewal rate by user count is self-evidently far less, depending on what the weighted average price increases have been. It has been many years since this company has chosen to report anything like Annual Revenue per user statistics. Based on what is partially visible, it appears that about 40% of the installed base turns over each year. No wonder the company is trying to move its GoTo base to annual subscriptions.

Collaboration cloud, at this point is essentially composed of the company’s web-conferencing products and the company’s telephony products which are called OpenVoice and Grasshopper. OpenVoice is one of many teleconferencing products while Grasshopper is a Voice over IP product that is basically a virtual business phone system. Neither of these latter products ranks at the top of their respective category and both of these solutions compete in very crowded markets..

Just what factors other than pricing are going to enable LOGM to do more than hold its own in the midst of cutthroat competition isn’t immediately obvious. And how Amazon’s new product will ultimately impact the market is not yet knowable. It certainly is not going to be a positive factor for any competitor. At some point, it seems reasonable to imagine that LOGM will not have two very similar products that are not really differentiated sold by the same sales force. Given the Gartner survey, I anticipate the future sales of LOGM’s JoinMe will be sunsetted. How that might work out in terms of market share is something that is not really knowable. But it is not a factor that is going to lead to market share gains any time soon. I personally think that this business segment is one that is very vulnerable to competitive pressures and will be a business area in which pricing actions that produce incremental revenues become increasingly more difficult.

As mentioned, web conferencing is a growing market with a CAGR of almost 8%. LOGM's results suggest it is losing some market share. How it will be able to turn that around is a topic that has not been addressed specifically by the company and has seemingly not been a topic of concern to analysts, at least in reviewing questions on the last two conference calls. Too many horses with a muddy track sloped uphill usually are not going to produce great results.

The company’s identity and access management product offerings are the company’s 2nd largest cloud and this cloud shown the fastest growth so far this year. I think if one could look at the underpinnings of the growth, more than all of it is coming from pricing actions and that in point of fact there has been negative user growth in LogMeIn Pro, Central and GoToMyPC. The risks to growth in this particular space are substantial because the space itself is no longer growing in terms of users and is not expected to do so into the future.

Last Pass was bought by LOGM about 2 years ago. It is a product that allows users to store encrypted versions of their passwords in the cloud which can be unlocked with just a single password. There are more than a few alternatives to the product. LastPass was generating less than $11 million in annual revenues when it was bought and apparently revenues have now grown to $14 million over two years, an impressive result. That said, however, the overall size of LastPass is certainly not of a scale to move the growth meter for LOGM in any meaningful fashion.

LOGM’s third and smallest cloud is Service which has shrunk so far this year. Many of its products such as Rescue and GoTo Assist are old and have seen their markets stagnate because of replacement technologies. BoldChat, which was recently rebranded as Bold360 is one of numerous products in the customer engagement market. It can be integrated into the LOGM Rescue application. The Live Chat market has been forecast to have a CAGR of 8% over the next few years. It also is a market with little brand loyalty that is ripe for a price war. It is certainly not likely to be a major growth driver for LOGM over the next few years.

Xively is the company’s IoT offering. It is apparently reasonably successful platform, with revenues of about $30 million in the trailing 12 months. It competes most directly with Thingworx from PTC. The market for IoT platforms is growing quite rapidly and there is every reason to believe that Xively will at least maintain its market share. But it is simply too small at this point to be a major contributor to the growth of a company that is expecting revenues of $1 billion this year with 14% growth in 2018.

Admittedly, this has been a very cursory summary of the various businesses that make up LOGM today. But given the growth of the segments in which they operate, the issues of pricing, commoditization and competition, and considering the recent track record of unit growth, it is very difficult for this writer to determine just how LOGM is going to grow double digits on an organic basis any time soon. Does that matter much to investors? Let’s take a look at company valuation to see if there is a straightforward answer.

Valuation

I think that valuation is a direct analog of the growth that can be expected over the longer term for this company. I think the valuation for LOGM share is high, too high really-simply because I do not believe the growth story and think that the company has many issues that are not fully discounted by the market. Just looking at consensus numbers will most likely produce a different result.

At the moment, with 53.7 million shares outstanding, LOGM has a market cap of $6.2 billion. With net cash of almost $300 million, LOGM has an enterprise value of $5.9 billion. That works out to an EV/S of no less than 5.8X. That is an extraordinary EV/S multiple for a company with single digit growth, and not that cheap for a company growing at 14%.

As mentioned earlier, on the latest conference call, LOGM increased its EPS forecast for this year to $4-$4.10 on a non-GAAP basis. Its GAAP earnings are materially impacted by the amortization of acquired intangibles and other one-time costs relating to the merger and are not worth discussing for investors. Stock based comp, which was $16 million last quarter represents about 20% of non-GAAP operating income which is not a particularly unusual number compared to many other software firms.

Current First Call consensus earnings estimates for next year, have now reached $4.85/share. That is driven by a combination of 14% revenue growth, some share buybacks and continued cost synergies. At that level, the shares have a P/E of 24X. That would be a reasonable P/E if the company could sustain 14% growth. Given my view that the company will turn out lucky to sustain mid-single digit growth, the P/E is quite out of line and further, I do not believe that the company will earn $4.85 per share next year.

On the last couple of conference calls, management highlighted the performance of operating cash flow as the company’s strongest metric. But looked at analytically, while the CFFO metric has indeed strong so far this year, this is not and is not likely to be a cash flow story as most people define that term. Overall, the company’s free cash flow metric last quarter came to $85 million, or 32% of revenue. While the company did enjoy a $15 million benefit from the growth in deferred revenues, much of that obviously was a product of the strategy of moving GoTo products to full year subscriptions. The other items in CFFO are mainly those reflecting the merger and other balance sheet items. The company’s free cash flow margin, now forecast to be 28% for the full year is more or less consistent with non-GAAP earnings. Capex, at this point, doesn't play a factor, as the company is eliminating rather than adding to its capital stock. In any event, the company is likely to have free cash flow of about $330 million over the next 12 months based on the forecasts it has provided and the current consensus. That’s a free cash flow yield of about 5.6%, good if the company is really growing at double digits and far less impressive if growth comes in mid-single digits, as I believe is the more likely scenario.

I usually try to analyze the GAAP operating expenses in some detail. The value of such analysis in this situation is difficult to determine. The company is taking aggressive steps to achieve synergies and has said that it has already achieved the majority of them in Q2, significantly earlier than projected. That said, it would not surprise me to see the company find additional cost synergies as GAAP operating expense ratios remain quite high, again for the level of growth the company is producing on a pro-forma basis. Sales and marketing in particular at 36% of revenue and research and development at 16% of revenue, would seem to have room for further improvement, especially if the company starts to eliminate some of its product families as I think will happen over the coming quarters.

For many years, LOGM was a hyper-growth story that was mis-appreciated and sold at a significant discount to peers growing at comparable rates. Now the opposite is the case. The company is forecasting that it will be able to grow its set of solutions at rates above the market. That might allow it to achieve double digit growth, although most likely actually doing so would take some significant market share gains.

But the evidence, both in terms of the Gartner MQ studies, and actual revenue performance, do not suggest how that can happen. Indeed, I think that there are some huge areas of risk in the company’s model where it must compete with larger, aggressive vendors in what is at best a commoditized market and one that can readily see the emergence of price wars. It is hard not to be concerned about LOGM as an investment when much of its growth has come from price increases but the stage is set in some significant business segments to see the emergence of price wars.

LOGM shares would be attractively valued if the company was in a position to grow at double digit rates and to achieve continued margin expansion. I do think margins are a lever that has not been fully exercised but I suspect top-line growth expectations will compress significantly. This is not the value/GARP story of the software world that some enthusiasts believe. I think that investors would do well to avoid the name until there is a better outlook for the company in some key markets.

